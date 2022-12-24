Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
ATCEMS: Body recovered from Lady Bird Lake
AUSTIN, Texas — A body was recovered from Lady Bird Lake on Wednesday, Austin-Travis County EMS said. EMS personnel responded to a call at around 2:09 p.m. that a body was discovered in the lake near the southeast end of Congress Bridge. The person was pronounced deceased on the...
CBS Austin
Big rig tanker overturns in NE Austin
A big rig tanker truck overturned Tuesday morning on a busy Northeast Austin street. It happened at around 10:30 a.m. on eastbound Parmer Lane at the intersection with Samsung Boulevard. The entrance to the Samsung plant was blocked as crews work to clear the wreck. Drivers are asked to avoid...
CBS Austin
One person seriously injured in Southeast Austin after auto-motorcycle crash
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported by STAR flight to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle in Southeast Austin Monday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS and Travis County Sheriff responded to the scene around 4:42 p.m. near the intersection of Northbound...
CBS Austin
House fire near Lake Travis leaves one person injured
LAKE TRAVIS — One person was treated and released on the scene for smoke inhalation following a house fire near Lake Travis, Monday morning. The Lake Travis Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at the 5000 block of McCormick Mountain Drive at around 1:00 a.m. Firefighters say the...
CBS Austin
Man charged for stealing North Austin food trailer
Police have charged a man they say stole a food trailer in North Austin earlier this month. According to the Austin Police Department 43-year-old Justin Curtis Williams is charged with Theft of Property and Criminal Mischief. He was already in jail for a separate incident. The theft happened in the...
CBS Austin
Travis Co. jury declines to indict APD officers in deadly Jan. 2021 shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Just about a week shy of the two-year anniversary, two Austin police officers will not face legal consequences for killing 27-year-old Alex Gonzales after a Travis County grand jury didn't return an indictment against them on Tuesday. It's a case we've been following since it unfolded...
CBS Austin
Body found at Pennybacker Bridge ID'd as man reported missing in College Station
Police have identified the body found Saturday at the Pennybacker Bridge in West Austin as a man who was reported missing out of College Station. The discovery was made in the 5200 block of North Capital of Texas Highway at around 12:20 p.m. The Austin Police Department says the person...
CBS Austin
Georgetown PD: Man accused of fatally shooting estranged wife captured in Columbus, TX
Georgetown Police say a man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife early Tuesday morning has been taken into custody in Columbus, Texas. The shooting happened at a home in the 2700 block of Gabriel View Drive, in a neighborhood west of Williams Drive. 38-year-old Ricardo Quinones was taken into custody in Columbus, Texas after fleeing the scene in Georgetown. Records from the 480th Judicial District Court show a petition for divorce was filed by the victim, Lindsey Quinones, less than two weeks ago.
CBS Austin
Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon reflects on 2022 successes, improvements for 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — As 2022 comes to a close, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon says there have been both successful moments and places where they've fallen short. This year marks Chief Jospeh Chacon’s first full calendar year at the helm. In the new year, Chacon and the department will be working with a new mayor, new council members, and potentially working under a new contract and strategic plan.
CBS Austin
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting and killing husband in S Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a woman was arrested after she allegedly shot and killed her husband in south Austin early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive around 6:41 a.m. They found an unresponsive man, identified as 67-year-old Stephen Spaeth, lying on the ground. He died at the scene.
CBS Austin
Boil water notice still in effect for small portion of Bastrop County
A boil water notice remains in effect this evening in Bastrop County. Polonia Water Supply Corporation says customers should still bring their water to a vigorous boil for two minutes. The affected area includes customers north of FM 20 in Zone 9, Polonia WSC. ALSO | Georgetown PD: Man accused...
CBS Austin
Gov. Abbott calls for investigations into Atmos Energy after natural gas service problems
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott called for state investigations into Atmos Energy following customers reporting little-to-no natural gas pressure while temperatures were below freezing during the arctic blast last Friday. In a press release, Gov. Greg Abbott said he sent two letters on Wednesday to Attorney General...
CBS Austin
Neighbor reacts after San Marcos police shoot and kill former officer
A deadly officer-involved shooting left a former San Marcos police officer dead on Sunday. The altercation with police happened at The Grand at Stonecreek apartments off south Interstate 35. Neighbors in the community watched as the altercation unfolded at their apartment complex. “It’s a sad situation whether it’s a police...
CBS Austin
Family of officer killed in DWI crash files lawsuit, offers message about alcohol
The family of an off-duty police officer who was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver is now suing that driver and the bar that allegedly overserved her. In their lawsuit the family says Officer Jefferey Richardson travelled from South Texas to Austin to try to earn some extra money for the family, but a crash involving an alleged drink driver cost him his life.
CBS Austin
Frustration grows as Southwest continues to cancel flights throughout the week
AUSTIN, Texas — Passengers are dealing with another day of cancellations and delays at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The airport's largest and busiest airline, Southwest has left hundreds stranded in airports across the country. Kathleen and James Schwenning were supposed to be in Santa Ana, California with their son...
CBS Austin
Travis County offers free Christmas Tree recycling for residents
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — You can give your Christmas Tree another life!. Starting Dec. 26 until Jan. 10, Travis County is providing free Christmas Tree recycling drop-off locations for residents. "For the past several years Travis County has taken the initiative to provide recycling services for those who wish...
CBS Austin
Silver Alert canceled for 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said 70-year-old Terrance Nuckolls was found in good health Wednesday afternoon. No further information was provided. A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Terrance Nuckolls,...
CBS Austin
Woman arrested after pointing handgun at daughter on Christmas Day
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A woman was taken into custody after she pointed a handgun at her daughter on Christmas Day. The Comal County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 5000 block of Old Highway 81 on December 25th for a threat call. Deputies say that Rosalba Perez De...
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Wagner!
If forming new friendships is your goal for the coming new year, consider cuddling up on the couch with this pooch next to you! Inessa Haas from Austin Animal Center joins us on this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday with sweet Wagner who will always let you control the remote.
CBS Austin
City manager appoints new Austin Water director
Austin Water has a new director. City Manager Spencer Cronk has appointed Shay Ralls Roalson to the position. She was selected from a group of 55 applicants -- and is the first woman ever to serve as the utility's director. She will take over on January 1. Roalson joined Austin...
