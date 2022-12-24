ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pelicans Outlast Thunder In Overtime Thriller

By Terry Kimble
Pelicans Scoop
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkWOB_0jtHGNpr00

Pelicans survive a tough test from Thunder.

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans defeated Oklahoma City 128-125 to improve to 20-12 on the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cCXp_0jtHGNpr00

Dec 23, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans found themselves in another overtime game. This time the results were different from the past. The win improved the Pelicans' overtime record to 2-4 after struggling in previous overtime games.

Despite playing their second game in as many nights, New Orleans appeared to be the fresher team to start the game.

New Orleans jumped out early on the Thunder, leading 33-23 after the first quarter. Naji Marshall accounted for 11 of those first-quarter points after getting the start.

The Pelicans played their second-straight game without Zion Williamson due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Also, New Orleans was missing Brandon Ingram , who is still dealing with a toe contusion. Players had to step up without the two stars in the lineup, and tonight's hero was Jaxon Hayes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZ4nf_0jtHGNpr00

Dec 23, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) reacts after making a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during overtime at Paycom Center. New Orleans won 128-125 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Before tonight, Hayes appeared in 11 of the previous 31 games this season. With the Pelicans being shorthanded and OKC going small, Hayes got his opportunity and delivered. Jaxson played 28 minutes, scored 21 points, grabbed six rebounds, and led the bench in scoring. Tonight, the bench outscored the Thunder 46-23.

Trey Murphy scored a team-high 23 points on 5/8 shooting from the three-point line.

All seemed good at the start of the 3rd quarter when the Pelicans got up 21 points. OKC began to chip away at the New Orleans lead as the Pelicans went ice-cold from the field. They had a stretch where they scored one basket over 6 minutes. Their lead whittled away and set the stage for an exciting fourth quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=231l7e_0jtHGNpr00
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with a career-high 44 points as the Pelicans had no answer for the OKC star. Surprisingly, with the score tied and the Thunder with a chance to win the game, Tre Mann took the final shot in regulation, which missed and led to overtime.

New Orleans outscored Oklahoma City 16-13 in overtime to secure the victory. The Pels finished the game with 30 assists and won the rebounding battle 55-47.

New Orleans will have a couple of days off for the holidays before hosting a three-game home stand that starts on Monday against the Indiana Pacers.

The Pelicans owe the Pacers a little bit of payback. Indiana defeated New Orleans 129-122 back in November. The Pelicans are 13-4 at home on the season.

