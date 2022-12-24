ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Mostly dry conditions for the Christmas weekend

By Kamaka Pili
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
KHON2

New Year pet safety

The countdown is on to the New Year. We are just 4 days away but many people have already started celebrating by popping off fireworks. Everyone including our four-legged friends are getting freaked out by it. Thomas Hanns with the Hawaiian Humane Society, joined Wake Up 2Day with some pet safety tips. For more information, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion

An altercation severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete surprise given...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

American Floor & Home’s Teacher Appreciation Giveaway

Teachers, listen up! American Floor & Home is hosting a Teacher Appreciation Giveaway! On Friday, the company will be giving away area rugs worht hundreds of dollars to local teachers, while supplies last. Chastity Baysa-Chun, Assistant Store Manager, American Floor & Home, joined us with all of the exciting details.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

2022 Christmas Special

CALIFORNIA STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Chaos: Southwest Cancels Or Removes All Hawaii and Interisland Flights

If you thought it couldn’t get worse or more confusing for Hawaii visitors and residents in relation to getting stuck traveling over the holidays, think again. It just has. We had a note from regular commenter John, who also pointed out what we can confirm. Southwest interisland flights appear to be either canceled or made unavailable based on information directly from their website.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii Climate Crew by Blue Planet Foundation

Blue Planet created a program to get high school students across Hawaii involved in addressing the climate crisis. Griff Jurgens, Educational Director from Blue Planet Foundation, and Mikayla Holm a 11th grader from Molokai High school joined John this morning to discuss an important topic. Climate Crew is a program...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,095 COVID cases, 3 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,095 COVID cases and three deaths in the last week. There are 697 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 79 on Kauai, 140 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 24 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 372,198. […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of December 26)

Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis has your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808. Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Southwest Hawaii Culture Under Attack | No Christmas LUV

You’ll relate to this post if you’ve had to work over Christmas and Hanukkah. And not, here’s something to be grateful for. We’ve learned that Southwest has required perhaps the most dreaded word at that company, “Mando,” for its employees who work outdoors in frigid temperatures: either show up or be fired. Mando is Southwest’s expression for “mandatory overtime.”
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

LIST: laws that will take effect in Hawaii in the new year

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With a new year comes new state laws that will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most of the 317 bills passed this past session already became law, but some that go into effect into the new year, include new rules on stolen catalytic converters, as well as special elections.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Maui Fare War | $109 From Three Airlines

If you missed the cyber deals, it’s still not too late to buy a ticket to Maui at a great price, wrap your confirmation, and put it under the tree. It’s another great day to buy tickets to and from Hawaii. To say the least, winter in Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Stronger SW winds, maybe a stray shower for Christmas Eve

Slightly stronger southwest winds will blow over Kauai and Oahu into Christmas Eve, and could bring a few clouds and maybe a shower or two to the leeward areas of those islands. From Christmas Day well into next week, winds will be light and variable with mostly dry conditions. Weak trade winds may make a brief return around the middle of next week.
HAWAII STATE
