Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Travelers rush to rental cars amid Southwest flight cancellations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lot of travelers are turning to the roads after Southwest cancelled dozens of flights in and out of Kansas City early this week. Employees and travelers said lines snaked around the rental car center at KCI early Tuesday morning. By midafternoon, it was nearly empty of travelers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World

Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Crews will close southbound U.S. 169 ramp to southbound I-35 Dec. 29-30

JACKSON AND CLAY COUNTIES – Crews with the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement will CLOSE the ramp from southbound U.S. 169 to southbound Interstate 35 beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, until approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. Southbound I-35 will be reduced to ONE LANE from approximately I-70 to 12th Street during this time. This closure will allow crews to complete bridge painting work. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes during this time. There will be no signed detour. All work is weather permitting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Evergy Plaza Lights to stay on for six additional weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Evergy Plaza Lights will remain on for at least six more weeks as part of the County Club Plaza’s centennial celebration. The last night of operation for the Evergy Plaza Lights is now scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 19. "That means the lights will...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man hosts pop up ice rink in Bucyrus, Kansas

Travelers across the nation have been scrambling after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights over the last couple days. Local shelters, advocates prepare for new Missouri law that outlaws camping on public land. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A new law goes into effect in 2023 that would prohibit sleeping...
BUCYRUS, KS
KCTV 5

Decommissioned fire station in Kansas City catches fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An old, decommissioned fire station in Kansas City caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. Retired Station 10 is in the area of Virginia and Independence avenues. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department said they received a call at 12:12 p.m. about a fire at the old...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCMO apartment building left without water over holiday weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The water at a Midtown apartment building has been shut off for several days, leaving its tenants dry over Christmas weekend. Kathryn Terry, a resident at the Mayfair Apartments, said the building lost water on Friday because of a frozen pipe. She and her neighbors...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Northbound I-29 closed north of Platte City due to crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation stated Wednesday morning that a portion of Interstate 29 has been shut down. MODOT officials said northbound I-29 at mile marker 21.4, just north of Platte City, was closed due to a two-vehicle crash with injury. There is no timetable...
PLATTE CITY, MO

