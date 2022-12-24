Read full article on original website
Southwest customers resort to car rentals following mass flight cancellations
Over the past couple of days, Southwest Airlines has cancelled thousands of flights and passengers are now looking at alternate ways to get to their destinations.
KMBC.com
Travelers rush to rental cars amid Southwest flight cancellations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lot of travelers are turning to the roads after Southwest cancelled dozens of flights in and out of Kansas City early this week. Employees and travelers said lines snaked around the rental car center at KCI early Tuesday morning. By midafternoon, it was nearly empty of travelers.
KCTV 5
Southwest Airlines cancellations frustrate KCI travelers, spark intervention from federal agency
A new mandatory water conservation plan that was announced Tuesday morning is now in effect in Atchison, Kansas. The faucets are running again at the Mayfair Apartments on Linwood Boulevard, but residents still have questions about why it took so long to restore service.
KC-area family out thousands after canceled Southwest flight ruins Christmas trip
One Overland Park family planned their vacation almost a year ago, only for it to be ruined on Christmas Day with a canceled Southwest flight.
‘It’s devastating’: Kansas City drill team loses equipment to water damage
The KC Marching Falcons are trying to regroup after water damaged most of their equipment.
Southwest Airlines cancellations hamper travel at KCI
Travelers at the Kansas City International Airport weren't immune to the ongoing cancellations from Southwest Airlines on Tuesday morning.
Southwest cancels rest of Monday flights out of Kansas City airport
All of Southwest Airlines flights out of Kansas City International Airport on Monday evening have been canceled amid travel chaos for the airline.
Businesses battle broken pipes across Kansas City
A pipe broke at Soiree on 18th and Vine over the weekend, turning the dining room into a kids water park, according to employees.
DATA: More nonstop travel coming to KCI Airport’s new terminal in 2023
Airlines serving Kansas City International Airport continue to add destinations to their schedules, with flights growing as the new terminal opens.
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World
Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
KMZU
Crews will close southbound U.S. 169 ramp to southbound I-35 Dec. 29-30
JACKSON AND CLAY COUNTIES – Crews with the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement will CLOSE the ramp from southbound U.S. 169 to southbound Interstate 35 beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, until approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. Southbound I-35 will be reduced to ONE LANE from approximately I-70 to 12th Street during this time. This closure will allow crews to complete bridge painting work. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes during this time. There will be no signed detour. All work is weather permitting.
KMBC.com
Evergy Plaza Lights to stay on for six additional weeks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Evergy Plaza Lights will remain on for at least six more weeks as part of the County Club Plaza’s centennial celebration. The last night of operation for the Evergy Plaza Lights is now scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 19. "That means the lights will...
KCTV 5
Man hosts pop up ice rink in Bucyrus, Kansas
Travelers across the nation have been scrambling after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights over the last couple days. Local shelters, advocates prepare for new Missouri law that outlaws camping on public land. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A new law goes into effect in 2023 that would prohibit sleeping...
KYTV
Bruce Springsteen tickets under $20? And the concert is a short drive from Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springsteen tickets for under $20? And the concert is just a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Springfield. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band recently announced several U.S. concert tour dates. The tour includes a stop at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Tuesday, February 21. Stub Hub...
KCTV 5
Decommissioned fire station in Kansas City catches fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An old, decommissioned fire station in Kansas City caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. Retired Station 10 is in the area of Virginia and Independence avenues. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department said they received a call at 12:12 p.m. about a fire at the old...
Steamboat Arabia’s future uncertain after St. Charles plan fizzles
The future of Kansas City's Arabia Steamboat Museum is in limbo after a plan to move the collection to St. Charles falls through.
KCTV 5
KCMO apartment building left without water over holiday weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The water at a Midtown apartment building has been shut off for several days, leaving its tenants dry over Christmas weekend. Kathryn Terry, a resident at the Mayfair Apartments, said the building lost water on Friday because of a frozen pipe. She and her neighbors...
KCTV 5
Northbound I-29 closed north of Platte City due to crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation stated Wednesday morning that a portion of Interstate 29 has been shut down. MODOT officials said northbound I-29 at mile marker 21.4, just north of Platte City, was closed due to a two-vehicle crash with injury. There is no timetable...
KCTV 5
Water restored at apartment building left without service over Christmas weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The faucets are running again at the Mayfair Apartments on Linwood Boulevard, but residents still have questions about why it took so long to restore service. KC Water said they received a request Tuesday morning to turn the water to the building back on and...
Missouri is Home to 2 of the Most Obese Towns in the Country
New year, new you, right? If your New Years' resolution is to hit the gym and lose some weight you're probably not alone. Starting 2023 off on a healthier foot is what two of Missouri's most important cities may need to do, as they both ended up on the list of the Most Overweight Cities of 2022.
