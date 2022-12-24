Read full article on original website
Baby Lorelai is home for Christmas
After months in the NICU at Peyton Manning’s Children's Hospital, Baby Lorelai has returned home to her family just in time for Christmas.
cbs4indy.com
Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local hospitals
Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local …. Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local hospitals. A Colts fan nearly had his Christmas ruined when his signed football was stolen at Lucas Oil. Canceled flight leaves Indy father and daughter stranded …. According to FlightAware, 40 SWA flights...
Anderson nonprofit gets big donation on same day they were robbed
ANDERSON, Ind — A place in Anderson that's dedicated to helping your pet was robbed early Tuesday morning. "I was angry, I was very angry," said Susan Blake, executive director of Mitz'y Thrift Shop. "I felt violated." She caught the crime on camera with a security camera. "We're helping...
Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub dies from liver defect
INDIANAPOLIS — A second tiger cub at the Indianapolis Zoo has died from a liver defect months after his brother died of the same ailment. “Nicolas, like his brother Roman, had a liver defect that was likely present at birth or acquired soon after,” the Zoo tweeted Friday. Nicolas’ brother Roman died from a similar […]
wrtv.com
Four children left behind after homicide-suicide, family asks for your help
INDIANAPOLIS — A mother’s plea to young women in her community:. “If a man gonna tell you they gonna kill you, believe ‘em. Get away from them. Don’t go through what I’m going through.”. De’Janelle Gaines was killed on Dec. 19. Tayveon Ward shot himself...
Current Publishing
Opinion: Thanks for the memories – Part 1
Every year about this time I look back at the previous 12 months and express appreciation for the people, places and things that have made their way into my weekly columns. So, thanks to:. My old roommate from college who called me after 55 years. He reminded me we hadn’t...
Current Publishing
Not always home for the holiday
Lt. Scott Peters of the Zionsville Fire Dept. was not home for Christmas this year. Because firefighters typically work a 24-hour-on, 48-hour-off schedule, many are not able to be home on Christmas Day and must make alternate arrangements with loved ones so that they are still able to celebrate with them.
Greenwood community steps up for 2 families who lost everything hours before Christmas Eve
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Whenever fire destroys a home in Johnson County, a group of volunteers responds right away to make sure victims get needed essentials to make it through the first 72 hours. They're called the "Fire Angels." And those angels — with help from the Greenwood community —...
Donors help Castleton business exceed goal in fund for man experiencing homelessness
INDIANAPOLIS — When a northeast side business sent out a call to help a man experiencing homelessness, people stepped up in a big way. "It gets real cold out here sometimes, you know, and I don't got no place to go," said James in a social media post by MOTW Coffee & Pastries, 6706 East 82nd Street.
Evan Adams: Cancer Survivor
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Imagine being nine years old and finding out you have cancer. That was the reality for Evan Adams in 2012. He recalled what it was like after hearing the diagnosis. “First I was very fatigued then I started getting swollen lymph nodes and that’s whenever we realized that something wasn’t […]
Lack of heat at Downtown Indianapolis apartment complex concerns residents
When WRTV walked into the leasing office, the temperature was in the 50's. Some residents say it's the same for their apartment units.
WTHR, TEGNA Foundation award $55,000 in community grants to local nonprofits
INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR-TV, along with the TEGNA Foundation, awarded 10 central Indiana nonprofit organizations with grants totaling $55,000. The grants were awarded in hopes of alleviating community concerns, including health and education support, food insecurity and programs for at-risk youth. Here are the organizations that received grants:. Riley Children's...
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
Kason Thomas returns home as accused abductor is scheduled to appear in Indiana court
“This means everything,” LaFonda said. “My grandsons get to open up their presents simultaneously — not one alone wishing that the other was there. I’m so happy, I’m so grateful.”
‘I got my babies back;’ Mom of 5-month-old twins taken from Columbus thankful for their safe returns
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After nearly 72 hours, 5-month-old Kason Thomas is back in the arms of his mother. News Center 7 spoke with Wilhelmina Barnett, mother of Kason and his twin brother Ky’air, Friday, less than 24 hours after Kason found outside of a Papa Johns in Indianapolis.
TODAY.com
Her son choked on a peanut but seemed fine. Days later, it was still blocking his airway
It happened so quickly. Mattie Atkinson, then 16 months old, was sitting beside his older sibling, who was eating a snack. Mattie shoved something into his mouth, then began coughing violently. His parents soon realized that he had popped a tiny piece of peanut into his mouth. “He went into...
Riley kid shares 'great experience' of meeting kids also with cranio-facial differences at summer camp
INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Hospital for Children is nearing the finish of its year-end giving campaign, which not only raises money but shines a light on the critical care it helps provide to children and their families. Veronica Salrin's parents said they knew she'd be born with some challenges after...
Family questions court system after woman killed days after being denied restraining order
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Family members are questioning the justice system after their loved one was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Columbus. Julie Neumann Schmidtke's shooting death came just days after a judge denied a protective order against the woman's estranged husband. Family and friends say Julie, a preschool...
Indy Twins That Found Missing Ohio Twin Tells Their Story
God moves in mysterious ways, just like miracles. An Ohio mother went to pickup a Doordash order at a Columbus Pizza shop, just before 10:00pm on Monday, leaving her twin 5 month year old’s in a car seat while she ran inside to grab the order. When the woman turned around, that quick her black Honda Accord, was gone, along with her twin babies. One of the babies was found some hours later in a car seat in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport. But his twin brother was still missing as well as the person of interest has been named Nalah Jackson.
cbs4indy.com
Brownsburg pizza shop employees keeping all of Christmas Day sales
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — There is a special holiday tradition at an Indiana pizza shop that goes quite a long way for the employees who work on Christmas day. Thanks to the owners of Rockstar Pizza in Brownsburg, all of the money made from Christmas Day sales goes toward the employees. The staff can sign up to work the shift if they would like, and, in return, the day’s sales are split among everyone.
