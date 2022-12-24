Travelers from China will need to test negative for COVID-19 before boarding flights to the U.S. starting next week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The testing requirement will apply to travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, and covers all passengers regardless of their nationality or vaccination status, the CDC said. Americans should also "reconsider travel to China, Hong Kong, and Macau," the CDC now urges. In a travel alert published Wednesday, the agency cited "reports that the healthcare system is overwhelmed," along with the risk of new variants.Beyond masking while traveling in places like airports or planes,...

