John Hood: Early patriot gives Christmas cheeky defense

One of the ironies of the holiday calendar is that Christmas follows closely after Thanksgiving. Many of the Pilgrims and Puritans who helped make Thanksgiving an American tradition were appalled by and opposed to the celebration of Christmas. One of my ancestors, the pioneering Connecticut publisher John Tully, made a big stink about the issue back in the 1680s. Tully’s defense of Christmas came not from an outsider, however, but from someone with strong marital ties to the Puritan aristocracy. ...
Twitter outages hit thousands of users worldwide

Twitter users around the world reported errors accessing it for several hours, web monitors said Wednesday, in one of the biggest outages since Elon Musk bought the platform. Web monitor NetBlocks said the outages were international and "not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering".
CDC urges Americans to "reconsider" travel to China over COVID surge, will require tests

Travelers from China will need to test negative for COVID-19 before boarding flights to the U.S. starting next week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The testing requirement will apply to travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, and covers all passengers regardless of their nationality or vaccination status, the CDC said. Americans should also "reconsider travel to China, Hong Kong, and Macau," the CDC now urges. In a travel alert published Wednesday, the agency cited "reports that the healthcare system is overwhelmed," along with the risk of new variants.Beyond masking while traveling in places like airports or planes,...

