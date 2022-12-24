ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Frontrunner emerges for Bulls All-Star G Zach LaVine

When the Chicago Bulls signed Zach LaVine to five-year, $215 million deal this summer, they assumed they had locked up a franchise cornerstone for the next half decade. Over the past couple of weeks, however, rumblings have emerged about LaVine being unhappy in Chicago. He is clashing with teammates. He has regressed from last season. It is a rough situation, all the way around.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet on the Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Ken Read: “The Chicago Blackhawks are struggling of late. Front runners in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes. So if you’re...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Laurence Holmes back on the Football Aftershow

Laurence Holmes, host of the "House of L" podcast and a voice on 670 the Score, will join NBC Sports Chicago as the host of the Football Aftershow following the final two Chicago Bears games. Holmes previously hosted the show from 2017-19. He will succeed David Kaplan, who is stepping...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Should Sell High on Alex Stalock While They Still Can

Now that the Chicago Blackhawks have Alex Stalock back, after being out with a concussion since early November, there’s no better time to shift their focus to how to best leverage his surprisingly hot start in 2022-23. Rather than finding a way to rush him back toward taking over their No. 1 title, though, it would make far more sense to extract the heightened value he may currently carry.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks

At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season. Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Josh Allen Makes His Opinion On Justin Fields Very Clear

This past Saturday, Josh Allen and the Bills defeated the Bears. Clearly, Allen left Chicago with a very strong opinion of Justin Fields. During an interview with Kyle Brandt this Tuesday, Allen raved about Fields' skillset and work ethic. "Justin Fields is a special talent. He really is. He can...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three trade targets to acquire another bat

As the offseason pushes up, the Chicago Cubs have improved their roster. After acquiring Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon, Brad Boxberger, and Dansby Swanson, the Cubs are certainly headed in the right direction. In fact, after only winning 74 games in 2022, it's hard to fault the front office if the Cubs don't make the playoffs this coming season. Tom Ricketts promised to open up the checkbook and did so. Jed Hoyer says he wants the team to compete in 2023. How far away are the Cubs from playoff contention?
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Caruso, Green questionable for Bulls vs. Bucks

Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Bulls listed Alex Caruso and Javonte Green questionable for Wednesday's home matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Caruso is in concussion protocol and nursing a sprained right shoulder, while Green has missed the team's last five games with knee soreness. Billy Donovan said before Monday's 133-118 loss...
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

The Bears are dangerously close to making ugly franchise history

There are a multitude of reasons as to why the Chicago Bears’ 2022 campaign is being labeled as a massive disappointment. Though preseason expectations weren’t through the roof with a first-year head coach and a second-year quarterback, the Bears’ shortcomings have caused plenty of frustrations among its fanbase.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Jenkins details scary neck injury suffered vs. Eagles

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Teven Jenkins loves football. He always has. The Bears guard knows there's an inherent risk that comes with playing a violent game, but the thought that he'd be involved in a scary scene like the one that took place during the Bears' Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles never crossed his mind.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

