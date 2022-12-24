Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Frontrunner emerges for Bulls All-Star G Zach LaVine
When the Chicago Bulls signed Zach LaVine to five-year, $215 million deal this summer, they assumed they had locked up a franchise cornerstone for the next half decade. Over the past couple of weeks, however, rumblings have emerged about LaVine being unhappy in Chicago. He is clashing with teammates. He has regressed from last season. It is a rough situation, all the way around.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet on the Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Ken Read: “The Chicago Blackhawks are struggling of late. Front runners in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes. So if you’re...
Laurence Holmes back on the Football Aftershow
Laurence Holmes, host of the "House of L" podcast and a voice on 670 the Score, will join NBC Sports Chicago as the host of the Football Aftershow following the final two Chicago Bears games. Holmes previously hosted the show from 2017-19. He will succeed David Kaplan, who is stepping...
20 questions with Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira
In our latest series of 20 questions, I go 1-on-1 with Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira:. Vancouver, where I grew up. I was a big Todd Bertuzzi fan. Bertuzzi, because he's just the man in Vancouver. He was that West Coast Express line, and he did everything. 3. What was your...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Should Sell High on Alex Stalock While They Still Can
Now that the Chicago Blackhawks have Alex Stalock back, after being out with a concussion since early November, there’s no better time to shift their focus to how to best leverage his surprisingly hot start in 2022-23. Rather than finding a way to rush him back toward taking over their No. 1 title, though, it would make far more sense to extract the heightened value he may currently carry.
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Why He Left Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in the NBA currently, riding a nine-game winning streak. For the first time in a long time, the franchise can just focus on the court as they have put all of the drama from earlier this season behind them and started winning basketball games with regularity.
Lakers News: L.A. Could Target This Ex-Laker In Kendrick Nunn Trade
A 2020 champ could be had for cheap.
"Jordan, Russell, Chamberlain, Bird, Magic, those guys wouldn't want to team up with great players" — Larry Brown on the rise of super teams
Larry Brown thinks super teams should never exist in basketball.
Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks
At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season. Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Boosie Badazz Dances Through State Farm Arena After Receiving DeMar DeRozan’s Game-Worn Jersey
Boosie Badazz pulled up on the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena. After the Bulls pulled off a buzzer-beater victory, Boosie met with DeMar Derozan on the court. After a conversation, DeRozan gave Boosie his game-worn Bulls jersey, much to the excitement of the Louisiana rapper.
Josh Allen Makes His Opinion On Justin Fields Very Clear
This past Saturday, Josh Allen and the Bills defeated the Bears. Clearly, Allen left Chicago with a very strong opinion of Justin Fields. During an interview with Kyle Brandt this Tuesday, Allen raved about Fields' skillset and work ethic. "Justin Fields is a special talent. He really is. He can...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three trade targets to acquire another bat
As the offseason pushes up, the Chicago Cubs have improved their roster. After acquiring Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon, Brad Boxberger, and Dansby Swanson, the Cubs are certainly headed in the right direction. In fact, after only winning 74 games in 2022, it's hard to fault the front office if the Cubs don't make the playoffs this coming season. Tom Ricketts promised to open up the checkbook and did so. Jed Hoyer says he wants the team to compete in 2023. How far away are the Cubs from playoff contention?
Report: Could Hendricks Be Traded From the Cubs This Winter?
A recent report suggests that starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks could be traded from the Chicago Cubs this winter.
Knicks Have 'Internally' Discussed Trading For Philadelphia Christmas Guest
Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers made themselves at home att Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Could he do so on a full-time basis with the New York Knicks?
It Appears Most Chicago Bulls Fans Have Had Enough: Time to Rebuild
Bulls fans deserve better than the effort they're seeing, and the consensus fix seems to be that it's time to tear it down.
SBLive Illinois high school boys basketball Power 25 rankings (Dec. 26): Benet Academy wins three games in Arizona
By Mike Clark The week before Christmas is always one of the lightest on the Illinois boys basketball calendar and this year it was even more so because of a winter storm that wiped out all but a handful of games after Wednesday. But all that changes this week as holiday tournaments tip off all ...
Caruso, Green questionable for Bulls vs. Bucks
Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Bulls listed Alex Caruso and Javonte Green questionable for Wednesday's home matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Caruso is in concussion protocol and nursing a sprained right shoulder, while Green has missed the team's last five games with knee soreness. Billy Donovan said before Monday's 133-118 loss...
atozsports.com
The Bears are dangerously close to making ugly franchise history
There are a multitude of reasons as to why the Chicago Bears’ 2022 campaign is being labeled as a massive disappointment. Though preseason expectations weren’t through the roof with a first-year head coach and a second-year quarterback, the Bears’ shortcomings have caused plenty of frustrations among its fanbase.
Jenkins details scary neck injury suffered vs. Eagles
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Teven Jenkins loves football. He always has. The Bears guard knows there's an inherent risk that comes with playing a violent game, but the thought that he'd be involved in a scary scene like the one that took place during the Bears' Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles never crossed his mind.
Luka Doncic posts 60-point triple-double, hits wild game-tying shot
It was a "Luka Magic" show. Luka Doncic hit a wild shot to force overtime and finished with a career-high 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in the Dallas Mavericks' 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday. It was the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history.
