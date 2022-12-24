ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

FOX40

Folsom restaurant sold after 35 years. These are the changes to expect

(KTXL) — After 35 years a beloved Folsom restaurant is changing ownership, causing the restaurant to be closed down for a few months. Hacienda Del Rio, a Mexican restaurant located on Sutter Street in historic Folsom for the past 40 years, is closing down to change ownership on Dec. 31. Chris Corda, the owner of […]
FOLSOM, CA
rosevilletoday.com

ROCKLIN, CA
rosevilletoday.com

ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville & Rocklin Christmas Tree Disposal

Roseville, Calif.- Roseville and Rocklin Christmas tree recycling, drop-off dates and locations have been updated for the 2022-23 holiday season. Roseville and Rocklin both offer convenient drop off locations throughout their respective cities. Roseville. There are three easy ways to recycle your tree. GREEN WASTE BIN. Place unflocked trees in...
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

U.S. Bank in Rocklin robbed Tuesday

Rocklin Police officers responded to a robbery at the U.S. Bank at 2303 Sunset Blvd., Rocklin at about 12:21 p.m. Tuesday. No one was harmed in the incident, according to Rocklin Police in a news release Tuesday night. A white or hispanic male in black clothing and a mask entered...
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

What happened to Sacramento’s old tree nursery?

(KTXL) — The City of Sacramento used to run a tree nursery on 34th Avenue near the Sacramento Executive Airport but the site has sat mostly unused for more than a decade. According to the Sacramento city government, the City Tree Nursery at Mangan Park is approximately five acres and has a greenhouse, a former […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dozens of cars damaged and rifled through at Sacramento apartment complex

SACRAMENTO – Dozens of people at a Sacramento apartment complex woke up to find their vehicles' windows had been broken and the vehicles rifled through Tuesday morning. Car after car at The Commons at American River complex in the 2300 block of American River Drive had their windows smashed. Residents say this isn't the first time the complex has been hit with this type of large-scale burglary.  In a tweet Tuesday morning, police say that, in total, 47 vehicles at the complex were targeted and burglarized. Police also responded to reports of 14 vehicles that had been burglarized in the 1400 block of Brighton Avenue. Crime scene investigators responded to both scenes to assist in the investigation. They're working to determine whether the two incidents are connected.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Police have also opened an evidence-submission portal, here. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Good news for Sierra: Snowpack is above average

KINGVALE, Calif. - There's good news for the Sierra and the state's water supply: The snowpack is above average for this time this year and more rain is on the way. When it comes to that precipitation, the hope is that there's more snow than rain. Resorts like Kirkwood saw...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

PCWA files lawsuit against PG&E seeks damages related to Mosquito Fire

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) has filed suit against Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) in Placer County Superior Court for damages related to the Mosquito Fire, which began on September 6 and burned nearly 77,000 acres across the Tahoe and El Dorado National Forests. California’s...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Flight canceled, these strangers drove all night for a Sacramento Christmas

Titus Converse was headed from Phoenix to Sacramento for Christmas when he and other passengers waiting to board a Southwest flight received some bad news. Like thousands of others across the U.S. during the holidays, their flight had been canceled. Converse, 25, desperately wanted to get home for Christmas Eve...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Over 60 vehicles burglarized in Campus Commons, Tahoe Park East

(KTXL) — More than 60 vehicles were burglarized across two locations close to Sacramento State, the Sacramento Police Department informed on Tuesday morning. 47 vehicles were located in the 2300 block of American River Drive, in the Campus Commons neighborhood. These vehicles were damaged and there was “evidence that the vehicles had been burglarized,” police […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Crews battle motorhome fire in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a motorhome in Placer County on Tuesday night, according to Cal Fire. Officials said the motorhome was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and was a complete loss. However, firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rancho Cordova On-Ramp Accident Causes Pedestrian Fatality

Pedestrian Fatality Occurs on Sunrise Boulevard On-Ramp. A pedestrian fatality accident was reported on December 23 when a person on foot was struck and killed by a motorist. The collision occurred on the on-ramp at Sunrise Boulevard off Highway 50 during the evening hours, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Although officers with the Rancho Cordova Police Department performed CPR on the pedestrian, he died at the accident scene.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA

