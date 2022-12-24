Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
Folsom restaurant sold after 35 years. These are the changes to expect
(KTXL) — After 35 years a beloved Folsom restaurant is changing ownership, causing the restaurant to be closed down for a few months. Hacienda Del Rio, a Mexican restaurant located on Sutter Street in historic Folsom for the past 40 years, is closing down to change ownership on Dec. 31. Chris Corda, the owner of […]
rosevilletoday.com
Mattress Firm Rocklin
Mattress Firm Mattress Firm Rocklin in Rocklin, CA offering our Love Your Mattress Guarantee ®, and free shipping on America’s Best Brands. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Sacramento
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Parking prices to increase at Sacramento International Airport starting Jan. 1
(KTXL) — Parking at the Sacramento International Airport will become slightly more expensive starting in 2023, the airport said. The pricing change will be for hourly parking, and it will increase from $29 to $30 per day. According to the airport, the change in price was done so it could continue to maintain and improve […]
rosevilletoday.com
Mattress Firm Roseville
Mattress Firm Mattress Firm Roseville in Roseville, CA offering our Love Your Mattress Guarantee ®, and free shipping on America’s Best Brands. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
Travelers experiencing delays and cancellations at Sacramento International Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Christmas now over, many people are headed to the Sacramento International Airport to travel home, however, many travelers are being met with long lines, delays and cancellations. According to the flight tracking website, as of 7:45 p.m., FlightAware reported that 84 flights have been delayed at the Sacramento airport while […]
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville & Rocklin Christmas Tree Disposal
Roseville, Calif.- Roseville and Rocklin Christmas tree recycling, drop-off dates and locations have been updated for the 2022-23 holiday season. Roseville and Rocklin both offer convenient drop off locations throughout their respective cities. Roseville. There are three easy ways to recycle your tree. GREEN WASTE BIN. Place unflocked trees in...
goldcountrymedia.com
U.S. Bank in Rocklin robbed Tuesday
Rocklin Police officers responded to a robbery at the U.S. Bank at 2303 Sunset Blvd., Rocklin at about 12:21 p.m. Tuesday. No one was harmed in the incident, according to Rocklin Police in a news release Tuesday night. A white or hispanic male in black clothing and a mask entered...
What happened to Sacramento’s old tree nursery?
(KTXL) — The City of Sacramento used to run a tree nursery on 34th Avenue near the Sacramento Executive Airport but the site has sat mostly unused for more than a decade. According to the Sacramento city government, the City Tree Nursery at Mangan Park is approximately five acres and has a greenhouse, a former […]
Dozens of cars damaged and rifled through at Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO – Dozens of people at a Sacramento apartment complex woke up to find their vehicles' windows had been broken and the vehicles rifled through Tuesday morning. Car after car at The Commons at American River complex in the 2300 block of American River Drive had their windows smashed. Residents say this isn't the first time the complex has been hit with this type of large-scale burglary. In a tweet Tuesday morning, police say that, in total, 47 vehicles at the complex were targeted and burglarized. Police also responded to reports of 14 vehicles that had been burglarized in the 1400 block of Brighton Avenue. Crime scene investigators responded to both scenes to assist in the investigation. They're working to determine whether the two incidents are connected.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Police have also opened an evidence-submission portal, here.
The bridges in Sacramento that cross the Sacramento and American Rivers
(KTXL) — The Sacramento and American Rivers have always been major natural landmarks of Sacramento and the bridges that cross these bodies of water have been crucial to connecting the central city to the rest of the city and other communities. The Sacramento River is the longest river in California and provides 31 percent of […]
KTVU FOX 2
Good news for Sierra: Snowpack is above average
KINGVALE, Calif. - There's good news for the Sierra and the state's water supply: The snowpack is above average for this time this year and more rain is on the way. When it comes to that precipitation, the hope is that there's more snow than rain. Resorts like Kirkwood saw...
rosevilletoday.com
PCWA files lawsuit against PG&E seeks damages related to Mosquito Fire
Auburn, Calif. – Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) has filed suit against Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) in Placer County Superior Court for damages related to the Mosquito Fire, which began on September 6 and burned nearly 77,000 acres across the Tahoe and El Dorado National Forests. California’s...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Flight canceled, these strangers drove all night for a Sacramento Christmas
Titus Converse was headed from Phoenix to Sacramento for Christmas when he and other passengers waiting to board a Southwest flight received some bad news. Like thousands of others across the U.S. during the holidays, their flight had been canceled. Converse, 25, desperately wanted to get home for Christmas Eve...
4 arrested in Vallejo after stolen car police chase ends in I-80 crash, CHP says
CHP says that four people are in custody after a police chase of a stolen car in Sacramento County ends in a Vallejo crash.
Suspect attempts to escape Sacramento jail through ventilation system
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown attempted to escape a holding cell through the ventilation system Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was "quickly caught" between 3:45 and 4 p.m., according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The suspect has since been safely removed...
Over 60 vehicles burglarized in Campus Commons, Tahoe Park East
(KTXL) — More than 60 vehicles were burglarized across two locations close to Sacramento State, the Sacramento Police Department informed on Tuesday morning. 47 vehicles were located in the 2300 block of American River Drive, in the Campus Commons neighborhood. These vehicles were damaged and there was “evidence that the vehicles had been burglarized,” police […]
KCRA.com
Crews battle motorhome fire in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a motorhome in Placer County on Tuesday night, according to Cal Fire. Officials said the motorhome was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and was a complete loss. However, firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rancho Cordova On-Ramp Accident Causes Pedestrian Fatality
Pedestrian Fatality Occurs on Sunrise Boulevard On-Ramp. A pedestrian fatality accident was reported on December 23 when a person on foot was struck and killed by a motorist. The collision occurred on the on-ramp at Sunrise Boulevard off Highway 50 during the evening hours, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Although officers with the Rancho Cordova Police Department performed CPR on the pedestrian, he died at the accident scene.
Hillsdale College: Plan for residential development near Roseville moves forward
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved phase one of a plan to develop land in Placer Couty near West Roseville. This is the first step for Hillsdale to establish its presence in the county, according to the college. The approximately 1,157 acres owned by...
Comments / 0