Richmond Virginia Zoo announces the birth of their second rare pygmy hippoCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RichmondTed RiversRichmond, VA
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenRichmond, VA
Dogs and cats in Richmond are placed in homes for the holidaysMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Crumbling bricks, abandoned apartments and absent assistance on Chamberlayne Avenue
Residents of an apartment building on Richmond's northside are speaking out after what they say has been years of neglect by an absent landlord.
A Chesterfield mother is honoring her son by gifting toys to the community
After losing her son to rare mitochondrial disease in 2020, mother Donna Reynolds is giving back to the same hospital who helped take care of her son.
Development projects that will change Richmond's landscape took shape in 2022
Development in the city of Richmond stayed red-hot in 2022, with plans for thousands of new apartments and other large projects coming to light and taking shape over the course of the year.
peninsulachronicle.com
Urology of Virginia Closing Its Williamsburg Office
YORK-Urology of Virginia is closing its office in Greater Williamsburg. The news was shared with patients in a letter dated November 28 and mailed in the middle of December. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact...
Annual Richmond Cone Parade plans for 15th march through Carytown
For the fifteenth year, parade-goers are expected to gather in Richmond, donning their finest life-sized geometric figure costumes this January... as long as that shape is a cone.
Augusta Free Press
2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference offered Jan. 20-24 in Richmond
The 2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference & Lobby Day will be offered Jan. 20-24 at Delta Hotels Richmond Downtown. Presented by Virginia NORML, attendees will hear from national experts, state legislators and local industry leaders at the conference running Jan. 20-23. Network with speakers, business leaders and advocates from across the...
Chesterfield Food Bank reschedules Christmas food distribution
After having to cancel their last food bank distribution of the year due to the weather, the Chesterfield Food Bank has been able to set a new date to make up for it.
These are the places you can go to warm up
If you are experiencing homelessness or don't have access to steady heat, there are some places you can go to keep warm when the temperatures drop to dangerous lows.
Richmond’s Marshall Street Plaza closed indefinitely for repairs
The Marshall Street Plaza in downtown Richmond is closed until further notice for emergency repairs.
After years of disarray, old Petersburg Ramada Inn almost demolished
One of Petersburg's most controversial buildings, the old Ramada Inn, is expected to be gone by the end of the week.
styleweekly.com
That One Song: “Sun, I Rise” by McKinley Dixon
Icarus could fly — so high the sun melted his wings. King Midas could turn whatever he touched into gold, but that meant he couldn’t put food in his mouth. The takeaway? Success has consequences, and Chicago-based rapper and former Richmond resident, McKinley Dixon, has firsthand experience after releasing his 2021 album, “For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her.”
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Richmond
Richmond might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Richmond.
mocoshow.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Pointing Firearm With Red Laser at Other Motorists on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway
Defendant Allegedly Threatened Victims with a Gun as They Drove on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Lavar William Henderson, age 44, of Richmond, Virginia, for the federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment was returned on November 16, 2022. Henderson was arrested on related state charges on November 16, 2022, and had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt yesterday on the federal indictment. Henderson consented to detention pending trial.
NBC12
Virginians line up for chance to win Mega Millions jackpot
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Millions of people all over the country and in Virginia were hoping to reign in the new year half-billion dollars richer after Tuesday’s Mega Million Jackpot drawing. After no one successfully matched all six numbers during the Friday drawing before Christmas Eve, the jackpot swelled...
The best restaurant in Virginia, according to Guy Fieri
Fieri's favorite place to eat in Virginia is located in the city of Richmond's Monroe Ward neighborhood.
Officer moved after hearing one family's struggle: 'What can I do to help?'
Henrico Police Lt. Matt Pecka recently met a single mother and her two sons during a Kids and Cops Holiday shopping event.
rvamag.com
Richmond Music 2022, Part I: Hip Hop
Richmond’s always a hotbed of musical activity within all genres, but one of the busiest year after year has got to be the RVA hip hop scene. 2022 was no exception, with all sorts of projects going on, both from scene veterans and rising stars on the come-up. Gritty...
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
‘Enough is enough’: Henrico Police reflect on youth homicides this year after Christmas shooting
A man is in custody tonight after a Christmas night shooting on Engleside Court in Henrico that left one juvenile dead, marking the sixth juvenile shooting death in the county this year.
Richmond City Sheriff’s Office to hold job fair for multiple positions
The City of Richmond's Sheriff's Office is holding an on-site job fair on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, and there are multiple positions waiting to be filled.
