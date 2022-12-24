ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

hotnewhiphop.com

James Harden Roasted For Ridiculous Pre-Game Outfit

James Harden is the latest NBA star to be roasted for his tunnel outfit. James Harden has been having a great season with Philadelphia. While the 76ers got off to a very slow start, they are now one of the hottest teams in the league. Harden has been playing great basketball with Joel Embiid, and overall, they have a shot to perhaps win the East.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic takes jab at Tom Thibodeau, Knicks after roasting them

New York Knicks fans were made witness to an absolute nightmare situation against Luka Doncic on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-21-10 triple-double in a comeback win equally as improbably as Doncic’s stat line. His assessment of New York’s defense just adds a sprinkle more insult to injury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Luka Dončić shatters NBA record with mind-blowing performance

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić is widely known as one of the best players in the NBA, but he topped his incredible standards with an unreal performance that broke a league record on Tuesday against the New York Knicks. Dončić put up an absurd stat line of 60...
DALLAS, TX
Black Enterprise

Matt Barnes Among Three NBA Couples to Get Engaged on Christmas

NBA alum Matt Barnes is ready to walk down the aisle again after proposing to his longtime girlfriend and child’s mother, Anansa Sims. Barnes was one of three NBA-related engagements over the Christmas weekend, including a Philadelphia 76ers cheerleader and a couple who attended the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup, as noted by Landon Buford.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to dangerous Pistons-Magic brawl

The Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic faced off on Wednesday night in a game that was overshadowed by a wild brawl that included some punches thrown in a dangerous incident. The brawl occurred in the second quarterback between Magic center Mo Wagner and Pistons guard Killian Hayes. Wagner was...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

It's no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs' Doncic goes viral

DALLAS (AP) — Include the extra rebound, or don't. It doesn't really matter with Luka Doncic's logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter. Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner wife speaks on horrible saga

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was home for Christmas thanks to President Joe Biden, and there may have been nobody happier than Griner’s wife, Cherelle. Cherelle spoke publicly for the first time since Griner’s return to America in a prisoner exchange with the Russian government that also freed convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.
ARIZONA STATE

