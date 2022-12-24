ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 8

36 years have passed since San Diego State student Cara Knott was killed by a CHP officer

SAN DIEGO — It was 36 years ago, when a CHP officer killed San Diego State Student Cara Knott. Cara Knott’s body was found in a deserted area off the Old Highway 395 bridge. The 20 year old had called her parents saying she was leaving her boyfriend’s house in Escondido. She stopped to put gas in her car then drove on I-15 toward her home in El Cajon. But she never made it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

New highway laws to take effect Jan. 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the new year around the corner, California Highway Patrol officials today alerted residents to traffic safety-related laws that will take effect Jan. 1. The laws address topics ranging from street racing to catalytic converter theft. The laws include:. — SB 1472 expands the criteria...
thevistapress.com

Vehicle Pursuit – Vista

Three hurt after suspect vehicle crashes into ambulance. On Saturday, December 24 around 8:00 p.m., deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a home along Casa Bonita Way to investigate a family disturbance. Family members had reported they believed the suspect, James Park (DOB 12/29/1979), was under the...
VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Catalytic Converter Thieves Flee the Scene of the Crime and Drive Straight to Police Headquarters

On December 26, 2022, at 7:00 am, three suspects were interrupted in the act of stealing the catalytic converter from a victim’s vehicle at the 200 block of El Camino Real. A neighbor was able to smash the windshield of the suspect’s vehicle as it fled the area. A short time later, an Oceanside Police Sergeant leaving work noticed three subjects nervously walking away from a vehicle with a smashed windshield near the Police Department Headquarters. The Sergeant put out descriptions over the radio, and units flooded the area. Within minutes, police observed two subjects walking West on Mission Avenue, and they were detained.
OCEANSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
MURRIETA, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape

Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Amazon deliverer drives off with Encinitas golden retriever

Denise Reppenhagen was on a waiting list for a golden retriever puppy in early 2021. She saw ultrasounds of the puppies, and then she saw pics of the newborn puppies, and every two weeks she saw new pictures. Reppenhagen picked Finn out of the litter and took him home as soon as she could, at eight weeks after paying $4000. “So I was involved with Finn since he was in utero,” she testified later, in court, after her dog went missing.
ENCINITAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy