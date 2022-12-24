Read full article on original website
CHP reminds public of traffic safety laws taking effect in 2023
With the new year around the corner, California Highway Patrol officials alerted residents to traffic safety-related laws that will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.
36 years have passed since San Diego State student Cara Knott was killed by a CHP officer
SAN DIEGO — It was 36 years ago, when a CHP officer killed San Diego State Student Cara Knott. Cara Knott’s body was found in a deserted area off the Old Highway 395 bridge. The 20 year old had called her parents saying she was leaving her boyfriend’s house in Escondido. She stopped to put gas in her car then drove on I-15 toward her home in El Cajon. But she never made it.
New highway laws to take effect Jan. 1
Driver arrested for DUI in La Mesa
A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol during a checkpoint in La Mesa on Friday, according to the La Mesa Police Department.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in East County crash
A man was hospitalized Saturday after slamming his motorcycle into a vehicle at a stop light in the El Cajon area, authorities said.
Driver killed in hit-and-run SR-94 crash identified
Man breaks leg in e-scooter crash
A man was injured Monday night after he was hit by a driver while crossing an intersection on an electric scooter, police said.
Man driving under the influence of alcohol flips truck into Oceanside backyard
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man was taken to the hospital with injuries after he flipped his truck into an Oceanside home's backyard Sunday night. Oceanside Fire Department and police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Ocean Village Way in Oceanside around 7:20 p.m. following reports of a crash.
Vehicle Pursuit – Vista
Three hurt after suspect vehicle crashes into ambulance. On Saturday, December 24 around 8:00 p.m., deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a home along Casa Bonita Way to investigate a family disturbance. Family members had reported they believed the suspect, James Park (DOB 12/29/1979), was under the...
Migrants Dumped at San Diego County Bus Stops
The migrants were released from a detention center
Catalytic Converter Thieves Flee the Scene of the Crime and Drive Straight to Police Headquarters
On December 26, 2022, at 7:00 am, three suspects were interrupted in the act of stealing the catalytic converter from a victim’s vehicle at the 200 block of El Camino Real. A neighbor was able to smash the windshield of the suspect’s vehicle as it fled the area. A short time later, an Oceanside Police Sergeant leaving work noticed three subjects nervously walking away from a vehicle with a smashed windshield near the Police Department Headquarters. The Sergeant put out descriptions over the radio, and units flooded the area. Within minutes, police observed two subjects walking West on Mission Avenue, and they were detained.
One arrested after attempted burglary at Subway restaurant in Normal Heights
A person was arrested overnight for allegedly breaking into a Subway restaurant in San Diego's Normal Heights neighborhood.
Flight attendant caught at San Diego airport smuggling 3 pounds of fentanyl taped to body
The off-duty attendant tried to use the "Known Crew Member" line to board the plane but was selected for regular passenger screening instead.
Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
10 Best Casinos & Casino Hotels in San Diego County
Whether you and Lady Luck are already besties or you hope to be, San Diego has the perfect resort casino to scratch your gaming itch in style. From the luckiest casino to the best casino resort pool, it’s on this list. These casinos and casino hotels made my list...
Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape
Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
Amazon deliverer drives off with Encinitas golden retriever
Denise Reppenhagen was on a waiting list for a golden retriever puppy in early 2021. She saw ultrasounds of the puppies, and then she saw pics of the newborn puppies, and every two weeks she saw new pictures. Reppenhagen picked Finn out of the litter and took him home as soon as she could, at eight weeks after paying $4000. “So I was involved with Finn since he was in utero,” she testified later, in court, after her dog went missing.
Wet weather ahead for San Diego County
Parts of North County are starting to see sprinkles as a band of light to moderate rain will move down the coast Tuesday evening and overnight.
San Diego news anchor, Marcella Lee, left abandoned by Southwest Airlines
SAN DIEGO — Travelers from far and wide ticketed for their holiday destinations with Southwest Airlines were left without a plane to board - including CBS 8 San Diego's very own anchor, Marcella Lee. Marcella Lee and her family set off for San Diego International Airport Monday, December 26,...
Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Lemon Grove: CHP
A woman driving on State Route 94 was killed when another driver hit her vehicle and then left the scene, said the California Highway Patrol.
