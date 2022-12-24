Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Porterville Recorder
UNC WILMINGTON 68, MONMOUTH 55
Percentages: FG .458, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Newby 2-4, Farrar 1-1, Harden-Hayes 1-4, Harvey 1-4, White 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Ross 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Kelly). Turnovers: 13 (Kelly 3, Ross 3, Harden-Hayes 2, White 2, Farrar, Newby, Thomas). Steals: 8 (Kelly 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Georgia 78, Rider 72
RIDER (5-6) James 6-11 2-2 14, Ogemuno-Johnson 3-6 0-2 6, Betrand 5-10 0-0 12, Murray 4-17 0-0 8, Powell 3-10 1-3 9, Ingraham 5-7 5-5 15, Blue 1-2 0-0 2, Bladen 2-4 0-0 4, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, McKeithan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-69 8-12 72. GEORGIA (10-3) Moncrieffe 0-1...
Porterville Recorder
DAYTON 69, DUQUESNE 57
Percentages: FG .446, FT .286. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Grant 2-5, Brewer 1-2, Clark 1-4, Gunn 1-4, Reece 0-1, Rozier 0-1, Williams 0-1, McGriff 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Barre). Turnovers: 13 (Barre 3, Clark 3, Brewer, Dixon, Grant, Gunn, Hronsky, Reece, Rozier). Steals: 7...
Porterville Recorder
RICHMOND 83, COPPIN STATE 65
Percentages: FG .444, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Blue 4-8, Rojas 1-2, Spurlock 1-2, Tarke 1-2, Sessoms 1-3, Hood 0-2, Titus 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Steers 3, Blue 2, Sessoms 2, Spurlock 2, Tarke 2, Battle, Titus). Steals: 4 (Spurlock 3,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 10 GONZAGA 120, EASTERN OREGON 42
Percentages: FG .296, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Chandler 1-1, McGinnis 1-2, Ainsworth 1-5, Orr 1-5, Taylor 1-5, Easley 0-1, O'Harra 0-1, Afework 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 26 (Afework 7, Huddleston 5, McGinnis 5, Ainsworth 2, Chandler 2, Orr 2, Dill, Easley,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 7 TENNESSEE 63, OLE MISS 59
Percentages: FG .429, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Vescovi 3-7, Aidoo 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Key 0-2, Zeigler 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Aidoo 3, Zeigler). Turnovers: 12 (Aidoo 2, Key 2, Plavsic 2, Zeigler 2, Awaka, Mashack, Nkamhoua, Vescovi). Steals: 8 (Mashack 2, Phillips...
Porterville Recorder
PENN 93, WILKES 61
Percentages: FG .362, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 7-30, .233 (Zvorsky 2-5, Merrifield 2-6, Marshall 1-3, Gula 1-5, Lesko 1-5, Ackerman 0-1, Davidheiser 0-1, DeMelfi 0-1, Argento 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Zvorsky). Turnovers: 12 (Marshall 3, Zvorsky 3, Davidheiser 2, Lesko 2, Argento, Gula). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
No. 13 Virginia 66, Albany (NY) 46
ALBANY (NY) (5-10) Beagle 4-6 1-3 9, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Patel 1-3 1-2 3, Drumgoole 2-12 2-2 7, Hutcheson 3-7 0-0 7, Davis 4-11 0-0 11, Edmead 2-7 4-4 9, Reddish 0-1 0-0 0, Ketner 0-2 0-0 0, Kellogg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 8-11 46. VIRGINIA (9-2) Gardner...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 18 TCU 103, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 57
Percentages: FG .290, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Daughtery 2-3, Reeves 2-3, Olowokere 2-7, Kayouloud 1-1, Hunter 1-6, Cato 0-1, Kirsipuu 0-1, McDaniel 0-1, Munson 0-1, Cooper 0-3, Klintman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hunter 2, Bounds, Klintman). Turnovers: 18 (Olowokere 5, Hunter 4,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 20 AUBURN 61, FLORIDA 58
Percentages: FG .404, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Fudge 1-1, Jones 1-4, Reeves 1-5, Felder 0-1, Lofton 0-1, Bonham 0-3, Richard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Castleton 4, Fudge, Jitoboh). Turnovers: 12 (Castleton 3, Bonham 2, Reeves 2, Richard 2, Fudge, Jitoboh, Lofton). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 74, COLUMBIA 67, OT
Percentages: FG .412, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Phillip 4-7, Fofana 1-1, K.Thompson 1-4, Voyles 1-4, Hupstead 0-1, Nugent 0-1, Styles 0-1, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Pollard 2, Voyles 2). Turnovers: 11 (Fofana 3, Anderson 2, Styles 2, Davis, K.Thompson, Phillip, Pollard).
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI 89, NO. 19 KENTUCKY 75
Percentages: FG .464, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Wallace 5-13, Wheeler 2-3, Thiero 1-1, Fredrick 0-1, Livingston 0-1, Toppin 0-1, Reeves 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wallace). Turnovers: 14 (Toppin 3, Tshiebwe 3, Livingston 2, Reeves 2, Wheeler 2, Wallace, Ware). Steals: 5 (Tshiebwe...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 2 UCONN 74, VILLANOVA 66
Percentages: FG .431, FT .944. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Daniels 2-6, Longino 1-2, Dixon 1-5, Slater 1-7, Armstrong 0-1, Whitmore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Dixon 4, Longino 4, Daniels 3, Armstrong 2, Slater 2, Arcidiacono, Whitmore). Steals: 3 (Arcidiacono 2, Daniels). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS A&M-CC 88, OUR LADY OF THE LAKE 74
Percentages: FG .452, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Gill 3-5, Jones 3-6, Minjoth 2-6, Helterhoff 0-1, Monzon 0-1, Darwiche 0-2, Kasamba 0-2, Maldonado 0-2, Law 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones, Kasamba, Maldonado, Minjoth). Turnovers: 16 (Monzon 4, Jones 3, Darwiche 2, Gill 2,...
Porterville Recorder
UCF 52, WICHITA STATE 45
Percentages: FG .350, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Flanagan 2-3, Okafor 2-3, Pierre 2-5, Bell 1-3, Abidde 0-1, Poor Bear-Chandler 0-1, Walton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Bell 4, Walton 4, Pierre 2, Rojas, Scott). Steals: 5 (Pohto 2, Flanagan, Okafor, Pierre).
Comments / 0