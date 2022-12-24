ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte

When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
Southwest cancelations hamper plans of Charlotte passengers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Southwest Airlines canceled all but two flights coming and going from Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday, and there are more cancellations scheduled for the week. Nationwide, Southwest canceled more than 5,400 flights in 48 hours, leaving customers like Barbara Mitchell stuck in Charlotte.
Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days

Livingstone College is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school says. ‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard. Updated: 44 minutes ago. As the state of New...
There may be more gemstones in Hiddenite, NC than there are residents

In 1879, Thomas Edison tasked geologist William Earl Hidden with finding platinum in North Carolina to help extend the life of his light bulb. Instead, Hidden discovered what would become his namesake: hiddenite. Today, its town is home to the fourth-rarest gemstone around the globe. This emerald green stone, a...
Duke requests delaying unnecessary energy usage

Investigators are still working to determine how the blaze at The Place Church in Gastonia was started. Project Bolt gives back to the Charlotte community for Christmas. With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit.
Awesome places to visit in Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina, is a great place to visit. This city offers a variety of attractions that will appeal to families and couples alike. You can experience historical sites, art galleries, museums, and more. The Charlotte Museum Of History is located on eight acres and allows visitors to learn about...
Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl to appear in court

Livingstone College is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school says. ‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard. Updated: 13 hours ago. As the state of New...
This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day

It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
Severe Weather Damage – Offices Closed Temporarily

Due to severe weather over the holiday weekend, several PHC offices are temporarily closed. Our team is working diligently to get these offices back up and running as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. PHC Express Care – Mooresville – Temporarily closed. This...
Residents evacuated from Matthews senior living center after flooding

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Residents who live at a Matthews senior apartment community are relocating Saturday night after an apparent water main break tied to freezing temperatures. Family members reached out to WCNC Charlotte earlier in the evening to share loved ones at the Holiday Willow Grove off Idlewild Road were evacuated from the complex due to flooding. A spokesperson for Holiday by Atria, which manages the community, confirmed further details.
