Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Related
2 moms return to school, graduate from Queens University with unique scholarships
CHARLOTTE — Raegan Ferro and Amanda Thompson are two of Queens University’s newest nursing grads. Their journey to graduate from college hasn’t been linear, but it has been worth it. Both women started college in their younger days, but life got in the way. “I dropped out...
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte
When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
Collegiate award recognizes Union County athlete who started as walk-on
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A cross country athlete from Union County knew in order to compete with the best, she’d have to give it her all. So when Cuthbertson High School graduate Charli Montalvo started her freshman year at High Point University as an unrecruited walk-on this fall, the pressure was on.
Why did NC ‘rolling blackouts’ last for hours in some cases? Duke Energy also warns more possible Monday
Duke Energy said the blackouts would last just between 15-30 minutes in most cases.
WBTV
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent
Charlotte Douglas International Airport warned travelers before Christmas that Tuesday looked to be one of the busiest travel days of the year. There's a sea of baggage sprawled out across Charlotte Douglas Airport as people try to find their luggage. Community remembers Rock Hill firefighter who died before Christmas. Updated:...
qcnews.com
Southwest cancelations hamper plans of Charlotte passengers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Southwest Airlines canceled all but two flights coming and going from Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday, and there are more cancellations scheduled for the week. Nationwide, Southwest canceled more than 5,400 flights in 48 hours, leaving customers like Barbara Mitchell stuck in Charlotte.
WBTV
Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days
Livingstone College is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school says. ‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard. Updated: 44 minutes ago. As the state of New...
Plans for a landfill next to a Charlotte neighborhood upsetting residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in Charlotte's Oakdale neighborhood are pushing back against plans for a new landfill. Neighbors don’t want dumping in their backyards but city zoning regulations for the proposed facility allow it. Oakdale residents call their community quiet and close-knit. "It’s just a neighborhood that everybody...
thenorthcarolina100.com
There may be more gemstones in Hiddenite, NC than there are residents
In 1879, Thomas Edison tasked geologist William Earl Hidden with finding platinum in North Carolina to help extend the life of his light bulb. Instead, Hidden discovered what would become his namesake: hiddenite. Today, its town is home to the fourth-rarest gemstone around the globe. This emerald green stone, a...
WBTV
Charlotte-Douglas Airport has sea of unclaimed baggage following holidays
Livingstone College is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school says. ‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard. Updated: 3 hours ago. As the state of New...
WBTV
Duke requests delaying unnecessary energy usage
Investigators are still working to determine how the blaze at The Place Church in Gastonia was started. Project Bolt gives back to the Charlotte community for Christmas. With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit.
Flywheel Group plans to break ground on massive NoDa project in 2023 after years of buying land
CHARLOTTE — Flywheel Group has plans to deliver more than 1 million square feet of development in the NoDa community over the next several years. Tony Kuhn, company president, shared with Charlotte Business Journal how the local developer intends to do it. Flywheel, founded by Kuhn in 2013, has...
bestattractions.org
Awesome places to visit in Charlotte, North Carolina
Charlotte, North Carolina, is a great place to visit. This city offers a variety of attractions that will appeal to families and couples alike. You can experience historical sites, art galleries, museums, and more. The Charlotte Museum Of History is located on eight acres and allows visitors to learn about...
As Madalina Cojocari's parents face court hearing Wednesday, Cornelius police share an update in the case
CORNELIUS, N.C. — The parents of Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, North Carolina, are scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing on Wednesday, the first court appearance for both of them since Dec. 20. The two are expected to appear in court Wednesday at...
WBTV
Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl to appear in court
Livingstone College is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school says. ‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard. Updated: 13 hours ago. As the state of New...
These Mecklenburg County luxury homes notched top dollar in November
CHARLOTTE — The Lake Norman-area town of Cornelius was a hot spot for high-end home sales in November. Six of the 10 most expensive residential sales in Mecklenburg County that month were recorded there. At the top of the list was a newly built home on Island Forest Drive,...
Flood closes Cabarrus County Library
At one point, water flowed out of the front doors onto the street, creating ice sheets. The deputy immediately reported the flood.
country1037fm.com
This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day
It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
piedmonthealthcare.com
Severe Weather Damage – Offices Closed Temporarily
Due to severe weather over the holiday weekend, several PHC offices are temporarily closed. Our team is working diligently to get these offices back up and running as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. PHC Express Care – Mooresville – Temporarily closed. This...
Residents evacuated from Matthews senior living center after flooding
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Residents who live at a Matthews senior apartment community are relocating Saturday night after an apparent water main break tied to freezing temperatures. Family members reached out to WCNC Charlotte earlier in the evening to share loved ones at the Holiday Willow Grove off Idlewild Road were evacuated from the complex due to flooding. A spokesperson for Holiday by Atria, which manages the community, confirmed further details.
Comments / 0