Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
HitPaw Video Enhancer V1.3.0 Release: Enhance Video Smoothly with Virtual Memory
NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw recently released HitPaw Video Enhancer V1.3.0. The latest version of HitPaw Video Enhancer will support automatically enabling virtual memory, in order to make the process of enhancing videos smoother. And once the program accidentally crashes, you can continue the process directly after restarting the program. It is also worth mentioning that after this update, you can save the operation record when you close the program.
Porterville Recorder
In 2023, Can the Scientology Tools for Life Help Resolve Religious Conflict?
A minister from the Uniting Reformed Church in Southern Africa is bringing religious leaders together in the name of unity and peace. GAUTENG, South Africa and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — When Rev. Shadrack Lekoana of the Uniting Reformed Church in Southern Africa studied the Scientology Tools for Life courses, they rehabilitated his purpose and empowered him to accomplish it. Lekoana teamed up with the Church of Scientology to use these tools to end conflicts and competition among religions, which only distract religious leaders from their true vocation.
Comments / 0