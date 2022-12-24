A minister from the Uniting Reformed Church in Southern Africa is bringing religious leaders together in the name of unity and peace. GAUTENG, South Africa and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — When Rev. Shadrack Lekoana of the Uniting Reformed Church in Southern Africa studied the Scientology Tools for Life courses, they rehabilitated his purpose and empowered him to accomplish it. Lekoana teamed up with the Church of Scientology to use these tools to end conflicts and competition among religions, which only distract religious leaders from their true vocation.

8 HOURS AGO