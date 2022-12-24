ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

FOX Carolina

SCDOT: Early morning crash causes big back up on I-85 in Cherokee Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said an early morning crash caused a big back up on I-85 early Wednesday morning,. According to troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 2:47 a.m. near exit 86 southbound. Injuries were reported but we do...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville. The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Driver flees from single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a driver that fled on foot after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Woodruff. Troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Shaw Road and Chumley Road. Troopers were told the property owner was out hunting and heard […]
WOODRUFF, SC
WJLA

SC firefighter killed after deadly crash 2 days before Christmas

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A firefighter with the Rock Hill Fire Dept. mourned the loss of one of their own after a deadly crash in York County just before Christmas. Firefighter/Paramedic David Campbell was on his way to work when the crash happened on Friday, Dec. 23, the Rock Hill Fire Dept. said.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Fatal Statesville crash discovered on Christmas Eve

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck that killed one person in Statesville was discovered on Christmas Eve. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Garden Valley Road near the Interstate 40 overpass shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. An investigation revealed an Oldsmobile driven by 26-year-old Sequoia...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

ICSO investigating pair of break-ins at construction site off Wiggins Road near Mooresville (Photos)

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect and the vehicle used in a pair of recent break-ins. On Monday, December 19, ICSO deputies took a report about a breaking and entering and larceny at a construction site at 401 Wiggins Road near Mooresville. On Saturday, December 24, deputies received an additional report of a second break-in and theft at the same location.
MOORESVILLE, NC
cn2.com

Holiday Freeze Breaks Pipes, Creates Costly Damage to Community Center

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Throughout the region the holiday freeze caused water pipes to expand and burst creating major water damage to some buildings. On Christmas Day, right before noon, The Tega Cay Fire Department and city crews began clean up in the the Glennon Center, after a major pipe burst causing part of the ceiling to collapse and both floors to flood.
TEGA CAY, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Newscast – RHFD Honors Firefighter, Impact Fees, Frozen Pipes

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Fire Department laid one of their own to rest on this Tuesday afternoon, following the passing of Firefighter and Paramedic David Campbell. The Fort Mill School District can now use millions of dollars that have been on hold after York County...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Christmas Day house fire displaces three Rowan Co. residents

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were displaced due to a house fire in Rowan County on Christmas Day. The fire was reported on Sunday morning just after 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Dove Meadow Drive near Majolica Road. Fire officials said that damage...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

