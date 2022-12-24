The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect and the vehicle used in a pair of recent break-ins. On Monday, December 19, ICSO deputies took a report about a breaking and entering and larceny at a construction site at 401 Wiggins Road near Mooresville. On Saturday, December 24, deputies received an additional report of a second break-in and theft at the same location.

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO