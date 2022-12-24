Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Related
FOX Carolina
SCDOT: Early morning crash causes big back up on I-85 in Cherokee Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said an early morning crash caused a big back up on I-85 early Wednesday morning,. According to troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 2:47 a.m. near exit 86 southbound. Injuries were reported but we do...
WBTV
Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville. The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries...
Statesville woman found dead days after car flipped over bridge railing, landed in river, troopers say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 26-year-old woman was found dead two days after her car flipped over a bridge railing and landed in the South Yadkin River in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol said troopers responded to investigate a crash around 3:10 p.m. on December 24 […]
South Carolina firefighter dies in crash 2 days before Christmas
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A firefighter and paramedic was killed in a crash while on his way to work just two days before Christmas, according to the Rock Hill Fire Department. David Campbell died in the Dec. 23 crash, officials said. He was assigned to RHFD Engine 6, A-Shift. “With the heaviest […]
Driver flees from single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a driver that fled on foot after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Woodruff. Troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Shaw Road and Chumley Road. Troopers were told the property owner was out hunting and heard […]
FOX Carolina
NC woman tries to escape hospital after being injured during chase
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody on Tuesday following a crash that ended in a crash on Hudlow Road. Deputies said they were patrolling the area near Rock Road when they noticed a vehicle that had a...
WJLA
SC firefighter killed after deadly crash 2 days before Christmas
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A firefighter with the Rock Hill Fire Dept. mourned the loss of one of their own after a deadly crash in York County just before Christmas. Firefighter/Paramedic David Campbell was on his way to work when the crash happened on Friday, Dec. 23, the Rock Hill Fire Dept. said.
WBTV
Fatal Statesville crash discovered on Christmas Eve
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck that killed one person in Statesville was discovered on Christmas Eve. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Garden Valley Road near the Interstate 40 overpass shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. An investigation revealed an Oldsmobile driven by 26-year-old Sequoia...
Man shot, killed in Kershaw County hunting accident identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one man is dead following what is currently being described as a hunting accident in Kershaw County. According to Coroner David West, Kershaw County 911 received a call just after 11 a.m. on Monday regarding a man being shot on hunting club property along Shivers Green Road.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of Kershaw County hunting incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victim of a hunting incident in the 500 block of Shivers Green Road. According to officials, around 11: 10 a.m. a call was received about a report of a man being shot on December 26, 2022. The...
iredellfreenews.com
ICSO investigating pair of break-ins at construction site off Wiggins Road near Mooresville (Photos)
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect and the vehicle used in a pair of recent break-ins. On Monday, December 19, ICSO deputies took a report about a breaking and entering and larceny at a construction site at 401 Wiggins Road near Mooresville. On Saturday, December 24, deputies received an additional report of a second break-in and theft at the same location.
Fire Department mourns loss of one of its own
The Rock Hill Fire Department is mourning the loss of on its own. The Department says Firefighter/Paramedic, David Campbell was killed in a crash just days before Christmas.
1 Injured After Train Crashes Into Vehicle In North Carolina
One person was taken to the hospital after a train crashed into a vehicle on the tracks.
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – Mike Doty Memorial Event and GoFundMe for a Firefighter
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – the fifth annual Mike Doty Memorial Event is set to take place Saturday, January 28th from 11:00 A.M. until 3 P.M. It will be a family friendly event with barbeque plates available for a donation, or free for any first responders, Military and veterans.
Police update public on search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old
Cornelius Police release video update on missing 11-year-old Madalina Cocojari.
cn2.com
American Red Cross Upgrades Rock Hill Office To Better Serve The Tri-County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The American Red Cross is hoping its mission to alleviate human suffering will get a little easier with the renovation of its rock hill office, located at 200 Piedmont Boulevard. The building itself has been in Rock Hill since the 80’s when community...
cn2.com
Holiday Freeze Breaks Pipes, Creates Costly Damage to Community Center
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Throughout the region the holiday freeze caused water pipes to expand and burst creating major water damage to some buildings. On Christmas Day, right before noon, The Tega Cay Fire Department and city crews began clean up in the the Glennon Center, after a major pipe burst causing part of the ceiling to collapse and both floors to flood.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – RHFD Honors Firefighter, Impact Fees, Frozen Pipes
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Fire Department laid one of their own to rest on this Tuesday afternoon, following the passing of Firefighter and Paramedic David Campbell. The Fort Mill School District can now use millions of dollars that have been on hold after York County...
cn2.com
Community Set to Honor Rock Hill Firefighter/Paramedic, David Campbell
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Firefighters from Rock Hill and across the state are planning to honor David Campbell, a Rock Hill firefighter and paramedic who died in a collision just two days before Christmas. A celebration of life for Campbell is set for today, Tuesday, December 27th...
WBTV
Christmas Day house fire displaces three Rowan Co. residents
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were displaced due to a house fire in Rowan County on Christmas Day. The fire was reported on Sunday morning just after 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Dove Meadow Drive near Majolica Road. Fire officials said that damage...
Comments / 10