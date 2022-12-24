ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Bessie Rose Hager

Bessie Rose Hager, 79, of Marietta, Ohio, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Abiding with her wishes, cremation will be observed and no services will be held at this time. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Bessie’s family, condolences: CawleyandPeoples.com.
MARIETTA, OH
Carolyn M. Seely

Carolyn M. Seely, born May 25, 1920, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18. Celebration of Life, 11 a.m., Jan. 10, 2023, First Presbyterian Church, Marietta, Ohio. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MARIETTA, OH
Pastor Bob May

Pastor Robert P. “Bob” May, Sr., 84, of Vienna, WV, passed away Dec. 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was born on April 29, 1938, in Berryville, VA, the son of the late “Ted” and Mabel Grant May. Bob graduated...
VIENNA, WV
Basil Randolph Keller

Basil Randolph Keller, 69, of Letart, WV, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, WV. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Letart-Evergreen Cemetery, Letart, WV, with Pastor Randy Parsons officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
LETART, WV
Ramona Ruth Lowery

Ramona Ruth Lowery, 69, of Looneyville, W.Va., formerly of Shreveport, La. passed away Dec. 25, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service, 1 p.m. Friday, Rock Alter Cemetery, Looneyville, with Pastor John Davis officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
LOONEYVILLE, WV
Robert May

Robert May, 84, Vienna, died on Dec. 23, 2022, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
VIENNA, WV
Sandra Lee Carver

Sandra Lee Carver, 59, of Marietta, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her home. At her request she will be cremated and there will be a celebration of her life on Friday, Dec. 30, at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 5108 on Pike Street. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is...
MARIETTA, OH
James “Jim” Henry Brearey

James “Jim” Henry Brearey, 72, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date.
MARIETTA, OH
Dorothy M. Carpenter

Dorothy Marie Long-Carpenter, 86, of Lowell, passed away Dec. 26, 2022. Visitation, 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Funeral, 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with public visitation at 9 a.m. Burial, Gravel Bank Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
LOWELL, OH
Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Dec. 20-22: * Steven F. Moore, 422 Delaware St., Ironton, Ohio, pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Christopher D. Hackney, 2467 Narrows Branch, Hardy, Ky., pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. *...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
John Hutchison

John Hutchison, 79, of Marietta, passed away Tuesday at Harmar Place. Funeral, 11 a.m. Thursday, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel with Rev. Dennis Williams officiating. Burial, Newport Cemetery with military honors. Visitation, 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. today, masonic services, 8 p.m. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
MARIETTA, OH
Grace Roseina Champa

Grace Roseina Champa, 87, of Vienna died Dec. 22, 2022, at her residence. She was born on Jan. 2, 1935, in Ontario, Canada, and was the daughter of the late Percy and Roseina Osborne Hayward. Grace was a gracious giver to various charities, avid reader and devoted to watching her...
VIENNA, WV
Mary B. Roberts

Mary B. Roberts, 82, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at her home December 25, 2022. She was born April 9, 1940 in Calhoun County WV, a daughter of the late Willie and Mae Lambert Suttle. Mary loved the Lord and served him in many ways over the years, attending many...
ELIZABETH, WV
Mark Rhodes reflects on long public service career

PARKERSBURG — After just over 38 years of serving the people of Wood County, Mark Rhodes feels it is time for him to pursue some of his own interests as he looks back on his career in public service. Wood County Clerk-elect Joe Gonzales will take his oath of...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Wood County Schools sites suffer water line breaks

PARKERSBURG — Multiple Wood County Schools sites were damaged by ruptured water lines over the frigid Christmas weekend, along with some area businesses. A valve to the sprinkler system in the Erickson All-Sports Facility visitors concession area froze and ruptured early Monday morning, Parkersburg Fire Department Capt. J.D. Beha said. A resident in the area reported an alarm to the Police Department, who contacted firefighters around 1:39 a.m. Monday to assist in turning the water off, he said.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Catholic girls win 8th straight Mary ‘O’ title

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Catholic girls basketball secured a benchmark win before the turn of the new year. In the championship game of the Mary ‘O’ Crusaderette Classic Tuesday at Parkersburg Catholic High School, the Crusaderettes claimed the title for the eighth straight time after defeating a Class AAAA program in South Charleston, 50-37.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Christmas Day Feast returns to Washington County

MARIETTA — The Christmas Day Feast Committee held its annual feast at 1 p.m. Christmas Day. Serving guests in-house, providing carry-out, and doing deliveries to all of the public in Washington County, the spirit of the holidays was present at the Christmas dinner. Delivering food isn’t the only service...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Mineral Wells woman rolls vehicle in morning accident

MINERAL WELLS — A Mineral Wells woman was involved in a morning accident along Interstate 77. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle accident Tuesday at 8:50 a.m. along the northbound lanes at around mile-marker 176 where a 2008 Chevy Trail Blazer went off the road and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll over at least once, a Wood County Deputy said.
MINERAL WELLS, WV
Parkersburg Catholic moves past Magnolia in Mary ‘O’ Crusaderette Classic

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Catholic girls basketball coach Marty Vierheller stretched the boundaries and conducted a full practice on the same day of a game. Due to inclement weather, the girls had not been in the gym since last Thursday. Deciding against any type of walk-through or shootaround, Vierheller learned the answer to several of his concerns.
PARKERSBURG, WV

