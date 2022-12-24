ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Cajuns win Country Day Basketball Classic in 4 OT over STM, 66-62

By Jack Culotta, Jr.
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ep310_0jtHBh7E00

METAIRIE ( WGNO ) — Who needs four quarters when you can have eight?

Murphy scores 23, Pelicans beat Thunder in OT without Zion

It took four overtime periods for the Country Day Cajuns to defeat St. Thomas More, 66-62, in the Country Day Basketball classic championship game on Friday night.

Watch the highlights below!

Follow us on social media!

Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok
WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports
Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNO

The Marshall Plan: Naji leads shorthanded Pelicans in rout of Indiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Naji Marshall scored a career-high 22 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans extended their winning streak to three games, beating the Indiana Pacers 113-93 on Monday night. CJ McCollum added 19 points for New Orleans, which was missing top scorer Zion Williamson […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Gritty play shows Saints not ready to quit on tough season

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It took until Week 16 before the New Orleans Saints finally managed to win two consecutive games this season. Doing so after falling behind 10-0 in freezing Cleveland weather offered evidence that the Saints haven’t quit on first-year coach Dennis Allen. It’s a silver lining for a team that is guaranteed […]
WASHINGTON, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local businesswoman excited to open Bloom West Boutique in Houma

La Boujee’s Houma location has been sold to a local businesswoman who said she’s following God’s plan for her future with the purchase. Businesswoman Lauren Rebstock announced on social media yesterday that she’d sold La Boujee to fellow local businesswoman Leslie Terrebonne who will turn the location into Bloom West Boutique, a boutique that will seek to uplift women.
HOUMA, LA
WGNO

Louisiana state reptile gets its ‘just desserts’

NEW ORLEANS – In his kitchen. In his element. That’s where you’ll find New Orleans executive pastry chef Matt Serkes at The Windsor Court. Matt has a rich resume of dishing up desserts in restaurants from Louisiana to Las Vegas. And now, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to see […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

39K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy