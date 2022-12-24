Cajuns win Country Day Basketball Classic in 4 OT over STM, 66-62
Murphy scores 23, Pelicans beat Thunder in OT without Zion
It took four overtime periods for the Country Day Cajuns to defeat St. Thomas More, 66-62, in the Country Day Basketball classic championship game on Friday night.
Watch the highlights below!
