Cajuns win Country Day Basketball Classic in 4 OT over STM, 66-62

METAIRIE ( WGNO ) — Who needs four quarters when you can have eight?

It took four overtime periods for the Country Day Cajuns to defeat St. Thomas More, 66-62, in the Country Day Basketball classic championship game on Friday night.

Watch the highlights below!

