thecomeback.com
Broncos owner reveals Russell Wilson future
It’s no secret that this has been a rough season for star quarterback Russell Wilson after joining the Denver Broncos during the offseason. He’s had what is without a doubt the worst season of his entire NFL career and has led the Broncos to an atrocious on-field product as the team has by far the worst offense in the league. But it appears that the team is still committed to him, even after a very public sideline altercation.
thecomeback.com
Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
thecomeback.com
Condoleezza Rice makes major move in Broncos coaching search
The Denver Broncos will have a famous face to aid their search to replace fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and part of the Broncos’ ownership group, will join the search committee for the franchise’s next coach.
thecomeback.com
Awful Tua Tagovailoa health update revealed
It stands to reason that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered at least one if not two concussions earlier this season. Now, it appears that he has suffered another one. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, “Tagovailoa is once again in the NFL’s concussion protocol” and “his status for...
thecomeback.com
Broncos replace Nathaniel Hackett with ironic choice
It’s not uncommon for a head coach to hire the person who will eventually replace them. But there’s something a bit ironic about Nathaniel Hackett hiring a coach specifically because he has trouble managing the game only for that person to be the one to replace him after less than one season.
thecomeback.com
NFL reacts to terrible Jeff Saturday news
Last month, the Indianapolis Colts made the quite surprising and very controversial decision to hire former star player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim coach, leading to a ton of criticism from several different sources and even current NFL coaches. And it’s safe to say that it’s been an absolute disaster so far.
thecomeback.com
Video shows Tua Tagovailoa’s head slammed vs. Packers
The NFL world was shocked Monday by the news that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was back in concussion protocol for the third time this season. While the team says they didn’t notice anything during this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers, it appears that the injury may have been captured during the broadcast.
thecomeback.com
Josh McDaniels reveals Raiders biggest concern
It’s quite clear to anyone who has watched the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team definitely hasn’t met expectations offensively, especially down the stretch. With a playoff berth on the line, the Raiders have lost two of their last three games down the stretch, scoring just 10 and 16 points in those games. It’s been tough for the Raiders, and head coach Josh McDaniels has an explanation as to why: they can’t throw the ball.
thecomeback.com
Jeff Saturday makes shocking QB decision
It would be safe to say that Nick Foles looked pretty terrible on Monday night. Head coach Jeff Saturday’s solution to that problem is to give America more Nick Foles. The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback looked dreadful in the dreadful Indianapolis Colts loss, completing 17 of 29 passes for only 143 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions.
thecomeback.com
NFL reveals huge Mac Jones dirty play punishment
During Sunday afternoon’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, star New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made quite a controversial block attempt on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, who promptly blasted him for his “dirty play” after the game. The hit sparked an NFL investigation, and it appears the league has determined a punishment.
thecomeback.com
Sean Payton-Tom Brady combo rumored for 2023
We know that Sean Payton is assembling a coaching staff for a potential return to the NFL next season. We know that Tom Brady is in the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and hasn’t made a decision about next season yet. And we know that Payton and Brady have reportedly tried to come together in the past. So would it make sense for the two of them to try and make it happen in 2023? At least one NFL writer seems to think it’s possible.
thecomeback.com
Luka Dončić shatters NBA record with mind-blowing performance
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić is widely known as one of the best players in the NBA, but he topped his incredible standards with an unreal performance that broke a league record on Tuesday against the New York Knicks. Dončić put up an absurd stat line of 60...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to surprising LSU news
LSU won’t have a key contributor on offense available to them in their upcoming bowl game, the team revealed on Wednesday. Tigers head coach Brian Kelly announced that wide receiver Kayshon Boutte won’t play in the Citrus Bowl. The star receiver, who recently announced he’d return to LSU for the 2023 season, remains enrolled with the program according to Kelly, but he won’t play for an unspecified reason.
thecomeback.com
Broncos issue huge statement on Nathaniel Hackett decision
It’s been a rough year for Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and it looks like he won’t even get to finish his first season as the team’s head coach. On Monday afternoon, the Denver Broncos announced that they were parting ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett, releasing a statement on social media.
thecomeback.com
Nick Sirianni reacts to Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew situation
The Philadelphia Eagles may have fallen to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday afternoon by a score of 40-34, but backup quarterback Gardner Minshew actually had a pretty solid performance in place of injured MVP candidate Jalen Hurts. In the loss, Garnder Minshew went 24-for-40 through the air for 355 yards...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to absolutely improbable Clippers comeback
The Los Angeles Clippers just staged a comeback for the ages. With 3:34 remaining in the game, Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart completed an and-1 to put the Pistons up 126-112. The 14-point lead for the Pistons felt completely safe. Not so fast, my friend: The Clippers then made a run for OT and it was one hell of a run.
thecomeback.com
Davante Adams reacts to Derek Carr benching
Star wide receiver Davante Adams signed with the Las Vegas Raiders with the presumption that he would click with former college teammate Derek Carr as his starting quarterback. That hasn’t exactly happened, resulting in Carr getting benched in favor of journeyman quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Adams was asked about Raiders...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to dangerous Pistons-Magic brawl
The Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic faced off on Wednesday night in a game that was overshadowed by a wild brawl that included some punches thrown in a dangerous incident. The brawl occurred in the second quarterback between Magic center Mo Wagner and Pistons guard Killian Hayes. Wagner was...
thecomeback.com
Texans star announces bold contract demand
The Houston Texans sputtered mightily in 2022. Through all the team’s downtrodden results, lineman Laremy Tunsil managed to shine brightly. Even with the offense a mess around him, Tunsil’s brilliance has stood out. Fans elected the former Ole Miss standout to his third-career Pro Bowl after he allowed only one sack all season. Now, the 28-year-old lineman is looking for a new contract. He’s thinking big, too: According to ESPN, he wants to be the highest-paid tackle in the NFL.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Arizona Cardinals news
The Arizona Cardinals lost a tight affair on Sunday night to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to fall to 4-11 on the year. While some would think things cannot possibly get worse for the organization, they did when the team received some horrible news on Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker. According...
