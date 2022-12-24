Man charged with negligent arson, possession of firearm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Prosecutors want a man accused of starting a fire while stealing gas locked up until trial.
Paul Chavez, 37, is charged with negligent arson, along with drug possession and being a felon in possession of a gun.APD makes connection between 2 murders with 2019 Christmas shooting
Court documents stated Chavez tried to take fuel from an SUV belonging to his girlfriend’s family on October 23 when the fire broke out.
Prosecutors said he later fired a gun during an argument with his girlfriend.
Court records showed Chavez pleaded guilty in a 2013 drug trafficking case. A hearing on the detention motion is scheduled for Tuesday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 9