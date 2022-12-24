ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Man charged with negligent arson, possession of firearm

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Prosecutors want a man accused of starting a fire while stealing gas locked up until trial.

Paul Chavez, 37, is charged with negligent arson, along with drug possession and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Court documents stated Chavez tried to take fuel from an SUV belonging to his girlfriend’s family on October 23 when the fire broke out.

Prosecutors said he later fired a gun during an argument with his girlfriend.

Court records showed Chavez pleaded guilty in a 2013 drug trafficking case. A hearing on the detention motion is scheduled for Tuesday.

Comments / 9

taylor shepherd
4d ago

tired of people like this ruining our city. not just him, our city has gone to complete CRAP.

Reply
5
Nathaniel King
4d ago

Elections have consequences this is what NM voted for weak on crime democrat judges and leaders. Record crime and homicides, catch and release and failing education yet people will still vote for someone just because they are democrat

Reply
2
 

