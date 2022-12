Effective: 2022-12-28 21:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-29 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 PM EST Wednesday, the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 10.9 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO