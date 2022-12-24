ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

15 Interesting Orlando Magic Stats Over Their Last Nine Games

The Magic have won eight of their last nine games. The last time they had a nine-game stretch with either one or no losses in that timeframe was from Dec. 23, 2010 through Jan. 8, 2011 when they won nine straight. Just a few days before that streak, they had made two separate blockbuster trades in which they reacquired Hedo Turkoglu along with Jason Richardson and Earl Clark from the Suns and Gilbert Arenas from the Wizards.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Grizzlies fall to Suns 125-108; Memphis’ fourth loss in five games

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Phoenix Suns 125-108 on Tuesday at FedExForum, ending a season-high seven-game home winning streak. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 34 points, including a single-quarter career-high 22 points in the third period. Desmond Bane followed with 14 points, and Xavier Tillman Sr. chipped in with nine points off the bench in the fourth quarter. Steven Adams finished with six points and 10 rebounds.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Let’s Fly: LaMelo Ball Is Back And Delivering Jolt To Hornets’ Offense

It’s safe to say the injury report has not been kind to the Charlotte Hornets through the opening two months of the season, although for now, there does seem to be a brightening light at the end of the tunnel. A number of players ranging from LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, Cody Martin and Dennis Smith Jr. have missed multiple weeks at a time, leaving the rotation scrambling to plug holes left and right on a nightly basis.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers vs Hawks

Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After a disappointing effort on Monday night in New Orleans, the Pacers (17-17) will hope to bounce back on their home court on Tuesday when they host Trae Young and the Hawks (17-16) on the second night of a back-to-back.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 93, Pelicans 113

Monday, Dec. 26 at 8:00 PM ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pacers had two impressive road wins heading into Christmas, but their strong play did not carry over into their first game after the holiday. Indiana struggled from the field and was outmuscled on the glass on Monday night...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 26, 2022

Week 11 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (20-12) consists of a three-game homestand, followed by a Saturday back-to-back on the road. Indiana (17-16), Minnesota (16-17) and streaking Philadelphia (20-12, winners of eight in a row) come to the Smoothie King Center every other day starting tonight with the Pacers (7 p.m.). Week 11 concludes with a Saturday trip to Memphis (20-12).
INDIANA STATE
NBA

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis diagnosed with right thumb fracture, will try to play

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today the Sacramento Kings announced that center Domantas Sabonis sustained an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament of the right thumb during Friday’s game versus the Wizards. The injury was confirmed through extensive consultation with Kings team physicians and outside specialists. Sabonis will be listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against Denver.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

SIAKAM NAMED EASTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

The National Basketball Association announced Monday that forward Pascal Siakam has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 10 (Dec. 19-25) of the 2022-23 season. Siakam captures player of the week honours for the fifth time in his career (Nov. 5-11, 2018, Nov. 4-10, 2019, Jan. 20-26, 2020, and Jan. 31 - Feb. 6, 2022).
NBA

NBA DFS picks: Yahoo Strategy for Dec. 28

We have a solid Wednesday night slate on tap, as eight games are on the docket. There are several advantageous positional matchups to exploit and a good trio of candidates that may be best to steer clear of due to a combination of circumstances/salary. Guards. Jamal Murray, DEN at SAC...
NBA

Onyeka Okongwu Adds Another Layer to his Game

Onyeka Okongwu has brought a little bit more to the table this season. His ability to make midrange shots has helped the Hawks this season. But in the overall context of Okongwu's game, it serves as a side dish and not a main course at that table. "Personally, for me,...
ATLANTA, GA
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 12.28.2022

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Milwaukee (22-11, 8-8 on the road) at Bulls ( 14-19 , 7-8 at home) 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King:. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 31 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS:...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

Justise Winslow Injury Update

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 26, 2022) – Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow exited the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a left ankle sprain on Wednesday, December 21. Further evaluation confirms a grade 2 ankle sprain. Winslow will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Kia Rookie Ladder: Why Wilt Chamberlain is the greatest rookie ever

The prize at the end of the season for the best first-year player has a name now: the Wilt Chamberlain Rookie of the Year Award, one of several annual awards newly dubbed. At first blush, relegating a legendary Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest player in league history to an honor focused only on first-year guys might have seemed a slight. Chamberlain led the NBA in scoring seven times in his 13 seasons, in rebounds eight times and topped everybody in shooting accuracy nine times. So what, his final 12 seasons of his career were chopped liver or something?
KANSAS STATE
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 12/28/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on December 28, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 28, 2022. New Orleans (21-12) will play the middle game of a three-game homestand Wednesday at 7 p.m., hosting...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Preview: Wizards seek third-straight win, host Suns Wednesday night

After losing 10-straight games, the Wizards (14-21) have turned things around quickly, winning three of their last four, including a big-time win at home over the Sixers Tuesday night. Now, they're set to host the Suns (20-15) in the second leg of a back-to-back. Can they keep things going in the right direction? Here's everything you need to know.
WASHINGTON, DC

