Lexington, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Wildcats arrive in Nashville in advance of rematch with Iowa in Music City Bowl New Year’s Eve

Kentucky has arrived in Nashville in hopes of finishing strong this college football season. The Wildcats (7-5) began preparing for Saturday’s postseason rematch against Iowa in the Music City Bowl on Tuesday without their major offensive players, including quarterback Will Levis, leading rusher Chris Rodriguez, land defensive back Carrington Valentine who are opting out with the NFL Draft within sight. Linebacker DeAndre Square will also miss the game with an injury.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Social media flames Kentucky basketball for slow start against Mizzou

Kentucky basketball has consistently been among the nation’s strongest programs on the court over recent history, but that hasn’t quite been the case in the team’s latest contest against Mizzou — a team that has found success at the beginning of the season with some dark horse potential.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky makes the cut for William ‘Woo’ Spencer

The early signing period has already come and gone, but the Kentucky Wildcats are still looking to land several talented high school recruits in the class of 2023. One of those players is three-star defensive-lineman William “Woo” Spencer. On Christmas Day, Spencer cut down his list to four...
LEXINGTON, KY
kxgn.com

Darius Rucker to headline inaugural 2023 SHOWdown Lex Event

Darius Rucker has been announced as the headliner at the inaugural SHOWdown Lex event, set to take place on October 13, 2023 at Rolex Stadium in the Kentucky Horse Park just outside of downtown Lexington, Kentucky. Halfway to Hazard will join Rucker on the bill, with another guest act to be announced soon.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look at your Wednesday evening forecast

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Wednesday evening everyone, temperatures have climbed to the low 50s across Kentucky today as all the snow melts away. Our Hamburg cam shows a much different picture today with more green/brown than white!. Thursday will be more of the same with temperatures hitting the mid to upper...
LEXINGTON, KY
hamburgjournal.com

Retired Lexington Architect Byron Romanowitz has died

JRA Architects announced the recent passing of retired architect Byron Romanowitz. “With heavy hearts we are sad to announce the passing of Byron Foster Romanowitz. Byron, a former President at Johnson Romanowitz Architects and Planners, was a vital asset to the growth of the firm and Kentucky. Byron’s designs were recognized nationally throughout his career and the architectural world will truly miss his talent.”
LEXINGTON, KY
progressivegrocer.com

AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky

Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look ahead

Meteorologist Jordan Smith, Lexington, Kentucky: Today has been another cold day across the Commonwealth of Kentucky with highs in the low to mid 20s, wind chill values into the upper teens, and scattered snow showers and flurries. Take it slow and allow extra travel time to get to and from your destination as snow showers continue into Tuesday morning. If you get caught under a heavier snow shower, it may reduce visibility briefly and coat the road before moving on out.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Madison County women want a say in alcohol sales

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Women have never been able to vote on the wet-dry status of Madison County. It’s been dry since before women legally held the right to vote. The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, voted on by men, banned alcohol in 1919, starting prohibition. Women won the right to vote when Congress ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920. Thirteen years later, prohibition ended with the 21st Amendment.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

