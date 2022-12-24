Read full article on original website
K.T. Turner Touts Variety in Kentucky's 2023 Class; Pegs Reed Sheppard as Potential 'Biggest Surprise'
K.T. Turner — longtime assistant and first-year coach at Kentucky — has been around the game of basketball for a long time. The Cincinnati native has made stops at Wichita State, SMU, Texas and Oklahoma across his coaching tenure, most notably spending seven seasons in Dallas with the ...
Wildcats arrive in Nashville in advance of rematch with Iowa in Music City Bowl New Year’s Eve
Kentucky has arrived in Nashville in hopes of finishing strong this college football season. The Wildcats (7-5) began preparing for Saturday’s postseason rematch against Iowa in the Music City Bowl on Tuesday without their major offensive players, including quarterback Will Levis, leading rusher Chris Rodriguez, land defensive back Carrington Valentine who are opting out with the NFL Draft within sight. Linebacker DeAndre Square will also miss the game with an injury.
Five Wildcats That Could Reap Rewards of Extra Playing Time in Music City Bowl
Kentucky will be far from full strength when it takes the field at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday afternoon in the Music City Bowl against Iowa. Three important starters — QB Will Levis, RB Chris Rodriguez and CB Carrington Valentine — have opted out of the game, while a hoard of ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Social media flames Kentucky basketball for slow start against Mizzou
Kentucky basketball has consistently been among the nation’s strongest programs on the court over recent history, but that hasn’t quite been the case in the team’s latest contest against Mizzou — a team that has found success at the beginning of the season with some dark horse potential.
Watch: UK Assistant Coach KT Turner Speaks to Media Ahead of Mizzou Matchup
Kentucky assistant coach KT Turner spoke to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, previewing the No. 19 Wildcats' upcoming game against the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday night in Columbia. Turner spoke on what the Tigers do well, keys to victory, how Adou Thiero and Chris Livingston are progressing, ...
etxview.com
How to watch Mizzou vs. Kentucky basketball — TV channel, live stream, game time info
The Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Wednesday, Dec. 28. It is the SEC opener for both programs. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET. Mizzou enters the contest 11-1 overall. Most recently, Missouri...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky makes the cut for William ‘Woo’ Spencer
The early signing period has already come and gone, but the Kentucky Wildcats are still looking to land several talented high school recruits in the class of 2023. One of those players is three-star defensive-lineman William “Woo” Spencer. On Christmas Day, Spencer cut down his list to four...
kxgn.com
Darius Rucker to headline inaugural 2023 SHOWdown Lex Event
Darius Rucker has been announced as the headliner at the inaugural SHOWdown Lex event, set to take place on October 13, 2023 at Rolex Stadium in the Kentucky Horse Park just outside of downtown Lexington, Kentucky. Halfway to Hazard will join Rucker on the bill, with another guest act to be announced soon.
UK senior Lucas Bertucci wins first Lee T. Todd Student Innovation Scholarship for recycling project
As the global energy and climate crises balloon, one remedy may lie in something as small as a beaker — the place where Lucas Bertucci got his start in sustainability research. The chemical engineering student at the University of Kentucky is the first winner of the Lee T. Todd,...
WTVQ
Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look at your Wednesday evening forecast
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Wednesday evening everyone, temperatures have climbed to the low 50s across Kentucky today as all the snow melts away. Our Hamburg cam shows a much different picture today with more green/brown than white!. Thursday will be more of the same with temperatures hitting the mid to upper...
hamburgjournal.com
Retired Lexington Architect Byron Romanowitz has died
JRA Architects announced the recent passing of retired architect Byron Romanowitz. “With heavy hearts we are sad to announce the passing of Byron Foster Romanowitz. Byron, a former President at Johnson Romanowitz Architects and Planners, was a vital asset to the growth of the firm and Kentucky. Byron’s designs were recognized nationally throughout his career and the architectural world will truly miss his talent.”
progressivegrocer.com
AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky
Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
WTVQ
Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look ahead
Meteorologist Jordan Smith, Lexington, Kentucky: Today has been another cold day across the Commonwealth of Kentucky with highs in the low to mid 20s, wind chill values into the upper teens, and scattered snow showers and flurries. Take it slow and allow extra travel time to get to and from your destination as snow showers continue into Tuesday morning. If you get caught under a heavier snow shower, it may reduce visibility briefly and coat the road before moving on out.
C. Oran Little remembered as dean of UK College of Ag/Food/Environment who had immeasurable impact
C. Oran Little once said, “Any major undertaking in science and technology takes a good team.” A nationally distinguished animal nutrition researcher, Little led a vast, multidisciplinary team and served the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment as dean from 1988-2000. Little passed away recently...
Why Did These 4 Kentucky Restaurants Close After Appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?
Guy Fieri has been filming episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives since 2007. The Food Network show is now in its 36th season. That adds up to 1,280 restaurants featured, a lot of plates sampled, and a lot of pressure on chefs. If Guy Fieri Visits, They Will Come. Undoubtedly,...
‘Grim Reaper’ Appears in Wedding Photos from Church Near Lexington, Kentucky
I saw this photo on the Haunted History of Kentucky Facebook group and reached out to the bride, who posted the photo, to get the story behind the haunting photo. The photo was taken during Christina's wedding back in 2008. According to Christiina,. The wedding was at Mt. Beulah church...
KSP: man wanted for failure to comply with registry
For 'Wanted Wednesday', the Kentucky State Police are looking for Rennie Warfield.
fox56news.com
Madison County women want a say in alcohol sales
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Women have never been able to vote on the wet-dry status of Madison County. It’s been dry since before women legally held the right to vote. The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, voted on by men, banned alcohol in 1919, starting prohibition. Women won the right to vote when Congress ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920. Thirteen years later, prohibition ended with the 21st Amendment.
Fox 19
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
