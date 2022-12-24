ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free history festival returns to downtown Fort Pierce Jan. 14

Free history festival returns to downtown Fort Pierce Jan. 14. Treasure Coast history will come alive in downtown Fort Pierce on Saturday, Jan. 14, as the 6th Annual Treasure Coast History Festival is celebrated. This year’s festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Second Street in...
FORT PIERCE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Jensen Beach Fire displaces two adults

Jensen Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -A residential fire that took place overnight left two people in Jensen Beach without a place to stay. Martin County Fire Rescue responded to the duplex at Fisherman’s Haven community at around midnight. Firefighters said they saw the garage fully engulfed in flames, spreading into the living room.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

Chefs of Indian River County – Maison Martinique

Join, Thomas Miller aka “The Foodie Guy” as I sit down with local chefs from Indian River County Florida, and ask them questions to learn more about them! In this episode, we sit down with Chef Daniel and Chef Ryan from Maison Martinique and Havana Nights Piano Bar!
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
indianrivermagazine.com

Waldo Sexton Homestead Days returns Jan. 7-8

VERO BEACH — Treasure Coast residents will have a rare opportunity this weekend to visit the original 1917 homestead of Vero Beach pioneer Waldo Sexton. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family of Mark Tripson, grandson of Waldo Sexton, are hosting Waldo Sexton...
VERO BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Stuart, FL

As the “Sailfish Capital of the World,” the city of Stuart in Florida presents countless adventures on the water for everyone. Stuart is situated along Florida’s Treasure Coast, near Palm Beach and Vero Beach. It was incorporated as a city in 1914 and is the seat of...
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Police looking for woman accused of stealing wallet in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an accused thief. The Vero Beach Police Department says that on Dec. 20, around 10 p.m., a woman stole someone's wallet at the Mobil gas station on 14th Ave. She left the area southbound on 14th Ave in a newer model Hyundai SUV.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Two women wanted for retail thefts in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for two women they say stolen over $1k in perfume in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie police say the women walked into an ULTA store in Tradition earlier this month and left with 10 boxes of perfume. They are...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
What Now Orlando

Cuban Cafe to Soon Open in Palm Bay

“I have always loved the food industry. It has always been my dream to open a restaurant since I came to this country and, finally, the right moment arrived. Now I’m ready to sell the food I love while serving the public."
PALM BAY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Riverwalk Cafe is opening Thursday for Breakfast and Lunch

Riverwalk Cafe, located in the Riverwalk Shopping Center, is the newest restaurant to open in Sebastian, Florida. The location was previously Mandarin Garden. Owners Larry and Debbie Peters formerly owned the Larry’s Roadside Family Restaurant (not affiliated in any way to Sebastian Roadside Restaurant) for approximately ten years. Then they opened Larry’s Roadside Restaurant in Vero Beach for the next eleven years and sold it last April.
SEBASTIAN, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at Nearly $9 Million, This Magnificent Waterfront Estate in Stuart Florida has Exceptional Access to Indian River Lagoon

6761 SE North Marina Way Home in Stuart, Florida for Sale. 6761 SE North Marina Way, Stuart, Florida is a magnificent waterfront estate just minutes to the Atlantic Ocean perfect for entertaining, enjoy sunsets and tropical breezes from covered patios and open terraces. This Home in Stuart offers 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6761 SE North Marina Way, please contact Stephanie Gray (Phone: 772-263-2888) & Patricia Kloiber (Phone: 772-260-6559) at Berkshire Hathaway Florida Realty for full support and perfect service.
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Fire destroys interior of home in Fort Pierce, 2 displaced on Christmas

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The last thing people want to go through is a fire on Christmas Day, however, that happened to one home in Fort Pierce. The St. Lucie Fire District said crews responded to a call at around 10:30 p.m. on Indian Bend Lane after a chimney fire spread into the attic of a home. Firefighters worked to put out the flames and by 11:24 p.m. the ordeal was over.
FORT PIERCE, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL

Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
TITUSVILLE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

2 people shot at on I-95 leading up to arrests in Palm Bay, Florida

An 18-year-old male and a juvenile were arrested after they shot at a vehicle on I-95 in Palm Bay, Florida. Following the shooting, the victims pulled off the interstate and contacted the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers arrived minutes later and issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a Honda...
PALM BAY, FL
WESH

Fire damages home in Brevard County, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire in Brevard County on Monday displaced a family. The fire occurred on the 500 block of Magnolia Avenue in Melbourne Beach. According to the fire marshal and Melbourne Beach police, all of the occupants got out safely and no one was hurt.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

