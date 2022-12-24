Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On Christmas Day, two teenagers were discovered dead in the Palm Bay neighborhood known as "The Compound".EddyEvonAnonymousPalm Bay, FL
Visiting the FREE Vero Beach Indian River Citrus MuseumKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
This Week: McKee Botanical Gardens Festival of LightsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach Museum of Art’s - ART AFTER DARKKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
Related
veronews.com
Free history festival returns to downtown Fort Pierce Jan. 14
Free history festival returns to downtown Fort Pierce Jan. 14. Treasure Coast history will come alive in downtown Fort Pierce on Saturday, Jan. 14, as the 6th Annual Treasure Coast History Festival is celebrated. This year’s festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Second Street in...
A third north county hospital? Palm Beach Gardens planners recommend complex at Alton
PALM BEACH GARDENS – Northern Palm Beach County residents may soon have three major hospitals available to them within an 8-mile drive. The Palm Beach Gardens Planning and Zoning Board has agreed unanimously to recommend that the city council approve plans for a hospital with up to 300 beds in the Alton neighborhood along Donald Ross Road.
treasurecoast.com
Jensen Beach Fire displaces two adults
Jensen Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -A residential fire that took place overnight left two people in Jensen Beach without a place to stay. Martin County Fire Rescue responded to the duplex at Fisherman’s Haven community at around midnight. Firefighters said they saw the garage fully engulfed in flames, spreading into the living room.
visitindianrivercounty.com
Chefs of Indian River County – Maison Martinique
Join, Thomas Miller aka “The Foodie Guy” as I sit down with local chefs from Indian River County Florida, and ask them questions to learn more about them! In this episode, we sit down with Chef Daniel and Chef Ryan from Maison Martinique and Havana Nights Piano Bar!
indianrivermagazine.com
Waldo Sexton Homestead Days returns Jan. 7-8
VERO BEACH — Treasure Coast residents will have a rare opportunity this weekend to visit the original 1917 homestead of Vero Beach pioneer Waldo Sexton. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family of Mark Tripson, grandson of Waldo Sexton, are hosting Waldo Sexton...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Stuart, FL
As the “Sailfish Capital of the World,” the city of Stuart in Florida presents countless adventures on the water for everyone. Stuart is situated along Florida’s Treasure Coast, near Palm Beach and Vero Beach. It was incorporated as a city in 1914 and is the seat of...
cbs12.com
Police looking for woman accused of stealing wallet in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an accused thief. The Vero Beach Police Department says that on Dec. 20, around 10 p.m., a woman stole someone's wallet at the Mobil gas station on 14th Ave. She left the area southbound on 14th Ave in a newer model Hyundai SUV.
cw34.com
Two women wanted for retail thefts in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for two women they say stolen over $1k in perfume in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie police say the women walked into an ULTA store in Tradition earlier this month and left with 10 boxes of perfume. They are...
Cuban Cafe to Soon Open in Palm Bay
“I have always loved the food industry. It has always been my dream to open a restaurant since I came to this country and, finally, the right moment arrived. Now I’m ready to sell the food I love while serving the public."
sebastiandaily.com
Riverwalk Cafe is opening Thursday for Breakfast and Lunch
Riverwalk Cafe, located in the Riverwalk Shopping Center, is the newest restaurant to open in Sebastian, Florida. The location was previously Mandarin Garden. Owners Larry and Debbie Peters formerly owned the Larry’s Roadside Family Restaurant (not affiliated in any way to Sebastian Roadside Restaurant) for approximately ten years. Then they opened Larry’s Roadside Restaurant in Vero Beach for the next eleven years and sold it last April.
cw34.com
Housing Holdup: Real estate market in Martin County slowing as home prices rise
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As the population along the Treasure Coast soars, the price of homes are following suit. This, after many people in Palm Beach and other counties in South Florida have looked to move north for a more affordable lifestyle. The rising demand for housing on...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at Nearly $9 Million, This Magnificent Waterfront Estate in Stuart Florida has Exceptional Access to Indian River Lagoon
6761 SE North Marina Way Home in Stuart, Florida for Sale. 6761 SE North Marina Way, Stuart, Florida is a magnificent waterfront estate just minutes to the Atlantic Ocean perfect for entertaining, enjoy sunsets and tropical breezes from covered patios and open terraces. This Home in Stuart offers 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6761 SE North Marina Way, please contact Stephanie Gray (Phone: 772-263-2888) & Patricia Kloiber (Phone: 772-260-6559) at Berkshire Hathaway Florida Realty for full support and perfect service.
cw34.com
Fire destroys interior of home in Fort Pierce, 2 displaced on Christmas
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The last thing people want to go through is a fire on Christmas Day, however, that happened to one home in Fort Pierce. The St. Lucie Fire District said crews responded to a call at around 10:30 p.m. on Indian Bend Lane after a chimney fire spread into the attic of a home. Firefighters worked to put out the flames and by 11:24 p.m. the ordeal was over.
WPBF News 25
One dead, another transported to trauma center after Jensen Beach crash
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Monday's headlines and weather. One person is dead after a crash in Jensen Beach Monday morning. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened at about 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 1 when two drivers were between Westmoreland Boulevard and Eugenia Street.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL
Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
ABC Action News
Brevard County teens, 14 and 16, found dead in area known as 'The Compound'
PALM BAY, Fla. — Two teenagers were found dead on Sunday evening in Brevard County. The Palm Bay Police Department received a call on Dec. 25 about a body found in the wood line of an area known as "The Compound," which is in the southwest section of Palm Bay.
sebastiandaily.com
2 people shot at on I-95 leading up to arrests in Palm Bay, Florida
An 18-year-old male and a juvenile were arrested after they shot at a vehicle on I-95 in Palm Bay, Florida. Following the shooting, the victims pulled off the interstate and contacted the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers arrived minutes later and issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a Honda...
WESH
Fire damages home in Brevard County, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire in Brevard County on Monday displaced a family. The fire occurred on the 500 block of Magnolia Avenue in Melbourne Beach. According to the fire marshal and Melbourne Beach police, all of the occupants got out safely and no one was hurt.
cw34.com
Residents asking for more law enforcement presence after fatal Jensen Beach crash
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deadly accident on US-1 claimed a life in Jensen beach Monday morning and some residents say there needs to be more law enforcement on the road to prevent deadly crashes. This comes after two fatal accidents in three months in Martin County. A...
click orlando
2 teens found shot to death in Palm Bay ‘Compound’ on Christmas, police say
PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay police are investigating the deaths of two teens found in a part of the city known as the “Compound.”. Police confirm the two teens were found dead around 8:30 p.m. on Christmas. [TRENDING: New rules for Florida landlords start Jan. 1 |...
Comments / 0