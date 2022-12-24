Read full article on original website
City Of Bixby Working To Restore Water Service For Residents Near Bixhoma Lake
The City of Bixby says some people who live near Bixhoma Lake have been without water for more than 24 hours. The city says some of the water lines servicing that area date back to the 1960s and are vulnerable to breaking when the temperature changes. The city says crews...
New Grocery And Farmers Market Opening In Coweta
Downtown Coweta will soon have a new business that is a half grocery store and half farmers market. The owners of Pure and Simple Market said they want to connect shoppers directly to their food source. News On 6 got a sneak peek of the market before it opens January...
Okmulgee County Residents Upset After Going Without Water During Christmas
Some Okmulgee County residents said they are frustrated after being without water over the Christmas holiday. Randy Sissom was filling up water jugs again after he lost water at his house near Twin Hills in Okmulgee County. "You can generally tell, if it's going to be really cold or anything...
Intersection In Broken Arrow To Partially Close For Road Widening Project
Heads up for drivers in Broken Arrow, the intersection at New Orleans and South 209th will partially close starting on Wednesday. Access to South 209th will be temporarily closed as crews work on the road widening project near Events Park. The road is expected to reopen on January 1st.
Officials Investigate Overnight House Fire In Washington County
Firefighters are investigating an overnight house fire that broke out in Washington County. Firefighters say the blaze broke out at a home in Vera, Oklahoma. Crews say the home was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene, but everyone was able to get out of the house and nobody was hurt.
Tulsa Apartment Association Provides Tips For Renting And Dealing With Management Issues
The cost of rent rose in 2022 and according to Wallet Hub, nearly 60 percent of Tulsa residents live in rental housing. Keri Cooper with Tulsa Apartment Association joined News On 6 to discuss tips on how to find a good rental unit and what to do if you experience any management issues.
Green Country Man Thankful To Be Home After Travel Nightmares
Travel nightmares are still happening for people all over the country and in Tulsa. Jeremey Penny said his family's journey back to Tulsa was exhausting and long, but doesn't compare to other travel stories he's heard. Jeremey has never been so thankful to be back in Tulsa, tending to his...
Travelers See Delays, Cancellations At Tulsa International Airport
The CEO of Southwest Airlines says the company is working as fast as it can to solve the chaos caused by canceling thousands of flights over the last week. Some people have shown up at the airport and waited for hours for their flight only for it to be canceled.
Tulsa Organizations Help People Experiencing Homelessness During Extreme Cold
While some people might be able to bundle up in a warm home during freezing temperatures, the homeless community can sometimes be forgotten. Housing Solutions is a non-profit organization dedicated to building systems that work to eliminate homelessness in Tulsa. The team wanted to help those who needed shelter from the cold.
Firefighters Battle Fire At Tulsa Church
Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a church in Tulsa on Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at a church near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue. Currently, it is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured. This is...
Simon Targets 2024 Opening Date For Tulsa Premium Outlets
Simon has announced a projected opening date for the long-awaited Tulsa Premium Outlets coming to Jenks. According to Simon, development will resume on the outlets, which will be located just south of the Creek Turnpike across the river from the Oklahoma Aquarium, with a grand opening targeted for 2024. David...
Man Hospitalized, Dog Dies After Fire At Tulsa Home
The Tulsa Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out on Tuesday night. Officials say it started around 11 p.m. in the back of a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officials say the person who lived in the house was taken...
WATCH: Osage SkyNews 6 Finds The Fun In 2022
Osage SkyNews 6 flies over important news all year, but not everything they shoot makes it on TV. SkyNews 6 Photographer Matt Rahn is giving a look back at all the fun and unique things they saw from the air in 2022.
Nationwide Flight Issues Cause Disruptions At Tulsa International Airport
Dozens of travelers were delayed at the Tulsa International Airport as the effects of the winter storm continued to play out. The issues in Tulsa mainly involved Southwest Airlines, with some flights cancelled, others delayed, and many bags ending up misdirected. The Collinsville Lady Cardinals basketball team, enroute to a...
Expo Square Hosts 38th Annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout
Monday is move-in day, which means racers are getting mentally prepared to take to the track in hopes of becoming one of the few riding down victory lane. Frank Flud has been a part of micro races for over 20 years and said this one can be a career starter for all ages.
Man Hospitalized After Overnight Shooting In Tulsa
Police are investigating a shooting in Tulsa that left one person injured on Tuesday night. According to police, the shooting happened near 41st Street North and Lewis Avenue. Police say one person was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the groin and foot. Police say they are expected to survive.
Green Country Woman Heartbroken After Deceased Son's Belongings Stolen From Storage Unit
A Green Country woman is heartbroken after someone broke into her Tulsa storage unit over Christmas weekend. She can replace most of the items taken, except for things that belonged to her two year old son, before he passed away. Maysee Song said her heart dropped when she got a...
Tulsa Police Offer Update On New Flock Safety Cameras
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin says the addition of the Flock Safety cameras in the city this year has been a game changer for solving crimes. According to Chief Franklin, the cameras haven't just helped them catch car thieves and recover stolen cars, they have also helped officers solve homicides and other violent crime cases in the city.
WATCH: Osage SkyNews 6 Most Memorable Moments Of 2022
News On 6 covers breaking news from all angles, but News On 6's Osage SkyNews 6 gets a view no one else can. News On 6 pilot Dustin Stone looks back at some of the most memorable moments from 2022.
Wanted Man In Custody After Standoff With Tulsa Police
A wanted man is in custody after a short standoff with Tulsa Police. The standoff happened near 56th Street North and Peoria and lasted a few hours Wednesday evening. Tulsa Police were trying to arrest Cody Trisler for a felony warrant when they said he refused to come outside. The...
