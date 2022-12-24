Read full article on original website
Matthew Gray Gubler Says Criminal Minds Had An Incredibly Demanding Filming Schedule
When thinking about what it's like to be an actor in a TV show or movie, it's easy to sit back and imagine how much fun and fast-paced that kind of gig would be. Plenty of people imagine the job to be as simple as memorizing lines, stepping in front of the camera, repeating those lines until the director yells "Cut," and then spending the rest of the time enjoying the luxuries that come with being a successful performer in the public eye. Of course, anyone involved in any production knows that the experience, on-set, is far from the fantasy. Former "Criminal Minds" star Matthew Gray Gubler, for example, can testify that the work of an actor is often less than glamorous.
What Has DJ Qualls Been Doing Since Leaving Supernatural?
When DJ Qualls first appeared in "Supernatural," he easily could have been a one-and-done character. "The New Guy" actor portrayed Garth, a fellow hunter who became one of the most underrated characters of the series. His debut brings light and heart to one of the more disturbing episodes of "Supernatural" history in Season 7. Most of the episode revolves around Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Garth trying to take down a crossroads demon while Sam (Jared Padalecki) is brainwashed and gaslit by a love potion — regrettably played for laughs in a tone-deaf scenario.
Yellowstone Star Kelsey Asbille Recalls Tense Kayce Fight As One Of Her Favorite Moments
Couples in "Yellowstone" are required to go through some major hurdles for love. Take Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille). The pair begin "Yellowstone," keeping their distance from Kayce's father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). But as they get sucked into the power struggles of the Yellowstone Ranch, they've been through a separation, lose a child, and both are nearly killed in an assassination attempt on the Dutton clan orchestrated by Garrett Randall (Will Patton).
Why Isabel Finch From The Imperfects Looks So Familiar
Fans of the science fiction genre may have delved into Netflix's recent television show "The Imperfects" which follows a trio of three genetically modified adults taking revenge on the mad scientist who made them this way. Audiences met Tilda (Morgan Taylor Campbell) first as a rocker in her band "The Itchy Nips," followed by the ambitious Abbi (Rhianna Jagpal) attempting to earn a spot in the genetics lab at Oxford. Lastly is Juan (Inaku Godsy), a talented graphic novel artist trying to make his way in his field.
Elizabeth Lail Loved Filming The Cage Scenes In You
Based on the book series by Caroline Kepnes, "You" is a series that explores the thin line between love and obsession. While Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is the show's main character, he's a far cry from the heroic protagonist you might expect. While Joe likes to think of himself as the romantic lead in his very own rom-com, he's more of a horror movie villain. After meeting a beautiful aspiring writer named Guinevere Beck, Joe's problematic behavior is highlighted right off the bat. Joe begins to methodically stalk and manipulate Beck, who's only interested in him as a result of his deluded scheming. The show has since moved on to other storylines, but it's Joe's infatuation with Beck that starts the dominoes falling.
Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Originally Wanted Cole Hauser Play One Of John's Sons
Sometimes the stars align just right, and a role never intended for one actor ends up being the one they were always meant to play. That's the case for Cole Hauser, who has spent five seasons turning scenes ice cold with a single stare or flinging men around by their flannel shirts and looking good doing so as Rip Wheeler in Taylor Sheridan's hit show, "Yellowstone." The Dutton devotee who loves a trip to the train station now and again has more dead bodies to his name than the Dutton family funeral plot at this rate. Such is the burden of being John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) right-hand man.
Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser Admits He Does Carry Some Of Rip's Intensity Within Himself
The Dutton ranch has been home to some challenging individuals over the years, but Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) certainly sits at the top as one of its most fierce attendees on the hit series, "Yellowstone." The family 'fixer,' whose hands are as dirty as his past, has been one of the most unnerving characters in the show, and he's willing to do anything for the family that took him in at a young age. Living up to the Yellowstone brand instead of earning it, Wheeler's antics in the show up to this point have been intense, which begs the question of just how the man behind the Yellowstone muscle handles tackling the role in the first place.
Blue Bloods' Vanessa Ray Discloses What The Cast Talks About Between Dinner Scene Takes
While police procedurals and law enforcement drama series have long been a fount for storytelling on television, "Blue Bloods" still manages to bring a fresh approach to the genre. The CBS series has been around for 13 seasons and has managed to nab itself some impressive talent over the years, including Tom Selleck, Jennifer Esposito, Steve Schirripa, Donnie Wahlberg, and Lorraine Bracco, just to name a few.
Iain Armitage's Season 1 Monologue In Young Sheldon That Left Zoe Perry Mind-Boggled
With over 100 episodes produced, "Young Sheldon" shows no signs of stopping its serialized dominance. The brainchild of Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the CBS comedy is the prequel series to the Emmy-darling "The Big Bang Theory." This time around, audiences are getting deep insight into Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) humble childhood in Texas, where he first developed his love for science and being a smart aleck. The young version of the iconic character is played by Iain Armitage, who first rose to prominence after his reviews of stage musicals went viral (via Playbill).
Daniela Ruah Says Directing Episodes Of NCIS: LA Is A 'Hefty Responsibility'
Within the TV and film industry, it is not unusual for professionals to carry out more than one role or task, either in a given project or across multiple projects. Producing, directing, writing, and acting may be done by different people, but these roles can also be performed by one and the same person.
A.J. Cook Says The Swearing On Criminal Minds: Evolution Was Jolting
From 2005-2020, "Criminal Minds" was a hit for CBS thanks to its compelling storylines, dynamic characters, and creepy "unsubs." One of the most intriguing aspects of the series was its willingness to push the boundaries of what was acceptable for network television. With all of the psychopaths and serial killers that were featured across 15 seasons, the program's late-primetime timeslot was more than fitting. Some of the most disturbing installments of the show consistently pushed the limits of its TV-14 rating. Who can forget Jamie Kennedy's cannibal serial murderer in Season 3 or John Billingsley's child killer in Season 4? The series was never shy about pushing the subject matter to its very limits.
The Ending Of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Explained
WARNING: The following contains spoilers for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." The title "Glass Onion" means a few different things. It's a reference to a Beatles song (similar to how its predecessor, "Knives Out," was named for a Radiohead song), and within the movie, it's the name of the Grecian island estate of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), the literal glass onion-shaped building at the center of the estate, and the bar at which Miles and his friends were first introduced to each other. Yet this title also has another meaning that's central to understanding the mysteries at the center of the film: an onion has layers, but a "glass onion" is clear and empty, despite taking the shape of something layered and complex.
How I Met Your Mother Creator Acknowledges The Much-Debated Origins Of The Mom's Name
For most of the series' nine seasons, "How I Met Your Mother" kept the titular parent's name a secret. Ted (Josh Radnor and Bob Saget) used her family title every time he told stories about the events that led to their eventual romance. We don't even learn her name when she and Ted finally cross paths and start building a life together.
Who Plays Donna Duvall On Blue Bloods?
The character of Donna Duvall first appears in the "Blue Bloods" Season 9 episode "Identity," after a package meant for Harry Reagan (Len Cariou) is stolen from his porch. The parcel contains a graduation gift for great-granddaughter Nicky (Sami Gayle), so Harry asks his neighbor Donna if he can see what her security camera captured.
Who Plays Abby In Yellowstone Season 5?
The Dutton family, featured on the Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," feels that they're tied to the land that has been in their family for several generations. In contrast, Abby, a new character in Season 5, is an uninhibited musician and singer, with no connection to the open Montana landscape. The...
Why Richard Rourke From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar
Though it's been some years since it aired, Season 3, Episode 6 ("Quid Pro Quo") of "Blue Bloods" presented a twist that audiences couldn't have expected and still leave some wondering. The episode follows Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) being asked to reopen a cold case by Nathan...
Fans Think They Have A Pretty Good Idea Where The 60th Anniversary Doctor Who Storyline Is Heading
One of the most fascinating things about "Doctor Who" is seeing which form the titular Time Lord will take when it's time to regenerate. This allows the show's creators to cast new actors in the role and keep the character fresh. As such, "Doctor Who" character reveals are still making history in 2022.
The Chainsaw Man Episode 11 Mistranslation That Had Fans Up In Arms
Throughout the years, there has been one question that has divided international fans of anime: is it better to watch an anime series with subtitles over the original Japanese or is it better to watch the series with a voiceover (or "dub") in the viewer's native language?. The subbed versus...
Doctor Who Fans Were A Bit Thrown By One Actor In The 60th Anniversary Teaser Trailer
"Doctor Who" fans got a nice Christmas gift on Sunday, December 25, in the form of a new teaser trailer for 2023's 60th-anniversary trio of specials. The specials are nearly a year away from premiering, but the trailer features David Tennant as the 14th Doctor, despite taking the same form (and actor!) as the 10th Doctor, plus Catherine Tate's return as Donna Noble, and Ncuti Gatwa making his debut as the 15th Doctor.
Courtney Henggeler Was Worried Her Southern Accent For The Big Bang Theory Would Get Her Fired
Many things come to mind when fans think of CBS' hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." There's Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) seat, Raj's (Kunal Nayyar) shyness around women, and Leonard's (Johnny Galecki) attempts to try to keep the chaos under control. Another big detail that fans know about is Sheldon's Texas upbringing, which is at the center of the hit spin-off, "Young Sheldon."
