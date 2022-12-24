ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
The Comeback

Mark Jackson makes major Brittney Griner salary demand

Former NBA player and coach Mark Jackson thinks it’s high time for the Women’s National Basketball League to pay their star players more money in lieu of the horrible Brittney Griner saga. Jackson spoke with TMZ. The former Golden State Warriors coach said while he doesn’t agree with taking money from the NBA to more Read more... The post Mark Jackson makes major Brittney Griner salary demand appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win

Klay Thompson had a message for the Memphis Grizzlies after getting the win over them on Sunday night. Thompson’s Golden State Warriors beat the Grizzlies 123-109 on Christmas despite playing without Steph Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin). That was a big win for the Warriors because of the recent history between the teams. The... The post Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?

Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was

It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
NBC Sports

Poole ejected vs. Grizzlies in barrage of Warriors techs

Warriors guard Jordan Poole's scorching-hot Christmas Day performance ended early when he was surprisingly ejected in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Poole, who still had a team-high 32 points, picked up his second technical and was sent to the locker room with 9:20 left in...
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving shares heartfelt message to Cleveland ahead of showdown vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs

The Land can still feel like home for Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving. While he’s years removed from the last time he donned a Cavs jersey, Irving showed that Cleveland will always be a special place for him when he tweeted a message Monday about being back in the city where his NBA journey started — ahead of Monday night’s game against Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

