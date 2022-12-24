Read full article on original website
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Open To Joining Lakers As Free Agent
Four-time champ could don the purple and gold.
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Why He Left Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in the NBA currently, riding a nine-game winning streak. For the first time in a long time, the franchise can just focus on the court as they have put all of the drama from earlier this season behind them and started winning basketball games with regularity.
Mark Jackson makes major Brittney Griner salary demand
Former NBA player and coach Mark Jackson thinks it’s high time for the Women’s National Basketball League to pay their star players more money in lieu of the horrible Brittney Griner saga. Jackson spoke with TMZ. The former Golden State Warriors coach said while he doesn’t agree with taking money from the NBA to more Read more... The post Mark Jackson makes major Brittney Griner salary demand appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win
Klay Thompson had a message for the Memphis Grizzlies after getting the win over them on Sunday night. Thompson’s Golden State Warriors beat the Grizzlies 123-109 on Christmas despite playing without Steph Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin). That was a big win for the Warriors because of the recent history between the teams. The... The post Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dillon Brooks Blasts Refs For Letting Klay Thompson Taunt Him
The Memphis Grizzlies were taken down by the Golden State Warriors on Christmas
Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors vs. Grizzlies Christmas Game
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry loved this win over the Memphis Grizzlies
Here's What LeBron James Said After The Lakers Lost To The Mavs
LeBron James met with the media after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Dallas Mavericks.
Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?
Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was
It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
Celtics' Marcus Smart Proposes to Girlfriend With Assist From Will Smith
It really is the most wonderful time of the year, just ask Marcus Smart who won't soon forget this holiday season. The Boston Celtics star announced on his Instagram account on Christmas that he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Maisa Hallum -- with an assist from actor Will Smith.
Poole ejected vs. Grizzlies in barrage of Warriors techs
Warriors guard Jordan Poole's scorching-hot Christmas Day performance ended early when he was surprisingly ejected in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Poole, who still had a team-high 32 points, picked up his second technical and was sent to the locker room with 9:20 left in...
Giannis Antetokounmpo slaps Bucks with harsh reality after Christmas loss to Celtics
If there is one thing Giannis Antetokounmpo realized after the Boston Celtics blew out his Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas, it’s the fact that their team hasn’t made much progress at all. Antetokounmpo made the stunning admission after the December 25 loss, emphasizing that they haven’t learned their lesson...
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan admit the Chicago Bulls underestimated the Houston Rockets
DeRozan and LaVine both admitted that the Bulls struggle to show up against easier opponents.
Kevin Durant admits that even he does not understand the NBA's new transition take foul rule
Welcome to Layup Lines, our basketball newsletter where we’ll prep you for the tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox. The NBA’s rulebook is constantly evolving, and one of the biggest changes this season...
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Mavericks?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' loss to Dallas. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Mavericks? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks Responds to Klay Thompson’s Trash Talk
The Memphis swingman ripped officials after the game and addressed Thompson’s taunts.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Kyrie Irving shares heartfelt message to Cleveland ahead of showdown vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs
The Land can still feel like home for Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving. While he’s years removed from the last time he donned a Cavs jersey, Irving showed that Cleveland will always be a special place for him when he tweeted a message Monday about being back in the city where his NBA journey started — ahead of Monday night’s game against Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
