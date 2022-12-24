Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Orphaned polar bear is removed from wild in Alaska, officials say. ‘Rare decision’
An orphaned polar bear was “removed from the wild” in Alaska, wildlife officials said. After the bear was spotted roaming alone on Nov. 24 in the Prudhoe Bay area, biologists went to observe the bear, a Dec. 21 release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said. “The...
Bald Eagle Swoops In And Grabs Fish Right Off Fisherman’s Line
Nothing worse than losing a fish on the line. But this one… pretty cool. You have the fish right next to the boat and out of nowhere in comes this apex predator that you have no chance in avoiding. Bald eagles are one of the impressive and majestic animals...
Bloodthirsty Squirrel Sneak Attacks Group Of Birds On Frozen Bird Bath
When you think of natures fiercest predators, you often think of bears, wolves, and massive birds like hawks and eagles…. Squirrels typically eat any type of nuts, seeds, and fruits, and you would never think of these creatures as the kind to prey on even smaller creatures than them. However,...
Rare video of moose dropping its antlers in Alaska goes viral
An Alaska resident’s security camera caught a rare sight on film: a large bull moose shedding both of antlers at the same time.On 15 December, Tyra Bogert of Houston, Alaska, was hunkering down at her sister’s home in advance of a coming snow storm.While scrolling through TikTok with her niece, she got an alert about a presence detected on the home’s backyard security camera.The video feed showed a large male moose shaking off both of his antlers, a scene rarely captured on video.Ms Bogert then posted the clip on her TikTok account, where the video soon had nearly 150,000 views."They’re...
Alaskan Grizzly Bear Runs AND Swims Down Caribou, Fights Off Other Grizzly In Wild Display Of Dominance
Let this video be proof that you are never a safe distance away from grizzly bears…. While out hunting, two guys in Alaska were treated to a display of just how physically awesome the grizzly bear can be, of course in raw power, but also with surprisingly incredible endurance. The...
WATCH: Bald Eagle Befriends Hawk It Nearly Ate for Dinner
Things were about to get pretty dicey for a British Columbia hawk recently when the raptor had a nearly deadly interaction with a massive bald eagle. Things got pretty spectacular, however, when the interaction between these wild animals blossomed into a sort of friendship when the adult bald eagle adopted the baby red-tailed hawk.
WATCH: Mama Lynx, Two Kittens Wander Through Montana Ski Area
Known as the Ghost Cats of the North, Canadian lynx are exceptionally difficult to track. Not only are there only a few hundred left in the wilds of the contiguous United States, but the medium-sized cat can tread six-foot snowpack and scale mountainous terrain with ease. For those of us...
Watch These Dolphins Smash Into A Giant School Of Salmon
Nature is a harsh, but very beautiful, place. One species hunting another can be a beautiful work of art. No matter the setting, in the woods or out on the water, encountering wildlife and being able to watch them do their thing is always an incredible experience. Unless, you know… it’s you they’re hunting.
The Wall of Death
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, November 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. VOL. IV, No. 2 : The Wall of Death. And then Kay had broken through and was hewing madly with great sweeps...
The Population of Every State Before and After the Civil War
A poll of U.S. adult citizens conducted in August 2022 by the Economist and YouGov found that two out of five respondents said they thought a civil war was at least somewhat likely in this country in the next decade. Other surveys, including one published in October by the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human […]
The Winter Trifecta, Bunnies, Squirrels, and Thunderbirds
Just about this time every year most outdoor and gun writers do the same thing. They will all do a column or article about putting away all your guns and gear. There will be a lot of talk about cleaning guns, making it sure it is done right, putting away gear, cleaning boots, and packing away things that we seemed toget out of storage only a few weeks ago. The writers offer a lot weak (I think) advice about putting it all away until “next hunting season.”
