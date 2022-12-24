ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Independent

Rare video of moose dropping its antlers in Alaska goes viral

An Alaska resident’s security camera caught a rare sight on film: a large bull moose shedding both of antlers at the same time.On 15 December, Tyra Bogert of Houston, Alaska, was hunkering down at her sister’s home in advance of a coming snow storm.While scrolling through TikTok with her niece, she got an alert about a presence detected on the home’s backyard security camera.The video feed showed a large male moose shaking off both of his antlers, a scene rarely captured on video.Ms Bogert then posted the clip on her TikTok account, where the video soon had nearly 150,000 views."They’re...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bald Eagle Befriends Hawk It Nearly Ate for Dinner

Things were about to get pretty dicey for a British Columbia hawk recently when the raptor had a nearly deadly interaction with a massive bald eagle. Things got pretty spectacular, however, when the interaction between these wild animals blossomed into a sort of friendship when the adult bald eagle adopted the baby red-tailed hawk.
Whiskey Riff

Watch These Dolphins Smash Into A Giant School Of Salmon

Nature is a harsh, but very beautiful, place. One species hunting another can be a beautiful work of art. No matter the setting, in the woods or out on the water, encountering wildlife and being able to watch them do their thing is always an incredible experience. Unless, you know… it’s you they’re hunting.
HackerNoon

The Wall of Death

Astounding Stories of Super-Science, November 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. VOL. IV, No. 2 : The Wall of Death. And then Kay had broken through and was hewing madly with great sweeps...
Lootpress

The Winter Trifecta, Bunnies, Squirrels, and Thunderbirds

Just about this time every year most outdoor and gun writers do the same thing. They will all do a column or article about putting away all your guns and gear. There will be a lot of talk about cleaning guns, making it sure it is done right, putting away gear, cleaning boots, and packing away things that we seemed toget out of storage only a few weeks ago. The writers offer a lot weak (I think) advice about putting it all away until “next hunting season.”
