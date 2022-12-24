ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Catholic girls win 8th straight Mary ‘O’ title

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Catholic girls basketball secured a benchmark win before the turn of the new year. In the championship game of the Mary ‘O’ Crusaderette Classic Tuesday at Parkersburg Catholic High School, the Crusaderettes claimed the title for the eighth straight time after defeating a Class AAAA program in South Charleston, 50-37.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg South gearing up for Holiday Basketball Tourney

PARKERSBURG — The holiday season is a break some. Not for the Parkersburg South boys basketball program. Guaranteed wins are non-existent on this year’s South schedule. On Thursday and Friday as part of the South Holiday Basketball Tournament at Rod Oldham Athletic Center, the Patriots welcome a robust schedule featuring three out-of-state schools, including Gaston Day (Gastonia, N.C.), Mt. Lebanon (Pittsburgh) and Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (Suffolk, Va.).
PARKERSBURG, WV
Williamstown boys stay perfect, defeat Belpre

WILLIAMSTOWN — Belpre’s Tucker Liston went for a game-high 27 points and Junior Bass flirted with a triple-double here Tuesday night, but host Williamstown’s pressure was too much for the Golden Eagles as the Yellowjackets cruised to an 87-58 victory. Trailing just 38-32 with 5:58 left in...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
McCallister returns to old stomping grounds at Parkersburg South

PARKERSBURG — The coaching DNA of Trent McCallister developed at an early age. The 2004 Parkersburg South graduate will bring his team from Gaston Day School (Gastonia, N.C.) to this week’s South Basketball Classic. In the first semifinal game Thursday at 6 p.m., Gaston Day meets Mt. Lebanon High School (Pittsburgh).
PARKERSBURG, WV
Geneal Hicks Drake

Geneal Hicks Drake, 99, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 25, 2022. She was born December 4, 1923, on her family’s farm on Little White Oak near Chloe, in Calhoun County, WV, the third daughter of the late Carl Hicks and Kate Smith Hicks, she was the last surviving member of the family.
BELPRE, OH
Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans

Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans, 81, of Parkersburg, passed peacefully Tuesday, at the Willows Center, Parkersburg. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted to assist her family with final arrangements.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Bessie Rose Hager

Bessie Rose Hager, 79, of Marietta, Ohio, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Abiding with her wishes, cremation will be observed and no services will be held at this time. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Bessie’s family, condolences: CawleyandPeoples.com.
MARIETTA, OH
Pastor Bob May

Pastor Robert P. “Bob” May, Sr., 84, of Vienna, WV, passed away Dec. 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was born on April 29, 1938, in Berryville, VA, the son of the late “Ted” and Mabel Grant May. Bob graduated...
VIENNA, WV
John W. Carte

John W. Carte, 91, of Vienna, WV, passed on Dec. 22, 2022. He was born to Branti and Hatti Carte on Sept. 18, 1931, in Summersville, WV. He retired after 30 years of service with Marbon/BorgWarner/GE Plastics plant in Washington, WV. He was a proud veteran serving his country in the Unites States Air Force. He enlisted on March 22nd, 1951, and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Medal, National Defense Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He had an honorable discharge on January 12th, 1954. He was an avid fisherman, a devout Christian and loved his family.
VIENNA, WV
Ramona Ruth Lowery

Ramona Ruth Lowery, 69, of Looneyville, W.Va., formerly of Shreveport, La. passed away Dec. 25, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service, 1 p.m. Friday, Rock Alter Cemetery, Looneyville, with Pastor John Davis officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
LOONEYVILLE, WV
Basil Randolph Keller

Basil Randolph Keller, 69, of Letart, WV, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, WV. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Letart-Evergreen Cemetery, Letart, WV, with Pastor Randy Parsons officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
LETART, WV
Wood County Schools sites suffer water line breaks

PARKERSBURG — Multiple Wood County Schools sites were damaged by ruptured water lines over the frigid Christmas weekend, along with some area businesses. A valve to the sprinkler system in the Erickson All-Sports Facility visitors concession area froze and ruptured early Monday morning, Parkersburg Fire Department Capt. J.D. Beha said. A resident in the area reported an alarm to the Police Department, who contacted firefighters around 1:39 a.m. Monday to assist in turning the water off, he said.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Gail L. Martin

Gail L. Martin, 72, of Waverly died Dec. 22, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. There will be no services or visitation. Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.
WAVERLY, WV
Robert May

Robert May, 84, Vienna, died on Dec. 23, 2022, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
VIENNA, WV
Mary B. Roberts

Mary B. Roberts, 82, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at her home December 25, 2022. She was born April 9, 1940 in Calhoun County WV, a daughter of the late Willie and Mae Lambert Suttle. Mary loved the Lord and served him in many ways over the years, attending many...
ELIZABETH, WV
John Hutchison

John Hutchison, 79, of Marietta, passed away Tuesday at Harmar Place. Funeral, 11 a.m. Thursday, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel with Rev. Dennis Williams officiating. Burial, Newport Cemetery with military honors. Visitation, 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. today, masonic services, 8 p.m. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
MARIETTA, OH
Sandra Lee Carver

Sandra Lee Carver, 59, of Marietta, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her home. At her request she will be cremated and there will be a celebration of her life on Friday, Dec. 30, at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 5108 on Pike Street. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is...
MARIETTA, OH
Grace Roseina Champa

Grace Roseina Champa, 87, of Vienna died Dec. 22, 2022, at her residence. She was born on Jan. 2, 1935, in Ontario, Canada, and was the daughter of the late Percy and Roseina Osborne Hayward. Grace was a gracious giver to various charities, avid reader and devoted to watching her...
VIENNA, WV
Christmas Day Feast returns to Washington County

MARIETTA — The Christmas Day Feast Committee held its annual feast at 1 p.m. Christmas Day. Serving guests in-house, providing carry-out, and doing deliveries to all of the public in Washington County, the spirit of the holidays was present at the Christmas dinner. Delivering food isn’t the only service...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Dorothy M. Carpenter

Dorothy Marie Long-Carpenter, 86, of Lowell, passed away Dec. 26, 2022. Visitation, 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Funeral, 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with public visitation at 9 a.m. Burial, Gravel Bank Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
LOWELL, OH

