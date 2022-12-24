Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Corner: Climate change played a role in Winter Storm Elliott
Some will use the recent cold weather event to claim climate change is not real and the planet isn’t warming. But, when one looks at the actual science behind these “Arctic bomb cyclones” and the record-breaking Winter Storm Elliott, it is obvious that climate change has played a role.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
The power of your pen
One year from today, if you and I were having a discussion what will your life be like? What will you be doing? What will your relationships be like? How will your health be? How will your financial health be? What will you have accomplished in 2023? We can’t control everything. No one could expect we would have a pandemic and all that went with it. We can’t control what happens. We can control our response. How we think and the actions we take or chose not to take determines our future.
