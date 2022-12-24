One year from today, if you and I were having a discussion what will your life be like? What will you be doing? What will your relationships be like? How will your health be? How will your financial health be? What will you have accomplished in 2023? We can’t control everything. No one could expect we would have a pandemic and all that went with it. We can’t control what happens. We can control our response. How we think and the actions we take or chose not to take determines our future.

