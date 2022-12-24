Read full article on original website
Catholic girls win 8th straight Mary ‘O’ title
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Catholic girls basketball secured a benchmark win before the turn of the new year. In the championship game of the Mary ‘O’ Crusaderette Classic Tuesday at Parkersburg Catholic High School, the Crusaderettes claimed the title for the eighth straight time after defeating a Class AAAA program in South Charleston, 50-37.
Parkersburg South gearing up for Holiday Basketball Tourney
PARKERSBURG — The holiday season is a break some. Not for the Parkersburg South boys basketball program. Guaranteed wins are non-existent on this year’s South schedule. On Thursday and Friday as part of the South Holiday Basketball Tournament at Rod Oldham Athletic Center, the Patriots welcome a robust schedule featuring three out-of-state schools, including Gaston Day (Gastonia, N.C.), Mt. Lebanon (Pittsburgh) and Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (Suffolk, Va.).
Geneal Hicks Drake
Geneal Hicks Drake, 99, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 25, 2022. She was born December 4, 1923, on her family’s farm on Little White Oak near Chloe, in Calhoun County, WV, the third daughter of the late Carl Hicks and Kate Smith Hicks, she was the last surviving member of the family.
Bessie Rose Hager
Bessie Rose Hager, 79, of Marietta, Ohio, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Abiding with her wishes, cremation will be observed and no services will be held at this time. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Bessie’s family, condolences: CawleyandPeoples.com.
Carolyn M. Seely
Carolyn M. Seely, born May 25, 1920, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18. Celebration of Life, 11 a.m., Jan. 10, 2023, First Presbyterian Church, Marietta, Ohio. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Pastor Bob May
Pastor Robert P. “Bob” May, Sr., 84, of Vienna, WV, passed away Dec. 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was born on April 29, 1938, in Berryville, VA, the son of the late “Ted” and Mabel Grant May. Bob graduated...
Williamstown boys stay perfect, defeat Belpre
WILLIAMSTOWN — Belpre’s Tucker Liston went for a game-high 27 points and Junior Bass flirted with a triple-double here Tuesday night, but host Williamstown’s pressure was too much for the Golden Eagles as the Yellowjackets cruised to an 87-58 victory. Trailing just 38-32 with 5:58 left in...
James “Jim” Henry Brearey
James “Jim” Henry Brearey, 72, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date.
McCallister returns to old stomping grounds at Parkersburg South
PARKERSBURG — The coaching DNA of Trent McCallister developed at an early age. The 2004 Parkersburg South graduate will bring his team from Gaston Day School (Gastonia, N.C.) to this week’s South Basketball Classic. In the first semifinal game Thursday at 6 p.m., Gaston Day meets Mt. Lebanon High School (Pittsburgh).
John W. Carte
John W. Carte, 91, of Vienna, WV, passed on Dec. 22, 2022. He was born to Branti and Hatti Carte on Sept. 18, 1931, in Summersville, WV. He retired after 30 years of service with Marbon/BorgWarner/GE Plastics plant in Washington, WV. He was a proud veteran serving his country in the Unites States Air Force. He enlisted on March 22nd, 1951, and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Medal, National Defense Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He had an honorable discharge on January 12th, 1954. He was an avid fisherman, a devout Christian and loved his family.
Christmas Day Feast returns to Washington County
MARIETTA — The Christmas Day Feast Committee held its annual feast at 1 p.m. Christmas Day. Serving guests in-house, providing carry-out, and doing deliveries to all of the public in Washington County, the spirit of the holidays was present at the Christmas dinner. Delivering food isn’t the only service...
Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans
Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans, 81, of Parkersburg, passed peacefully Tuesday, at the Willows Center, Parkersburg. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted to assist her family with final arrangements.
Ramona Ruth Lowery
Ramona Ruth Lowery, 69, of Looneyville, W.Va., formerly of Shreveport, La. passed away Dec. 25, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service, 1 p.m. Friday, Rock Alter Cemetery, Looneyville, with Pastor John Davis officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
Robert May
Robert May, 84, Vienna, died on Dec. 23, 2022, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Basil Randolph Keller
Basil Randolph Keller, 69, of Letart, WV, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, WV. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Letart-Evergreen Cemetery, Letart, WV, with Pastor Randy Parsons officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
Wood County Schools sites suffer water line breaks
PARKERSBURG — Multiple Wood County Schools sites were damaged by ruptured water lines over the frigid Christmas weekend, along with some area businesses. A valve to the sprinkler system in the Erickson All-Sports Facility visitors concession area froze and ruptured early Monday morning, Parkersburg Fire Department Capt. J.D. Beha said. A resident in the area reported an alarm to the Police Department, who contacted firefighters around 1:39 a.m. Monday to assist in turning the water off, he said.
Mark Rhodes reflects on long public service career
PARKERSBURG — After just over 38 years of serving the people of Wood County, Mark Rhodes feels it is time for him to pursue some of his own interests as he looks back on his career in public service. Wood County Clerk-elect Joe Gonzales will take his oath of...
John Hutchison
John Hutchison, 79, of Marietta, passed away Tuesday at Harmar Place. Funeral, 11 a.m. Thursday, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel with Rev. Dennis Williams officiating. Burial, Newport Cemetery with military honors. Visitation, 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. today, masonic services, 8 p.m. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Mary B. Roberts
Mary B. Roberts, 82, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at her home December 25, 2022. She was born April 9, 1940 in Calhoun County WV, a daughter of the late Willie and Mae Lambert Suttle. Mary loved the Lord and served him in many ways over the years, attending many...
Dorothy M. Carpenter
Dorothy Marie Long-Carpenter, 86, of Lowell, passed away Dec. 26, 2022. Visitation, 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Funeral, 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with public visitation at 9 a.m. Burial, Gravel Bank Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
