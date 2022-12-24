John W. Carte, 91, of Vienna, WV, passed on Dec. 22, 2022. He was born to Branti and Hatti Carte on Sept. 18, 1931, in Summersville, WV. He retired after 30 years of service with Marbon/BorgWarner/GE Plastics plant in Washington, WV. He was a proud veteran serving his country in the Unites States Air Force. He enlisted on March 22nd, 1951, and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Medal, National Defense Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He had an honorable discharge on January 12th, 1954. He was an avid fisherman, a devout Christian and loved his family.

VIENNA, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO