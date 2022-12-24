ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FUN 107

Brockton Man Who Shot and Killed Blind Man to Be Paroled

BROCKTON — A man convicted of killing a blind man with a shotgun at point-blank range at his home in Brockton in December 1986 will be released on parole again, after he had his parole revoked following multiple arrests in 2009. The Massachusetts Parole Board wrote in its Dec....
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

Woman accused of stabbing, hitting ex-boyfriend with car after he cheated

BOSTON -- A Mattapan woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly stabbed and hit her ex-boyfriend with her car, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. Lashonda Warner, 27, is being held on $5,000 bail. Boston Police were called to Manchester Street around 9:30 p.m. on December 23. They found a 28-year-old man bleeding from a stab wound on his abdomen but he would not cooperate with police. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center and, as of Tuesday, was in the ICU.A witness told officers a silver Honda Accord hit the man and two parked cars while doing...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Woman says devil made her set Dorchester three decker on fire today, DA says

A Dorchester woman was arrested today on charges she set a Mora Street three decker on fire this morning, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. Nikia Rivera, 45, was arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on a charge of arson of a dwelling. Judge Erika Reis ordered her sent to a DMH facility in Worcester for an evaluation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders sentenced to life in prison for murdering 2 sons

BROCKTON -- A Brockton mother was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after she was found guilty of killing her two sons in 2018. Latarsha Sanders was arrested in February 2018 for stabbing her five-year-old and eight-year-old sons multiple times.On Tuesday, jurors found Sanders guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of witness intimidation. They deliberated for about four hours.A life sentence is mandatory for first-degree murder convictions. Sanders received two, that run concurrently, along with a 9-to-10-year sentence for witness intimidation. "The pain of the father, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, grandmother that pain falls on their hearts and that's...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police identify victim of deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 18-year-old who was fatally shot in Dorchester on Friday. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road found Michael Collins, Jr., of Dorchester, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts couple found dead in an apparent weekend murder-suicide

Authorities say that a Massachusetts couple died this weekend in what appears to be a murder-suicide. Officials have confirmed that on December 25 just after 1:30 p.m., police responded to a home on Beacon Street in Lowell. Upon arrival police located a 60-year-old male and a 55-year-old female, husband and wife, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
LOWELL, MA
bpdnews.com

Suspect Arrested After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Roxbury

At about 2:11 PM Monday December 26, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Ocane Williamson, 34, of Cambridge, MA, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 1990 Columbus Avenue in Roxbury. The officers had stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic and equipment violations when they removed the lone occupant, later identified as the suspect, as a result of their investigation on scene. Officers then conducted a pat frisk leading the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun from the suspect’s waistband area as well as two loaded magazines from this left pants pocket.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
caughtindot.com

Two people stabbed in Dorchester on Christmas Day

Both incidents are being investigated by BPD.
BOSTON, MA

