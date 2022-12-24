Read full article on original website
Boston Police Investigating Death In Roslindale (DEVELOPING)
Boston police were investigating a death in the Roslindale neighborhood on Wednesday evening, Dec. 28. Police said they were called to an address near Lee Hill Road and Washington Street just after 2 p.m. Officers were still on the scene after 6 p.m. Few details were available on Wednesda…
Brockton Man Who Shot and Killed Blind Man to Be Paroled
Boston man accused of exposing self to teenager on MBTA bus, police say
BOSTON — A 48-year-old Boston man was arrested for exposing himself and making sexual comments to a teenager while onboard an MBTA bus on Tuesday night, police said. Carlos Pires was charged with annoying & accosting, threats to commit a crime, disorderly conduct and attempted unarmed robbery following the incident.
Woman accused of stabbing, hitting ex-boyfriend with car after he cheated
BOSTON -- A Mattapan woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly stabbed and hit her ex-boyfriend with her car, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. Lashonda Warner, 27, is being held on $5,000 bail. Boston Police were called to Manchester Street around 9:30 p.m. on December 23. They found a 28-year-old man bleeding from a stab wound on his abdomen but he would not cooperate with police. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center and, as of Tuesday, was in the ICU.A witness told officers a silver Honda Accord hit the man and two parked cars while doing...
Brockton 'Voodoo' Killer Gets Life In Prison For Fatally Stabbing Sons In 2018
A 48-year-old Brockton mother has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing her two sons to death four years ago, citing voodoo as her motive, officials said.Latarsha Sanders received two mandatory life sentences after she was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday, D…
Woman says devil made her set Dorchester three decker on fire today, DA says
A Dorchester woman was arrested today on charges she set a Mora Street three decker on fire this morning, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. Nikia Rivera, 45, was arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on a charge of arson of a dwelling. Judge Erika Reis ordered her sent to a DMH facility in Worcester for an evaluation.
3 New Bedford men arrested following catalytic converter theft in Roxbury
BOSTON — Three men from New Bedford are facing charges after a catalytic converter theft in Roxbury, police said. Joshua LeBeau, 26; Isaac Cohen, 24, and Blaze Miranda, 22, all of New Bedford, will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of receiving stolen property (over $1,200), malicious destruction of property and possession of burglarious tools.
Person Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Home On Gallivan Boulevard In Boston
One person is in the hospital after a car crash into a home on a major roadway in Boston, authorities said.Boston EMS responded to a report of a car that crashed into a building near 592 Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, a spokesperson told Daily Voice. …
Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders sentenced to life in prison for murdering 2 sons
BROCKTON -- A Brockton mother was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after she was found guilty of killing her two sons in 2018. Latarsha Sanders was arrested in February 2018 for stabbing her five-year-old and eight-year-old sons multiple times.On Tuesday, jurors found Sanders guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of witness intimidation. They deliberated for about four hours.A life sentence is mandatory for first-degree murder convictions. Sanders received two, that run concurrently, along with a 9-to-10-year sentence for witness intimidation. "The pain of the father, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, grandmother that pain falls on their hearts and that's...
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 37, on Drug & Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man yesterday, December 26 on drug and motor vehicle charges. Police pulled over a vehicle at Charles and Hollis streets just around 11 p.m. The driver was operating on a suspended license. Police arrested Christopher Dudley, 37, of 15 Weld Street, of...
Man convicted of kidnapping, killing Boston woman could pay $632K in restitution
BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge will now decide if the man convicted of kidnapping and killing a Boston woman in 2019 will pay $632,000 in restitution. Earlier this year, Louis Coleman was convicted of kidnapping Jassy Correia outside a Boston nightclub in 2019 and then killing her. The money would...
Massachusetts couple found dead in an apparent weekend murder-suicide
Authorities say that a Massachusetts couple died this weekend in what appears to be a murder-suicide. Officials have confirmed that on December 25 just after 1:30 p.m., police responded to a home on Beacon Street in Lowell. Upon arrival police located a 60-year-old male and a 55-year-old female, husband and wife, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Suspect Arrested After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Roxbury
At about 2:11 PM Monday December 26, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Ocane Williamson, 34, of Cambridge, MA, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 1990 Columbus Avenue in Roxbury. The officers had stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic and equipment violations when they removed the lone occupant, later identified as the suspect, as a result of their investigation on scene. Officers then conducted a pat frisk leading the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun from the suspect’s waistband area as well as two loaded magazines from this left pants pocket.
Two people stabbed in Dorchester on Christmas Day
Both incidents are being investigated by BPD. Maureen Dahill is the editor of Caught in Southie and a lifelong resident of South Boston sometimes mistaken for a yuppie. Co-host of Caught Up, storyteller, lover of red wine and binge watching TV series. Mrs. Peter G. Follow her @MaureenCaught.
Police ID Man, 18, Shot Multiple Times In Fatal Late Night Boston Shooting
Police have identified the man who was fatally shot late at night in Boston this week as 18-year-old Michael Collins Jr. Police responded to the shooting at Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road in Dorchester around 11:18 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, according to Boston Police. Upon arrival, …
