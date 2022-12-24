ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Qantas A-380 forced to ground in Azerbaijan sparks delays with Christmas thrown into doubt

By Aidan Wondracz For Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A Qantas flight that made an emergency landing in Azerbaijan has sparked delays around the world with Aussie families uncertain they will make it home for Christmas.

The A-380 aircraft was heading from Singapore to London when the plane was forced to change course to Heydar Aliyev International Airport at Baku on Friday.

Pilots had received an intermittent fault indicator in the cockpit prompting them to make the last-minute detour.

Stranded passengers don't know if they will make it home in time while travellers in London said they were meant to catch the plane to Australia after it landed.

Now they have been told they likely won't be flying out until Christmas Day with the news throwing their festive celebrations into chaos.

In another blow a different Qantas flight was cancelled 10 minutes before it was due to depart Bali leaving more passengers upset on the other side of the globe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bt7j5_0jtH6tJc00

Nik Long is among the holidaymakers stranded in Baku and said he was on the next flight out that had been scheduled to leave at 10.30pm on Saturday.

'Most of us are still in limbo waiting for details for connecting flights,' he told Sydney Morning Herald .

'So, Christmas may be spent in the air [or in] immigration.'

One passenger, who asked to remain anonymous but was meant to catch the plane once it touched down in London, said they would miss Christmas celebrations.

'We were [meant] to fly tonight, 23 December, to Sydney,' he said. 'The whole intent was to be back home for Christmas.

'Now it looks like we may fly out on the 25th, arriving home on Boxing Day ... It's very upsetting for my family, and I'm a bit stumped.'

A Qantas spokesperson said the company had sent out a relief flight and deployed engineers from London to Azerbaijan to restore the plane.

Passengers stranded in Baku complained they waited seven hours before they were ushered to a nearby hotel while the airline worked on planes to get them out.

One person said passengers were forced to hand over their passports to Azerbaijani authorities so they could be 'taken somewhere for the approval process'.

Qantas has left travellers upset in Bali after the airline cancelled one of its flights just minutes before passengers were set to board the plane.

Holidaymakers were told they would be accommodated in hotels until another flight was found for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154nJa_0jtH6tJc00

Passenger William Mansell said the flight had already been delayed because of bad weather before it was cancelled because staff hadn't been given a sufficient break.

He said no apology had been offered by the airline and that he was expected to return to Australia at 6.30am on Christmas morning.

A Qantas spokeswoman said the flight had been delayed due to a combination of factors.

'As a result of unexpected poor weather in Bali on Friday, one of our flights from Sydney diverted to Jakarta,' she said.

'Due to crew rest requirements the flight was unable to continue on to Bali until Saturday. This also delayed the return service from Bali to Sydney.

'While we know this would have been frustrating for passengers, our teams are getting them on their way as fast as possible.'

The airline also released a statement following the emergency landing of the A-380 at Baku on Friday.

'The aircraft intermittently alerted the pilots to the potential of smoke in the cargo hold,' a spokesperson said.

'Although it was considered likely to be a sensor fault, the aircraft diverted to Baku as a safety precaution.

'Initial investigations have found no evidence of smoke in the cargo hold. We thank customers for their patience and we are working to get them on their way as quickly as possible.'

Comments / 0

Related
People

Elizabeth Hurley 'Stranded' in Antigua After British Airways Delay Thousands of Flights Around World

The British actress took to Twitter to express her frustration after having her travel plans delayed for twenty hours Elizabeth Hurley found herself stranded alongside thousands across America and the Caribbean. On Tuesday, the British actress went on Twitter to voice her frustration after being delayed at an airport in Antigua for twenty hours, calling her experience flying with British Airways "pretty dodgy service." The airline left thousands of passengers grounded across airports in England, the United States, and Canada as of Tuesday morning following issues with the aircraft's...
The Guardian

Qantas plane en route to London makes emergency landing in Azerbaijan

A Qantas flight from Singapore to London has made an emergency landing in Azerbaijan, as the plane was flying over central Asia, due to concerns there was smoke in the cargo hold, with passengers now worried they could miss Christmas. Flight QF1 landed safely at Baku’s Heydar Aliyev international airport...
New York Post

Airport baggage handlers fired over shocking footage: ‘Unacceptable behavior’

Two baggage handlers have been sacked after an urgent probe into shocking footage which showed them mishandling luggage at Melbourne Airport. The footage, which went viral online, showed the handlers throwing, kicking, and slamming passengers’ luggage onto a conveyor belt. Some bags were thrown so hard that they fell off the belt. One man was shown laughing while another man lifted a bag above his head, hurling it down towards the belt with force. On Thursday, Qantas contractor Swissport, responsible for ground handling at Melbourne Airport, confirmed that two employees had been fired. “An urgent investigation was undertaken into the recent behavior of two team members...
Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
Inside Nova

Prince of Wales grieving plane crash death of friend he ‘loved‘

The Prince of Wales is grieving the loss of a friend he “loved” after he was killed in a plane crash. He paid tribute on Friday night (09.12.22) to Mark Jenkins, who died alongside his son, by saying he had devoted his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most world-famous national parks.
marinelink.com

French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine

A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
New York Post

Two passengers caught fighting over bag space during flight

Two passengers have been filmed losing it at one another over that age-old flight issue – baggage space. And if you think the locker above the aisle is reserved for the people sitting in that aisle, think again, because according to an expert, it’s not. The overhead locker is often the root of many plane arguments. It’s also part of the reason passengers line up early to board their flight, to ensure they have a spot for their bag in the locker above them. And with battle for overhead space one of the more infuriating aspects of travelling, two passengers were involved in...
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

714K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy