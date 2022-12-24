ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Woman in police custody suspected of killing in Pasadena

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4etztF_0jtH6X5k00
| Photo courtesy of the Pasadena Police Department

A woman was in custody Friday for allegedly killing another woman in Pasadena, authorities said.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of North Los Robles Avenue about 4:40 p.m. Thursday on a report of a “fight” at the location, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive female in the parking lot suffering from head trauma,” police said in a statement. “Paramedics from the Pasadena Fire Department attempted life-saving medical treatment.”

Corina Monroy, 60, of Pasadena was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

About 10 p.m. Thursday, detectives arrested Carolina Hernandez, 40, of Pasadena, who was booked on suspicion of murder. Hernandez was being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“The motive is currently unknown, and the investigation is still ongoing,” police said.

Anyone with information on this Pasadena killing was urged to call police at 626-744-4241, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

2 shot, wounded at motel in View Park-Windsor Hills

Two people were shot and wounded at a motel in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at 8:19 a.m., when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue. Based on the location of the call and information posted […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Guard killed at apartment complex near USC; police arrest suspect

A security guard was fatally shot early Wednesday at a private student housing complex near USC, and a suspect was taken into custody. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man stabbed to death in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A man who was stabbed to death in Compton on Christmas was positively identified Tuesday, and a family member is in custody for the crime. The victim was 20-year-old Compton resident Edgar Morales, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies summoned to the 100 block of...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed at Palmdale apartment

PALMDALE, Calif. – A 34-year-old man who was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Palmdale was identified Tuesday. The man was identified as Roberto Alonso, according to the coroner’s office. Alonso’s place of residence was unknown. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m....
PALMDALE, CA
HeySoCal

Authorities chase stolen vehicle from Orange County to Altadena

A vehicle reported stolen in Orange County led police and the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit from the city of Orange to downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. The pursuit entered Los Angeles County about 11:50 p.m. on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway and during the course of an hour wound up to the Altadena area via the 110 Freeway, the Foothill (210) Freeway and surface streets, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man shot to death at apartment complex

PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the Christmas night shooting death of a man outside an apartment, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 8:31 p.m., Sunday, in the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, when Palmdale...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Security guard fatally shot near USC

A security guard working at an apartment building near the University of Southern California campus was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday."It's really sad to come here and see this, to know that this man was doing his job," said acquaintance Quyvonne Perry. Officers detained an armed person of interest near the building, located near Flower and West 23rd streets, according to the LAPD. Police found 31-year-old "Alexader Crawford" sleeping in the parking area near the lobby area of the building. He was arrested and booked for murder."What we know is the deadly attack was unprovoked and unforgivable," officials from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kclu.org

Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County

It started as a 911 call about a fight. But, Oxnard police say when they arrived at the scene Monday afternoon, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. It happened just before 3 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of West Third Street. Emergency medical personnel started life saving measures, and took the stabbing victim to the Ventura County Medical Center. But, the 50-year-old man died a short time later.
OXNARD, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies preventively detain man poised to jump off bridge

A man was reportedly attempting to jump off a bridge in Santa Clarita on Tuesday morning, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were able to take him into their care, sheriff’s officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Walnut man diagnosed with bipolar disorder reported missing

WALNUT, Calif. - Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help with finding a man diagnosed with bipolar disorder who was reported missing from Walnut earlier this month. Thomas "Tommy" Raul Ruiz Jr., 29, was last week seen in the 20800 block of Fuerte...
WALNUT, CA
HeySoCal

Elderly woman in OC foils armed robbery with pepper spray

An elderly woman taking a Christmas morning stroll in Westminster thwarted an attempted robbery of her purse by squirting the armed perpetrator with pepper spray, authorities said Monday. “Luckily, the suspect did not shoot the victim and instead fled the scene on his bicycle,” said Sgt. Alan Aoki of the...
WESTMINSTER, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy