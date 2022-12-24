ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Update: Report of sexual assault occurring by Fresno State never happened, campus police say

By Bryant-Jon Anteola
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Twux_0jtH6FRu00

The Fresno State Police Department announced Friday night that an alleged sexual assault that supposedly occurred near the campus earlier in the day never actually happened.

Citing its investigation into the alleged sexual assault, Fresno State Police said that the reporting party made a false report to campus cops.

Earlier Friday morning, Fresno State Police said it was investigating a report of two men sexually assaulting a woman jogger near the university.

Campus police provided details of the possible suspects and a suspect vehicle based on what the woman told them.

But almost 13 hours after Fresno State Police informed the public and notified the campus of the alleged attack in compliance with a law called the Jeanne Clery Act , the department released a statement of the findings from the investigation.

The Jeanne Cleary Act requires colleges to report campus crime data, support victims of violence, and publicly outline the policies and procedures they have put into place to improve campus safety.

It was unclear if the woman will face charges for filing a false police report.

Fresno, CA
