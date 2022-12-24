Read full article on original website
Misty-eyed reason Eagles’ game vs. the Saints means so much to Jordan Mailata: ‘That’s my son!’
For every player in the Eagles locker room, Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints is a season wrapped up in 60 minutes of football: After Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it’s another chance to clinch the NFC East division title, the conference’s top seed, home-field advantage throughout the postseason and a first-round bye that will allow them to rest while giving those nagging injuries a chance to heal.
Eagles' updated 2023 NFL draft order after after Saints win over Browns
We’re now 16 weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
What the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 17 matchup vs. Saints
The Eagles and Saints are set for a critical Week 17 matchup that’ll have playoff implications for both teams. New Orleans (6-9) needs a win to stay in the NFC South race, while Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. All eyes will be...
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones on Cowboys-Eagles III: Bring It On!
The last three times they've met in the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles. Two of those wins - in 1992 and 1995 - led to Super Bowls. If this year's road to another championship is routed through Philly, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is fine with it. Despite Philadelphia's NFL-best record and the fact that a post-season rematch would be played at Lincoln Financial Field, Jones said Tuesday he welcomes Cowboys-Eagles III come January.
FOX Sports
Hurts on Hold? Eagles hope injured QB can return vs. Saints
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still on the table for the Eagles. So is starting banged-up quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts missed Philadelphia’s loss to Dallas because of a sprained right shoulder — a defeat that denied the Eagles the NFC East championship and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Had the Eagles clinched those top spots, the need to have Hurts play again this season would have been erased.
Sean Payton coach speculation intensifies after Arizona Cardinals 'consideration' report
The Sean Payton coaching speculation continues to run rampant throughout the NFL and chatter continues to connect the Arizona Cardinals as a potential landing spot for the former New Orleans Saints coach. That chatter intensified after a report from CBS Sports' NFL Insider Josina Anderson on Monday, a report that said the Cardinals...
Saints Wednesday Injury Report - Week 17
New Orleans publishes their first injury report of the week as they prepare for a New Years Day battle with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Nearing age 38, LeBron James says top priority is 'to win'
When asked about his playing future, LeBron James said he's unsure how many more seasons he has left but added that winning is his top priority.
Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Week 17 vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback in their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, head coach Ron Rivera informed the quarterbacks of the move before it was revealed to the media. Wentz relieved Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter...
WDSU
Report: Could Sean Payton and Tom Brady team up for Saints in 2023?
NEW ORLEANS — Could Sean Payton return to coach the New Orleans Saints in 2023?. Could he bring Tom Brady with him as the starting quarterback for the Black & Gold?. Speculation has run rampant in recent weeks that Payton will return to the NFL next year, and the Saints have been listed as a possible destination.
Jalen Hurts inactive, Chris Olave limited on initial Saints vs. Eagles injury report
QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) DNP.
Second unit continues to shine for Warriors vs. Jazz
After getting off to a rocky start this season, the young Warriors keep contributing to big wins. On Wednesday night, Golden State pulled off a 112-107 comeback win vs. the Jazz.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson takes over, has team's final 14 in win
Zion Williamson scored 33 of his career-best 43 points in the second half, including the Pelicans' last 14 points, as New Orleans held on for a 119-118 win over Minnesota.
Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles, None Are a Solution for Colts
The Indianapolis Colts loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football proves the Colts do not have an answer at quarterback.
Geno Auriemma back on sideline, watches UConn rout Creighton
Geno Auriemma commended UConn's energy after its 72-47 rout of No. 21 Creighton: "They're infuriating sometimes with some of the things they do, but they never stop. They just keep playing, so it's really neat to be around it."
97.3 ESPN
