Vigo County History Museum unveils Kwanzaa exhibit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Historical Society unveiled an exhibit this week to celebrate an African-American holiday. Kwanzaa is a non-religious holiday that celebrates African-American culture. It was established in the 1960’s, and runs for seven days from Dec. 26th to Jan. 1st. Dr. Crystal Reynolds,...
$1 million parks project, other improvements slated in Knox Co.
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– After dozens of pitches from citizens and months of discussions, the Knox County Commissioners have developed a plan to spend the remaining $3.1 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act– but it’s not set in stone. President of the commissioners Kellie Streeter...
Paris High suffers significant water damage on Christmas
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire suppression line broke at Paris High School on Christmas Day, causing major damage throughout the building. According to a press release from Jeremy Larson, Superintendent of Paris Union School District No. 95, precautions were taken to prevent any issues with plumbing during the winter months, including regular walk-throughs of the building during winter break, and regulating the temperature of the building.
Greene Co. Hospital adding police department
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Greene County General Hospital has officially implemented their own police department, a move that has been years in the making. Chief of police Bryan Woodall said he first mentioned making the move about 18 months ago. He said the main concern was staffing. “As time went...
Officials offer tips to combat frozen pipes following storms
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As wind chills fell below -30 degrees at times during the winter storm last week, one of the biggest lasting consequences has been a substantial increase in frozen pipes around the Wabash Valley. Servpro Vigo marketing and communications director Mike Latta said the holiday weekend...
ISP provide crash numbers following winter storm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Thursday marks one week since a winter storm rolled through the Wabash Valley, leaving plenty of snowfall and subzero temperatures for Hoosiers around the state. On Wednesday, state police provided the updated crash numbers from last weekend. Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police said...
High-speed chase ends in drug bust in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man traveling at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour led Indiana State Police and other local law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Wabash Valley that ended with many drug-related charges. According to a press release from Indiana State Police,...
Crash on Margaret & Fruitridge leads to power outages
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An energy pole was struck during a car collision involving 2 or more cars in the area of Margaret and Fruitridge Ave. around noon on Dec. 28, causing power outages for people in the area. UPDATED: Representatives from Duke Energy stated around 3:15 p.m....
Update: Greene County missing teen located
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – *Update: According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Caitlin Williams has been located as of 4:30 p.m. Original: The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile. On December 26th at 12:45 a.m., police said...
Structure fire claims life of one in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A late-night structure fire ended in a death in Greene County last week. According to the Beech Creek Township Fire Department, the fire occurred late Friday, Dec. 23, at a structure located on Pate Lane, in the Solsberry area. Responding firefighters reported finding the...
Inmate dies in Vigo County Jail, investigation underway
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is ongoing regarding an inmate at the Vigo County Jail who died in the early morning hours of Dec. 25. According to a release from the Vigo County Sheriff, at around 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 25, an inmate at the Vigo County Jail was found unresponsive in a cell. Emergency services were contacted immediately while Vigo County Jail medical personnel attended to the inmate.
