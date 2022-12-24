TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute house fire was reported around 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 26 on 7th Avenue. According to Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry, firefighters were on the scene for a little over an hour and a half. The house is located in the 2000 block of 7th Ave. While there were no injuries, Berry said four cats perished in the fire.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO