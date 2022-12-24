ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WSBS

Here Are The Top 5 “Smallest” Counties In MA

Massachusetts is a big state, but it is also home to 5 of the "smallest" counties with populations that range between 13 and 161 thousand people that reside in these areas on a yearly basis. So, without further ado, let's give you the top vicinity that has the smallest amount of people that live there winter, spring, summer and fall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

This Massachusetts Historic Building Could See New Life

It's something that we usually take for granted here in the commonwealth, especially in the Berkshires. The fact that we have a lot of historic buildings with some pretty amazing pieces of history behind. It's also sad when one has been forgotten, abandoned, empty, and sometimes falling to disrepair. However,...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WSBS

HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

This Berkshires Town Makes Elite List of Festive Christmas Towns in America

As we have hit 'Christmas Week', it's that time of year to explore all the great Christmas traditions throughout the New England region. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in New England, or just the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
WSBS

Did You Know It Was Once Illegal to Celebrate Christmas in Massachusetts?

For years, there have been Christmas themed movies with some farfetched plots where somehow throughout the storyline, they would find a way to make it so 'Christmas can't be celebrated' or 'Christmas has to be saved'. In every film, although it may be entertaining to watch during the holidays, it seems like the most insane fictional situation that could never be possible. But did you know that Christmas used to be illegal in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

What’s A Yellow Speed Limit Sign In Massachusetts Mean?

I can't help it, I'm a curious guy, and a staunch observer of the world around me. Things I find fascinating? Color coded stuff, road signs, anything infrastructure related I guess, lol. The road is usually filled with white, yellow, blue, brown, green signs galore. I can only assume that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall

Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

20 Words Massachusetts People Love To Misspell

I will get candid for a second, brutally honest, if you will. I hated reading as a kid in school, I loathed it. Although I thought it would cause no real harm not reading, my vocabulary suffered bigly! Yes, along with that came poor spelling skills as well. I'm much better know, though!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Worst Potholes Complaints in Country? See Where Massachusetts Ranks

Potholes. Potholes. Potholes. If you live in an area that sees a drastic swing in temperatures, by the time the spring season rolls around, you're likely knee (or tire) deep in pesky potholes. Based on social media, there is nothing Massachusetts residents like to complain about more, but unfortunately in New England, it's just a way of life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Extremely Close to the Berkshires

The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. In fact, they are some of the more brutal temperatures throughout the country during the winter months. Seeing as how we are in the Bay State, if you had to guess, what would you say would be the coldest town in Massachusetts? You may be surprised to learn just how close it is to the Berkshires.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts

In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?

As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy