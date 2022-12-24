Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 5 “Smallest” Counties In MA
Massachusetts is a big state, but it is also home to 5 of the "smallest" counties with populations that range between 13 and 161 thousand people that reside in these areas on a yearly basis. So, without further ado, let's give you the top vicinity that has the smallest amount of people that live there winter, spring, summer and fall.
This Massachusetts Historic Building Could See New Life
It's something that we usually take for granted here in the commonwealth, especially in the Berkshires. The fact that we have a lot of historic buildings with some pretty amazing pieces of history behind. It's also sad when one has been forgotten, abandoned, empty, and sometimes falling to disrepair. However,...
After Arctic Blast For Christmas, Berkshires Will See A “Warm Up” To Ring In 2023
Berkshire County residents! If you've heard any rumors about temperatures warming up considerably as we prepare to "ring out the old and ring in the new", well guess what? Those rumors are true!. After a very cold holiday weekend with subzero wind chills for many in Massachusetts(including Berkshire County), it...
HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
Holiday Travelers! These Are The Most Popular Hotel Chains In Massachusetts (PHOTOS)
Here's a question for you, fellow Berkshire County residents. When you're doing any form of traveling(not necessarily during the holiday season, but anytime) whether it's within the borders of the Bay State or not, do you have a particular hotel chain that you prefer?. I remember way back when anytime...
This Berkshires Town Makes Elite List of Festive Christmas Towns in America
As we have hit 'Christmas Week', it's that time of year to explore all the great Christmas traditions throughout the New England region. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in New England, or just the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
Did You Know It Was Once Illegal to Celebrate Christmas in Massachusetts?
For years, there have been Christmas themed movies with some farfetched plots where somehow throughout the storyline, they would find a way to make it so 'Christmas can't be celebrated' or 'Christmas has to be saved'. In every film, although it may be entertaining to watch during the holidays, it seems like the most insane fictional situation that could never be possible. But did you know that Christmas used to be illegal in Massachusetts?
What’s A Yellow Speed Limit Sign In Massachusetts Mean?
I can't help it, I'm a curious guy, and a staunch observer of the world around me. Things I find fascinating? Color coded stuff, road signs, anything infrastructure related I guess, lol. The road is usually filled with white, yellow, blue, brown, green signs galore. I can only assume that...
This Massachusetts School District is Considering Bringing Back Masks
Almost three years after March of 2020, the day that Governor Charlie Baker announced the closing of schools in Massachusetts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one district in the Bay State is considering bringing back masks. According to CBS 6, Boston Public Schools are looking into the possibility of bringing...
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
20 Words Massachusetts People Love To Misspell
I will get candid for a second, brutally honest, if you will. I hated reading as a kid in school, I loathed it. Although I thought it would cause no real harm not reading, my vocabulary suffered bigly! Yes, along with that came poor spelling skills as well. I'm much better know, though!
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Headlights On When It’s Snowing In Massachusetts?
The eastern part of Massachusetts has little to no snow compared to the western part of the state as of Monday. Two moderate snow makers dumped around a foot (maybe a little more) of snow, collectively, to parts of western Massachusetts over the last eight days. I drive to work...
Is It Illegal To Drive In Massachusetts Without A Front License Plate?
A co-worker of mine and I were discussing vanity license plates the other day and what we would have on our vanity plates if we could(discretion forbids me to elaborate any further) when out of nowhere the conversation turned to front and back license plates and whether it was necessary to have both in the Commonwealth.
Worst Potholes Complaints in Country? See Where Massachusetts Ranks
Potholes. Potholes. Potholes. If you live in an area that sees a drastic swing in temperatures, by the time the spring season rolls around, you're likely knee (or tire) deep in pesky potholes. Based on social media, there is nothing Massachusetts residents like to complain about more, but unfortunately in New England, it's just a way of life.
The Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Extremely Close to the Berkshires
The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. In fact, they are some of the more brutal temperatures throughout the country during the winter months. Seeing as how we are in the Bay State, if you had to guess, what would you say would be the coldest town in Massachusetts? You may be surprised to learn just how close it is to the Berkshires.
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
These Five Massachusetts Cities & Towns Have The Worst Drivers In The State
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts drivers are NOT the worst in...
This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts
In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Hates This Massachusetts Restaurant and Here’s Why
Hate him or love him, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has become a big name in Massachusetts and national pop culture. What started as a humorous sports culture publication, (old school, like actually printed on paper) has turned into a pop culture machine covering the world of music, movies, news, and of course sports.
Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?
As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.
