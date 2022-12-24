Read full article on original website
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
SC mom loses almost everything she owns due to burst pipe
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many people across the Upstate are having problems in their homes because of burst pipes including a single mother of two that lives at the Hidden Park Apartments. She said she opened her door on Christmas night to her ceiling gone, along with almost everything she owns. “I walked in and […]
WISH-TV
How one woman’s baking pastime landed her cake on Oprah’s Favorites List 4 times
SPARTANBURG, South Carolina (WLOS) — In 1982, Caroline Ragsdale Reutter baked her now-famous 7-Layer Caramel Cake for the celebration of the christening of her son, Richard R. Reutter. Little did she know how quickly that would change the trajectory of her career — that 40 years later, that cake...
WYFF4.com
Woman celebrates life on birthday with Asheville nurses who saved her after brain aneurysm
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A Carolina woman spent part of her holiday thanking the team of medical professionals who brought her back from a life-threatening ordeal. Andrea Bosio and her husband, Jeff, both from Franklin, North Carolina, celebrated her 29th birthday last week at Mission Health, in Asheville — the same place where she was rushed to a year earlier suffering from a ruptured brain aneurysm, she said.
WYFF4.com
Some of the most clicked stories on WYFF4.com in 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. — From hurricanes to snowstorms to stories involving dogs. Here's a look back at some of the most-clicked stories on WYFF4.com and the WYFF 4 app in 2022. SC couple leaves toddler home while going to New York. Primary election in June. Dog found abandoned, tied up...
Plumber shares tips for frozen pipes
Some Upstate plumbers said they're swamped with calls, as freezing temperatures over the weekend caused problems for people and businesses.
Clemson DB Did Not Dress For Practice
Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones did not practice Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepare to play No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.
gsabusiness.com
Popular Greenville barber shop moving to Overbrook neighborhood
A well-known Greenville barber shop is moving to a new location. The Mailroom Barber Co. is moving to 1633 E. North St. on Jan. 3. It will be moving from its current location in Taylors Mill in order to offer a gender-neutral barbershop experience to a broader clientele throughout the greater Greenville area, a news release stated.
WYFF4.com
Christmas tree recycling programs underway in South Carolina and Georgia
HARTWELL, Ga. — There are several different options to recycle your Christmas tree this year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Hartwell Lake Office has been accepting natural trees for many years, according to Scott Lusk, Park Ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District Lake Hartwell Project.
WYFF4.com
Firefighters save presents during Christmas morning fire
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — When firefighters in Buncombe County, North Carolina, were called to a fire on Christmas morning, they knew they had one job to do – put out the fire. But it was what they did after that saved part of Christmas for one family. West...
FOX Carolina
Bulldozer helps control woods fire in Anderson, crews say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said it’s not often that they see a bulldozer working within the city to control wildfires. On Tuesday, just after 4 p.m., the fire department said crews were alerted of a grass fire on Cox Avenue. Upon arrival, crews reported the “working” woods fire was bringing three additional AFD engines to the scene.
WYFF4.com
Afghan family reunited at GSP Airport after more than a year apart
GREER, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, a family reunited after more than a year apart. They're Greenville's first refugee family from Afghanistan to do so since the country fell to the Taliban. "It is something like dream for me," Mohammad Khalil Safi said, grinning. "Right now, I am very...
WYFF4.com
After days without water, Greenville apartment residents have place to go
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some residents of an Upstate apartment complex will be relocated after a water pipe burst over the weekend, leaving them with water dripping from their ceilings and lights. They also didn't have running water. The pipe burst Saturday in one building at the Parker at Cone...
Greenville man dies in "freak" accident
An Upstate man is dead after a vehicle he was repairing, struck him. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 49 year old Antonio Miranda was killed at his home on Collingsworth Lane in Greenville, Monday afternoon.
avlwatchdog.org
Help Wanted: Will Pay $30,000 Bonus
The job market in Asheville is sounding like a competition for prized athletes with signing bonuses of up to $30,000. Labor shortages nationwide are creating competition among employers and driving vacancies across many industries. Employers from the Grove Park Inn and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to family-owned plumbing and landscaping businesses are trying to lure new employees with signing bonuses.
greenvillejournal.com
City Juice: The hardest-working man of December
Forty-one years ago, Charles Brewer walked into the Poinsett Club looking for work and was hired as a pot washer. My readers should understand the difference between a dish washer and a pot washer. The dishwasher gets to run plates through the dish machine. The pot washer scrubs pots, by hand, in a three-compartment sink, and working that job for any length of time is enough to dissuade many from a career in hospitality. Charles stuck it out, and one day he received a combat promotion to the pantry.
Centre Daily
Dabo Swinney Goes to Rival High School to Land ‘Special’ Talent In Peter Woods
View the original article to see embedded media. Peter Woods is one of the cornerstone pieces of Clemson's 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman is the highest-rated player in the Tigers' class, ranking No. 14 in the SI99, and he was absolutely dominant at the high school level.
Veteran Upstate business looking to expand employment opportunities for other veterans
According to the Department of Labor, since April of this year, the veteran unemployment rate has remained under 3%, but one company in the Upstate wants that number even lower.
wccbcharlotte.com
South Carolina Bakery Lands on Oprah’s Favorite Things List
SPARTANBURG, S.C.– A South Carolina bakery known for its caramel cakes has been named to Oprah Winfrey‘s list of favorite things. This is actually the fourth time Caroline’s Bakery has made the list. The bakery said it feels honored and is looking forward to having its cakes...
FOX Carolina
‘A catastrophic mess’: Upstate health clinic needs your help after water pipe burst
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Freezing cold temperatures are impacting several areas of the upstate. In Greenville County alone, fire services received nearly 100 calls for broken sprinklers or water pipe bursts over the weekend. Even two organizations that serve the upstate community are now in need of your help....
Coroner speaks out after 2 people died due to freezing weather
Two deaths, just 20 minutes away from each other, were both related to the freezing temperatures that swept through the Upstate.
