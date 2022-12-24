ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

SC mom loses almost everything she owns due to burst pipe

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many people across the Upstate are having problems in their homes because of burst pipes including a single mother of two that lives at the Hidden Park Apartments. She said she opened her door on Christmas night to her ceiling gone, along with almost everything she owns. “I walked in and […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman celebrates life on birthday with Asheville nurses who saved her after brain aneurysm

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A Carolina woman spent part of her holiday thanking the team of medical professionals who brought her back from a life-threatening ordeal. Andrea Bosio and her husband, Jeff, both from Franklin, North Carolina, celebrated her 29th birthday last week at Mission Health, in Asheville — the same place where she was rushed to a year earlier suffering from a ruptured brain aneurysm, she said.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Some of the most clicked stories on WYFF4.com in 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. — From hurricanes to snowstorms to stories involving dogs. Here's a look back at some of the most-clicked stories on WYFF4.com and the WYFF 4 app in 2022. SC couple leaves toddler home while going to New York. Primary election in June. Dog found abandoned, tied up...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Popular Greenville barber shop moving to Overbrook neighborhood

A well-known Greenville barber shop is moving to a new location. The Mailroom Barber Co. is moving to 1633 E. North St. on Jan. 3. It will be moving from its current location in Taylors Mill in order to offer a gender-neutral barbershop experience to a broader clientele throughout the greater Greenville area, a news release stated.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Christmas tree recycling programs underway in South Carolina and Georgia

HARTWELL, Ga. — There are several different options to recycle your Christmas tree this year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Hartwell Lake Office has been accepting natural trees for many years, according to Scott Lusk, Park Ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District Lake Hartwell Project.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Bulldozer helps control woods fire in Anderson, crews say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said it’s not often that they see a bulldozer working within the city to control wildfires. On Tuesday, just after 4 p.m., the fire department said crews were alerted of a grass fire on Cox Avenue. Upon arrival, crews reported the “working” woods fire was bringing three additional AFD engines to the scene.
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Afghan family reunited at GSP Airport after more than a year apart

GREER, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, a family reunited after more than a year apart. They're Greenville's first refugee family from Afghanistan to do so since the country fell to the Taliban. "It is something like dream for me," Mohammad Khalil Safi said, grinning. "Right now, I am very...
GREER, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Help Wanted: Will Pay $30,000 Bonus

The job market in Asheville is sounding like a competition for prized athletes with signing bonuses of up to $30,000. Labor shortages nationwide are creating competition among employers and driving vacancies across many industries. Employers from the Grove Park Inn and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to family-owned plumbing and landscaping businesses are trying to lure new employees with signing bonuses.
ASHEVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

City Juice: The hardest-working man of December

Forty-one years ago, Charles Brewer walked into the Poinsett Club looking for work and was hired as a pot washer. My readers should understand the difference between a dish washer and a pot washer. The dishwasher gets to run plates through the dish machine. The pot washer scrubs pots, by hand, in a three-compartment sink, and working that job for any length of time is enough to dissuade many from a career in hospitality. Charles stuck it out, and one day he received a combat promotion to the pantry.
GREENVILLE, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

South Carolina Bakery Lands on Oprah’s Favorite Things List

SPARTANBURG, S.C.– A South Carolina bakery known for its caramel cakes has been named to Oprah Winfrey‘s list of favorite things. This is actually the fourth time Caroline’s Bakery has made the list. The bakery said it feels honored and is looking forward to having its cakes...
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy