Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brown developing a plan for the future of WVU football
The news conference was more than 40 minutes long and just about all of it was devoted to the future of West Virginia football, but Neal Brown turned back the clock and turned three words into 35. "Even as the world changes in college football, and it's changed a lot...
WVU is one of the most improved teams in the country
According to Evan Miyakawa's advanced statistics, WVU is one of the most improved teams in the country.
Predicting Every Game of WVU's Big 12 Schedule
Non-conference play is over, for now, meaning things are about to ramp up quite a bit in what is considered the best basketball conference in the country - the Big 12. West Virginia was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll as voted on by the media. The low expectations stem from the massive turnover the WVU roster had, bringing back only five players from last year's squad with only one, Kedrian Johnson, logging significant minutes.
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Expected to Lose Assistant Coach to Liberty
It appears as if WVU is set to lose another assistant coach, this time in the form of receivers coach Tony Washington. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Washington is expected to accept the same position with the Liberty Flames. Washington spent one season with the Mountaineers in 2022....
WTRF
WVU hoops at Kansas State: Tip time, where to watch, and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Big 12 Conference play is here. The second half of West Virginia’s schedule is about to get underway, and the contests only get tougher from this point on. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. No. 24 WVU hoops at Kansas State...
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Girls Competing in Holiday Tournament at Laurel Highlands High School in Uniontown, Pa.
Down 7-2 after the first quarter in last Wednesday’s game against Laurel Highlands (Pa.), the Bridgeport High School girls basketball turned to the press to ignite its offense. The move paid off in a big way as the Indians began forcing turnovers that led to transition baskets and they...
WDTV
Hickory House in Lewis County announces closing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Lewis County restaurant is closing after nearly two decades, the owners announced. Hickory House owners John and Susan Butcher announced Monday morning the restaurant, which is located between Weston and Jane Lew, is closing. “Thank you to our loyal customers for nearly 18 years...
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
Metro News
Mountain Stage’s Larry Groce says WVU honorary doctoral degree is ‘a big deal’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Legendary entertainer Larry Groce says he was surprised to learn West Virginia University wanted recognize him with an honorary doctoral degree. “Anytime that I get recognized by something as big as WVU, it’s a big deal for me because I love this place,” Groce told MetroNews “Talkline” Host Hoppy Kercheval last week.
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Fat Angelos
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Fat Angelo’s in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
One popular West Virginia restaurant closes its doors
JANE LEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A popular restaurant in Lewis County has announced that they have officially closed its doors for the final time. Owners John & Susan Butcher of the popular Hickory House Restaurant located in Jane Lew have run the business for nearly 18 years but have decided to retire and close up shop.
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 461 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 36; State Deaths at 7,661
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Wednesday, Dec. 28) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 623,541 with an increase of 461 new cases since the last update.. Wednesday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
Williamson Daily News
Solar Holler installs largest solar system in West Virginia
OLD FIELDS, W.Va. — Solar Holler has installed nearly 1,400 solar panels at a poultry farm in Hardy County. The panels will provide the farm with 941,371 kWh of energy per year, making it the largest in all of West Virginia, according to a press release from Solar Holler.
School collecting donations after Fairmont family loses home in fire
A Fairmont family lost their home in a fire Tuesday night, according to school officials.
wajr.com
New trail development underway in Elkins
ELKINS, W.Va.– The City of Elkins has been awarded a $30,000 Trail Accelerator grant from the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) to plan trails that would enter the Monongahela National Forest. Elkins City Clerk and one of the founding members of the Elkins Area Shared Trail group, Jessica Sutton, said they have immediate plans to get trail work underway.
WDTV
Police: Missing Harrison County man is found
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE Dec. 28, 2022 8:50 p.m. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 55-year-old Brian Scott Large, who was reported missing after being last in Harrison County on Christmas Eve, has been found. No further information is being released at this time, per the...
West Virginia police warn of counterfeit cash
The Bridgeport Police Department is warning the community that people are attempting to pass prop money as real cash.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Washington County
MARIETTA — A New Martinsville man was killed late Friday afternoon in a traffic accident on Ohio 7 in Marietta Township, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. A 2015 Nissan Altima operated by Richard W. Evans, 60, of Newport, collided with a 2017 Kia Sportage...
WTAP
One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one man is dead following a two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7. The wreck occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening near mile marker 29. Henry Scott, 70, of New Martinsville,...
wajr.com
Threats to court officials in Mon County land Morgantown man behind bars
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Morgantown man has been charged after being accused of threatening Monongalia County Family Court judge Randal Minor and his staff. Emmanuel Jones, 35, allegedly threatened Minor and his staff on social media on December 19 and 20.A witness working with police provided screenshots of his activity to detectives.
Comments / 0