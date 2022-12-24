ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, WV

MountaineerMaven

Predicting Every Game of WVU's Big 12 Schedule

Non-conference play is over, for now, meaning things are about to ramp up quite a bit in what is considered the best basketball conference in the country - the Big 12. West Virginia was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll as voted on by the media. The low expectations stem from the massive turnover the WVU roster had, bringing back only five players from last year's squad with only one, Kedrian Johnson, logging significant minutes.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Expected to Lose Assistant Coach to Liberty

It appears as if WVU is set to lose another assistant coach, this time in the form of receivers coach Tony Washington. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Washington is expected to accept the same position with the Liberty Flames. Washington spent one season with the Mountaineers in 2022....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Hickory House in Lewis County announces closing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Lewis County restaurant is closing after nearly two decades, the owners announced. Hickory House owners John and Susan Butcher announced Monday morning the restaurant, which is located between Weston and Jane Lew, is closing. “Thank you to our loyal customers for nearly 18 years...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Fat Angelos

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Fat Angelo’s in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

One popular West Virginia restaurant closes its doors

JANE LEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A popular restaurant in Lewis County has announced that they have officially closed its doors for the final time. Owners John & Susan Butcher of the popular Hickory House Restaurant located in Jane Lew have run the business for nearly 18 years but have decided to retire and close up shop.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

Solar Holler installs largest solar system in West Virginia

OLD FIELDS, W.Va. — Solar Holler has installed nearly 1,400 solar panels at a poultry farm in Hardy County. The panels will provide the farm with 941,371 kWh of energy per year, making it the largest in all of West Virginia, according to a press release from Solar Holler.
HARDY COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

New trail development underway in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va.– The City of Elkins has been awarded a $30,000 Trail Accelerator grant from the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) to plan trails that would enter the Monongahela National Forest. Elkins City Clerk and one of the founding members of the Elkins Area Shared Trail group, Jessica Sutton, said they have immediate plans to get trail work underway.
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Police: Missing Harrison County man is found

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE Dec. 28, 2022 8:50 p.m. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 55-year-old Brian Scott Large, who was reported missing after being last in Harrison County on Christmas Eve, has been found. No further information is being released at this time, per the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

One dead in two-vehicle crash in Washington County

MARIETTA — A New Martinsville man was killed late Friday afternoon in a traffic accident on Ohio 7 in Marietta Township, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. A 2015 Nissan Altima operated by Richard W. Evans, 60, of Newport, collided with a 2017 Kia Sportage...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one man is dead following a two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7. The wreck occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening near mile marker 29. Henry Scott, 70, of New Martinsville,...
MARIETTA, OH
wajr.com

Threats to court officials in Mon County land Morgantown man behind bars

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Morgantown man has been charged after being accused of threatening Monongalia County Family Court judge Randal Minor and his staff. Emmanuel Jones, 35, allegedly threatened Minor and his staff on social media on December 19 and 20.A witness working with police provided screenshots of his activity to detectives.
MORGANTOWN, WV

