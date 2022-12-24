United Church volunteers hold some of the 200+ bags of Christmas toys for immigrants in Ciudad Juarez. Courtesy photo. Nine volunteers gathered December 10 at the United Church to packed 217 colorful homemade fabric bags with toys for immigrant children in Ciudad Juarez. The bags will be distributed to facilities that house immigrants waiting for their asylum hearings. These are mainly immigrants from Central America who are seeking asylum in the US because of life threatening conditions in their homeland. Among the asylum seekers in Juarez are many nationalities including those fleeing the Ukraine.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO