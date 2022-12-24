Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
Lab Retirees Group Holds First Tuesday Breakfast Jan. 3
Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the LRG monthly breakfast, Tuesday, Jan. 3 between the hours of 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Drive, Los Alamos, across from the high school. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries.
Local 4-H Program Members Honored At Awards Banquet
Local 4-H members at their December 17 awards banquet at Fuller Lodge. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Invited guests at the 4-H awards banquet December 17 are, from left, 4-H Coach Mike O’Neill. Los Alamos Reporter Maire O’Neill, Wendy Swanson and her husband, Los Alamos County Council Chair Randall Ryti. Not pictured is Del Jimenez, NMSU Agriculture Specialist. Photo by Jessica Booton.
County: Applications For ARPA Individual Funds Now Being Accepted
Officials with Los Alamos County announced today they have launched an Individual Assistance grant program utilizing funds from the U.S. Government’s COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Administered by the County’s Social Services division, the program provides up to $2,000 in financial assistance to eligible Los Alamos County residents...
United Church Volunteers Make And Fill 217 Fabric Bags For Young Immigrants
United Church volunteers hold some of the 200+ bags of Christmas toys for immigrants in Ciudad Juarez. Courtesy photo. Nine volunteers gathered December 10 at the United Church to packed 217 colorful homemade fabric bags with toys for immigrant children in Ciudad Juarez. The bags will be distributed to facilities that house immigrants waiting for their asylum hearings. These are mainly immigrants from Central America who are seeking asylum in the US because of life threatening conditions in their homeland. Among the asylum seekers in Juarez are many nationalities including those fleeing the Ukraine.
Obituary: Leo William Beckstead Feb 9, 1949 – Dec. 24, 2022
On December 24, 2022, Leo William Beckstead, beloved husband and father, passed away. Born on February 9, 1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Leo was the youngest of six children to Merrill “Jake” and Vera Beckstead. Leo was very athletic; he loved playing basketball and was a track star. He graduated from East High School in 1967 and went on to graduate with a Bachelor’s of Science in Metallurgy in 1971 and a PhD in Metallurgy in 1975, both from the University of Utah.
