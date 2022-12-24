ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Diamond Boy headlines ‘Rumble at Revel’ Boxing Card

By Jared Chester
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uv1Gw_0jtH3Kku00

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) — The Revel Entertainment Center will host its first ever boxing event on February 4. Undefeated local boxer Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego will be the main event on this stacked fight card, which also features Josh “Pitbull” Torres.

Currently 12-0 as a professional, Griego will test his undefeated record against a solid southpaw.

“Yeah, I will be the main event and I will be going 8 rounds against Bryan Aquino; he is from Puerto Rico. He is 12 and 2, and I expect him to be my toughest fight yet”, said Matthew Griego. “Well, I used to be stable mates with Fidel Maldonado Jr., and he is a southpaw, and I used to spar him a lot. So, I have a lot of experience against southpaws, I think he is one of the slickest southpaws out there. So, it helps me a lot,” he added.

Story continues below:

Once again, this fight card will be on February 4, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and fights beginning at 7 p.m. Visit this website to find out more on tickets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

UNM hosts large-scale Native American basketball tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the largest Native American basketball tournaments for high school and middle school students is taking place at UNM. This tournament brings teams from Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico. Sixty teams from 23 Native American tribes are playing for trophies at the 11th Annual Striking Eagle Native American Invitational. The goal is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

CNM student wins PBR design contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A graduate of CNM’s Ingenuity deep dive UX UI boot camp program has won a national design contest. Andrew Martinez created a surreal image for Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer. CNM says Martinez spent years in graphic design before enrolling in the deep dive boot camp to expand his skills. The image was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Rio Rancho hit again by tire slashers

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows thieves slashing tires around 4:30 a.m. Monday in Rio Rancho near 528 and High Resort Blvd. “It was really sad the day after Christmas too. Like, wake up to that,” Lori Wright said. Her next-door neighbors are now stuck with a $1,200 bill. Her neighbors aren’t the only ones […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobo men’s basketball adds home game to schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The Lobo men’s basketball team has picked up an additional home game. UNM announced the team will host Oral Roberts on Monday, January 9. Following the cancellation of the NMSU series this year, UNM had availability for two additional games to its schedule. In addition to the game against Oral Roberts, the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two girls attempt skipping out on Albuquerque nail salon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A nail salon takes matters into its own hands after two young girls try to leave without paying. A now viral TikTok video shows the moment when the salon staff stops the two girls and clips off their new manicure. The manager at Nini’s Nail Salon says she’s angry anyone would even […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM student’s arraignment delayed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the University of New Mexico students charged with attacking New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake was supposed to be in court for an arraignment hearing but his lawyer was out of the country. Jonathan Smith is charged with aggravated battery and tampering with evidence in connection to the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One of the largest Native American basketball tournaments for high school and middle school students is taking place at UNM

One of the largest Native American basketball tournaments for high school and middle school students is taking place at UNM. One of the largest Native American basketball tournaments …. One of the largest Native American basketball tournaments for high school and middle school students is taking place at UNM. Search...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

#22 Lobos host CSU in Conference opener on Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time since 2014, Lobo Men’s Basketball is ranked in the top 25 of the country. #22 UNM will look to improve their 12-0 record on Wednesday, hosting Colorado State in their Mountain West Conference Opener. “It will be a great opportunity to kind of get that first look of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque city council targeting rundown section of Menaul Boulevard

Albuquerque city council targeting rundown section of Menaul Boulevard. Albuquerque city council targeting rundown section …. Albuquerque city council targeting rundown section of Menaul Boulevard. Two nail salon customers try to run off without paying. Two nail salon customers try to run off without paying. One of the largest Native...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Grinch punks’ hit Rio Rancho neighborhood, slash tires

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Holiday thieves struck in Rio Rancho again Monday morning, but they weren’t just destroying Christmas decorations. Vehicles were also targeted. Alicia Padilla and her family woke up the day after Christmas to a disappointing site. “My husband woke up to seeing and noticing…wires all over our driveway. And then [I] […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Investigates: looking back at impactful investigations in 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigative journalism is a core piece of the mission of KRQE News 13. For decades, News 13’s investigative reporting team has put hours into telling longer, more detailed stories that expose problems, hold the powerful accountable, and shed more light on complicated topics. Celebrating the team’s work in 2022, KRQE News 13 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico marine charged with raping teenager

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico marine has been arrested and charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. Investigators say 20-year-old Derrick Stanley had an ongoing sexual relationship with the girl earlier this year, while he was in Albuquerque on leave from the Marine Corps in North Carolina. The relationship came to light after the girl’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho vandals trash lawn decorations

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Rio Rancho neighbors also found their yard decorations trashed and strewn around the neighborhood. Surveillance video from one home shows the vandals hopping out of a dark-colored pickup around 3:00 a.m., then making off with decorations from the front yard. It’s a similar scene to one that recently happened in […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Rio Rancho tire slashing, Dark street lights, Snow and rain, New Year’s trash collection, Uber discount

Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] VIDEO: Rio Rancho hit again by tire slashers – Rio Rancho police are investigating a second mass tire slashing that hit a neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday near 528 and High Resort. Police say officers responded to several reports of tire slashing throughout the city Monday. […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
Bryan Dijkhuizen

5 Best Taco Places in Albuquerque

Photo byImage by Unsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy