ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Williamson scores career-high 43, Pelicans top Timberwolves

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson ducked and smiled as celebrating New Orleans Pelicans teammates poured bottles of water over him. Moments later, Trey Muprhy III pretended to place a crown on Williamson's head — a fitting gesture after a memorable game which, by the end, had coronation-type energy about it.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Citrus County Chronicle

Nets win 10th straight, beating short-handed Hawks 108-107

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant had 26 points and a season-high 16 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets won their 10th straight game, 108-107 over the short-handed Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The winning streak is the longest...
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Rui Hachimura helps Wizards beat short-handed Suns, 127-102

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura matched his career high with 30 points and converted a pivotal three-point play to help the Washington Wizards pull away for a 127-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in a meeting of depleted teams. “I think right away his level of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Citrus County Chronicle

Three players ejected as Pistons-Magic scuffle in first half

DETROIT (AP) — Orlando’s Moritz Wagner appeared to briefly get knocked out by a punch to the back of the head after starting a fight in the first half against the Pistons that led to three ejections Wednesday night in a scene that triggered memories of an ugly brawl in Detroit 18 years ago.
DETROIT, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

Porter's 36 points lead Rockets past Bulls 133-118

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored a season-high 36 points and the Houston Rockets used a 17-1 run in the third quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 133-118 on Monday night, snapping a five-game losing streak. Alperan Sengun added 25 points and Jalen Green had 24 for Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

49ers' McCaffrey, Cowboys' Lamb among best bets to score

We’re in the thick of the fantasy playoffs, so getting into the end zone is paramount. These are my best bets to reach the end zone at the running back and wide receiver positions in Week 17.
Citrus County Chronicle

Bergeron breaks late tie, NHL-leading Bruins beat Devils 3-1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 4:08 remaining in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Wednesday night. Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha also scored to help NHL-leading Boston improve to 28-4-3. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves.
NEWARK, NJ
Citrus County Chronicle

Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering

MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East.
Citrus County Chronicle

Chargers S James ejected after 2 personal fouls in 3 plays

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night’s game late in the first half after drawing two personal foul calls in three plays against the Indianapolis Colts. The three-time Pro Bowler drew a facemask penalty when Michael Pittman Jr.'s helmet came off...
Citrus County Chronicle

Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league's mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game...
NEW YORK STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Andrei Vasilevskiy earns 11th straight win over Canadiens

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to beat Montreal for the 11th consecutive time, Brayden Point had two goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night. Vasilevskiy is the third goaltender in NHL history to earn a victory in 11 consecutive...
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Retiring J.J. Watt grateful for fans, teammates, team staff

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — J.J. Watt has always had a love for the common man, even though he looks more like Superman. So it's fitting that the funniest anecdote from the retirement news conference of one of the best defensive players in NFL history featured a little-known Arizona Cardinals teammate, rookie linebacker Jesse Luketa.
Citrus County Chronicle

Jets' White feeling good, ready for 'tremendous opportunity'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White's phone was flooded the past two weeks with texts from his friends with silly internet memes featuring “doctors” who could clear the New York Jets quarterback to play. Dr. Evil from “Austin Powers” was a popular pick. So was Dr....
NEW YORK STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Higbee meshing with Mayfield, setting TE records for Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Even though Tyler Higbee has spent his entire NFL career in one helmet, he didn't take a direct route to become the most prolific tight end in Rams franchise history. Higbee's production has risen and fallen wildly over his seven seasons depending on his...
Citrus County Chronicle

McDavid, Oilers score on late power play to beat Flames 2-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored his NHL-leading 31st goal on a power play in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Tuesday night. Tyson Barrie, with his 100th career goal, also scored for Edmonton.
Citrus County Chronicle

T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings' offense

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s availability and potential to fill a pivotal role.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy