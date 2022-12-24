Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg family loses home in Christmas Eve fire
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - “We were gone only 20 minutes, and by the time we got back, the first thing I saw was Toby getting pulled from the house,” said Eli Bayless. This is a father’s worst nightmare on Christmas Eve. “We spent the night in...
WDAM-TV
Laurel business to offer NYE celebration for third year
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - While the city may have dropped the pinecone this year, there is still an opportunity to celebrate this New Year’s Eve in the City Beautiful. The 320FifthStreet bar will host its third annual New Year’s Eve celebration. The bar will have live performances from...
WDAM-TV
Christmas tradition continues in Laurel
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Stephens family and Dying to Live Ministries open their doors every Christmas to give people in Laurel a place to spend the holidays. Visitors are welcomed to a meal and different activities, such as musical chairs and a cookie-decorating contest. The idea was born...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg continues recycling boxes, Christmas trees
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will continue recycling live Christmas trees. City Arborist Andy Parker said it’s a service city leaders have offered for nearly two decades that aims to make the Hub City more eco-friendly. “We see multiple trees in drainage ditches, and we...
WDAM-TV
3 dogs rescued from afternoon house fire in Hattiesburg; 1 rushed to vet care
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Corinne Street. According to HFD Assistant Chief Chris Carr, the department received a call about the fire around 1 p.m. Five fire engines arrived at the scene, according...
WDAM-TV
Looking back at 2022: Laurel businesses prepare for the new year
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The end of the year is always a busy time for families and businesses. Christmas has been the focus for the last few weeks, but now, the new year is the focus. One Laurel business owner said it’s “go-time” when December hits, bringing in the most...
WDAM-TV
Visitors can Experience Columbia for one final week
WDAM-TV
Southern Pines looking for answers after cat trap theft in Hub City
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic is hoping to find the person responsible for stealing their cat trap. The device was set up in Hattiesburg on 4th street between the Handy Pantry and the snow cone shop. It was used to catch cats, so the clinic could fix them and help find a potential home.
Family escapes Ellisville house fire
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville family managed to escape a house fire on Tuesday, December 27. The fire happened at a home on East Pine Street just before 9:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said the fire was in the attic of the home. The homeowner said his family was inside at the time […]
WDAM-TV
Christmas shopping is over, but now start the returns
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Traffic is usually hectic after the holidays, but this year is different as many parking lots around Hattiesburg remained half-empty. The Christmas shopping season may be over, but many retailers in the Pine Belt are gearing up for what’s ahead, the returning of gifts.
WDAM-TV
Family loses everything in house fire
WDAM-TV
WDAM 7′s First Alert Weather Team looks back at 2022 weather
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - From hail to tornados, WDAM 7′s Chief Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie looks back at the weather that impacted the Pine Belt this year. The year started with a quiet weather pattern. January and February were both fairly docile, but once March arrived, that all changed.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
WDAM-TV
Jones County deputies ‘protect and serve’ on Christmas Day
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As the law enforcement motto goes, “protect and serve.”. “It doesn’t matter what time of the day or night it is, it doesn’t matter holidays, if it’s cold, hot, if it’s raining, snowing,” Jones County Deputy Reagan Smith said. “Life goes on. Wrecks happen. Stuff happens. That’s what’s we get called to do is help and try to fix the situation if we can.”
WDAM-TV
MHP holiday enforcement period
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking 2 suspects caught on video
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two suspects in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. According to HPD, the individuals in the video clips below have reportedly broken into multiple storage units on Sims Road during the month of December. If you have any information...
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 12/27
WDAM-TV
Glendale Utility District ‘boil-water’ notice lifted Wednesday
FORREST COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - Some 1,500 customers of the Glendale Utility District in Forrest County are no longer under a boil-water notice. The utility got word Wednesday that water samples taken from around the district had come back “all clear and have been reported to the (Mississippi State Department of Health).”
WDAM-TV
14 Sumrall businesses to get improvements through facade grants
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple businesses in Sumrall are set for a makeover thanks to some grant money. The Main Street Association of Sumrall had businesses apply for the grant back in October. Each business that qualifies for the grant will receive one dollar for each dollar they contribute to...
WDAM-TV
Jones County frees The Grinch after change of heart
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - All it took to gain his freedom was a change of heart. And in the case of The Grinch, that change saw a heart grow three sizes “and the true meaning of Christmas came through,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. The Grinch was...
