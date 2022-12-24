Read full article on original website
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
President Joe Biden Read to Youngsters Upon His Visit to The Children's National HospitalJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
fox5dc.com
Christmas Tree Recycling: What to know and where to go in the DC region
While there is much debate about how long Christmas decorations should stay up and when you should take down your Christmas tree, there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to disposing of your tree that everyone should know. If you are getting rid of your live tree, make...
fox5dc.com
Popular northern Virginia post office may close soon
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A busy post office branch at Mt. Vernon Plaza in Alexandria may be closing soon, according to a court filing last week. Neighbors say they’re concerned. "It’s sad to see that happen," said David Winkler, a customer, as he was walking into the facility surrounded by a shopping center with several well-known big box stores for customers like him and Suzanne McDonnell.
fox5dc.com
Affordable housing nonprofit purchases luxury apartment in DC
WASHINGTON - The Washington Housing Conservancy, a nonprofit focused on affordable housing in D.C., has acquired a luxury apartment building in Northeast D.C. The WHC purchased the 212-unit Loree Grand apartment community for $71.5 million in partnership with Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund and the Impact Pool, an investment vehicle managed by DC-area developer JBG Smith.
fox5dc.com
Mount Vernon post office may close
A busy post office branch at Mt. Vernon Plaza in Alexandria may be closing soon, according to a court filing last week. FOX 5's David Kaplan has all the details.
fox5dc.com
Travel troubles persist across DMV after weekend storm
Travel troubles continue for passengers flying Southwest Airlines nationwide and here in the Washington, D.C. area. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has more from Reagan National Airport.
luxury-houses.net
Listing $9.497M, This Residence Integrates Timeless Elements of Neoclassical Design with a Distinctly Modern Edge in Mc Lean, VA
The Residence in Mc Lean is unquestionably beautiful riverfront estate focusing on quality and sustainability, now available for sale. This home located at 620 Rivercrest Dr, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 12,606 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 703.785.7820) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Mc Lean.
fox5dc.com
Southwest Airlines cancelations: What rights do travelers have?
BALTIMORE, Md. - The travel nightmare continues for people flying Southwest, and now the U.S. Department of Transportation says it’s launching an investigation into the airline. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, Southwest canceled 71% of flights Monday and over 60% Tuesday, and thousands of flights are already...
Business Monthly
With more tenants, Savage Mill almost fully leased
While questions about the health and the future of the brick-and-mortar retail sector abound, there’s good news about a local treasure in Howard County: historic Savage Mill, the former cotton mill-turned-retail tourist attraction, is 98% leased. And has a waiting list. The last time Savage Mill, which offers 135,000...
fox5dc.com
Reflecting Pool freezes over, but remember – ice skating is not allowed
WASHINGTON - Freezing temperatures froze the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and some were tempted to strap on some skates and take to the ice. But – ice skating on the Reflecting Pool is not allowed, per the National Park Service. Ice skating on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was...
fox5dc.com
Family displaced, 1 pet dead after fallen tree sparks house fire in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Silver Spring family was forced from their home Tuesday after a fallen tree sparked a fire in their basement. Authorities now believe the homeowner's pet cat has died as well. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the incident took place at a single-family house located on Haw Lane.
fox5dc.com
Holiday shoppers fight at Montgomery Mall, 1 woman injured
BETHESDA, Md. - A fight at Montgomery Mall between two women resulted in one of the patrons being sent to the hospital Thursday evening. Officer Carlos Cortes, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, said the call reporting an assault at the ritzy mall came in just after 6 p.m.
WJLA
Holiday travel: Hundreds of flights from DMV airports canceled; roads endure deep freeze
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — After a rough day Thursday, things turned disastrous Friday for air travelers in the D.C. area, as local airports saw hundreds of cancelations and delays on what was expected to be one of the busiest days of the year. Some travelers tell 7News Saturday will...
fox5dc.com
Washington Hebrew Congregation to pay $950K in child safety lawsuit
WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine says the Washington Hebrew Congregation, a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will have to pay nearly a million dollars after claims of creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse. The District sued the congregation, saying it violated a...
popville.com
Double Shooting in Park View
“Metro trip planning applications impacted by frigid temperatures”. photo by Bekah Richards From WMATA: “A Metro data center is seeing firsthand effects of weather-related issues due to multiple days of frigid temperatures, causing sporadic outages of busETA and…. Shooting near Convention Center Saturday. Prince Of Petworth Today at 8:25am.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville office building could be replaced by townhomes
A vacant office building at 2115 E. Jefferson Street in Rockville could be demolished and replaced by a townhome development, if the Montgomery County Planning Board approves. Missing Middle Jefferson, LLC, is seeking to build 93 townhouses on the site, stating it has had no luck finding new tenants for the building due to the poor office market and high office vacancy rates of the county. The townhome community will not provide any additional affordable housing beyond the 15% required by Montgomery County. It will provide much more than the required open space, however, with 19.65% green space rather than the 5% minimum. The Planning Board will review the proposal at its January 5, 2023 meeting; planning staff are recommending approval of the project.
fox5dc.com
Possible illegal dumping of tires in DC
In the northern part of Anacostia Park in DC, a mountain of tires were found under an elevated portion of 295 that could be from illegal dumping. We talk to Nathan Harrington of the Ward 8 Woods Conservancy about it.
Christmas Day fire strikes mobile home in Stafford County
Three people were left without a home Christmas Day after a house fire in Stafford County.
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's Market
Maryland is home to a handful of authentic Amish markets and they're some of the best places to head to if you're looking for fresh dairy, baked goods, and some of the most delicious homemade meals you'll ever try.
fox5dc.com
Woman assaulted, carjacked in Capitol Hill by 3 suspects
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was grabbed by the neck and pulled to the ground in a Capitol Hill carjacking on Tuesday night. DC Police say officers responded to 119 4th Street NE around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a carjacking. The victim says her car was...
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
