1 person sent to hospital after shooting in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. - One adult and two boys were arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a shooting that left one man in the hospital on Tuesday. One juvenile male suspect has yet to be located. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), 22-year-old Raphael Alexander Chavez-Hernandez was booked into...
Deputies investigating suspected homicide possibly linked to burglary near Deer Park
Dec. 28—A man was found dead in a suspected homicide Monday night in a wooded area south of Deer Park. Spokane County sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a suspicious death about 6:25 p.m. Monday at a residence on the 29400 block of North Dalton Road, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Deputies said the victim was an older man and that there were signs of potential burglary at the residence.
One man shot and one man arrested after argument in Spokane Valley apartment
Dec. 28—One man was arrested and another hospitalized with a potentially life-threatening wound to the leg on Tuesday night after a shooting at an apartment in Spokane Valley, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said in a release. Deputies responded to the shooting at 4:35 p.m. at an apartment complex...
Medical Examiner: Elderly man killed near Deer Park died from sharp, blunt force injuries
DEER PARK, Wash – The Spokane County Medical Examiner said Wednesday the elderly man killed near Deer Park earlier this week died from “sharp and blunt force injuries.” The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified 83-year-old Richard Purdy as the man killed in a home near Deer Park in North Spokane County on Dec. 26. They say the manner of Purdy’s...
Arrest made after shooting outside apartment complex in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Detectives in Spokane Valley are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on North Cherry Street on Tuesday. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested the suspected shooter, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries. Police in Spokane...
Documents: Medical Lake murder victim shot at least once
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – Documents released by law enforcement say the person that was killed in Medical Lake was shot at least once. Documents say police responded to an active shooting call in Medical Lake on Friday. When deputies arrived to the apartment complex at 227 S. Washington St., they identified two apartment complexes related to the murder – apartment...
24-year-old Medical Lake shooting suspect alleges victim tried to rape her
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A woman facing second degree murder charges for shooting and killing a man at a home in Medical Lake said the victim tried to rape here, according to an affidavit of facts filed in the Spokane County District Court. 24-year-old Cynthia Metsker faces second-degree murder and...
Deputies investigating homicide near Deer Park
Dec. 27—Spokane County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating what they said is a homicide after a man was found dead on Monday night in a wooded area south of Deer Park. Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious death at about 6:25 p.m. on Monday night at a...
Police detain suspect in Spokane Valley shooting, victim in critical condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man is in critical condition following a shooting near an apartment complex in Spokane Valley, according to the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD). At around 5 p.m., multiple witnesses called 911 to report a shooting. Deputies responded and were able to contact and detain...
Homicide On Dalton Road
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 29400 block of N. Dalton Road in North Spokane County. *** Investigators are attempting to locate a male (person of interest), with a medium/large dog observed in the area, who may have information regarding this incident. The male is described as white, approximately 25 years old, 5’10”, slim/average build, clean-shaven, wearing dark clothing, and carrying a briefcase or bag. The male is possibly associated with or driving a dark-colored SUV.
Spokane Couple Arrested on Drug & Theft Charges
LEWISTON, ID – Two Spokane residents were arrested over the weekend on various drug and theft charges following an investigation into a stolen cargo trailer. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office says the Lewiston Police Department was notified of a missing 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer in Lewiston on Sunday. An alert was issued to surrounding agencies to be on the lookout for the stolen trailer.
2 shot, including Uber driver, in downtown Spokane drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve
SPOKANE, Wash. — An Uber driver and a passenger were recovering after Spokane police said they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle on Christmas Eve. Detectives said the Uber driver had four passengers total in his vehicle, and was heading westbound on Interstate 90 (I-90) near the Thor-Freya exit around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said another vehicle pulled...
‘I’ll see him in heaven’: Family grieves loved one killed in domestic violence dispute
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The holidays are full of heartbreak for one local family. A man was shot and killed just one day before Christmas Eve, and the suspected shooter wasn’t even allowed to have a gun. 4 News Now first reported on the domestic violence death investigation last Friday in Medical Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has the...
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 26, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 26, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3629 Disorderly Conduct. 00:30:28. Incident Address: 26068 WAWAWAI RD; NISQUALLY JOHN LANDING, CLARKSTON, WA 99403. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of a subject yelling in the area. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3630...
Uber driver, passenger shot in Christmas Eve drive-by
SPOKANE, Wash. – An Uber driver and one of his passengers were shot on the morning of Christmas Eve in a drive-by incident, with no suspect currently in custody. According to The Spokesman-Review, 57-year-old Duane Johnson was driving a group of four passengers from Spokane Valley to Spokane just before 4 a.m. He was driving on I-90 near the Thor-Freya exit when a white SUV pulled up next to his car and shot at the vehicle.
Jury awards $19.5M to former Wash. sheriff's deputy and his wife in defamation case
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has to pay a former Sheriff's Office deputy and his wife $19.5 million in damages after a Superior Court jury on Friday determined he was wrongfully fired and defamed by Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. Knezovich fired Sgt. Jeff Thurman in 2019. In a news conference,...
Spokane man gets 11 years in prison for near-fatal stabbing
Dec. 24—A judge sentenced a 46-year-old Spokane man to 11 years in prison for stabbing a man nearly to death earlier this year in north Spokane. A jury on Sept. 1 found Barclay D. Bennett guilty of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon before Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michael Price handed down the sentence Dec. 16.
Water pouring onto crosswalk on Monroe Street under I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are walking under the I-90 bridge in downtown Spokane, you might want to bring an umbrella. On Monroe Street, one of the joints seals broke, causing water from the freeway to waterfall down onto the crosswalk below. Crews won’t be able to fix it until the snow berm on the viaduct melts. There are also...
How to follow court proceedings in Spokane?
Has anyone followed any court proceedings in Spokane? There is a criminal prosecution that is beginning with a preliminary hearing right after xmas that i would like to follow - i expect if i want to know what is happening/what happened that i need to attend the prelim/trial to follow.
Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager
COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
