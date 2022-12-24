ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Trumbull Co. organizations recover from burst pipes

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizations and businesses in Trumbull County spent the day picking up the pieces after pipes burst and caused damage. Staff at the Warren Family Mission were met with a nasty surprise when they walked into work Tuesday with water pouring down the walls on all three floors.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
Woman sentenced for double shooting in Youngstown

A woman has been sentenced to a minimum of 12 years behind bars for the attempted murder of two people in Youngstown in September of 2019. Nichole Taylor was sentenced to 12 to 16 and a half years in prison after police say she and another man identified as Robert Young IV allegedly shot a man and a woman at a home on Wayside Drive in 2019.
