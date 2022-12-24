Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
Related
New speed signs going up in Youngstown’s 7th Ward
Councilwoman Basia Adamczak says they should be up by early next week.
St. Elizabeth in Youngstown deals with water main break
St. Elizabeth Health Center in downtown Youngstown experienced a water main break over the weekend, according to a spokesperson with Mercy Health.
Salem council postpones decision on statue project
Salem City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night. On the agenda was the purchase of an Abraham Lincoln statue.
Female pioneer in Trumbull Co. politics passes away
Margaret O'Brien was 94 years old.
Shepherd of the Valley holding open interviews
Shepherd of the Valley is holding open interviews this week.
WYTV.com
Trumbull Co. organizations recover from burst pipes
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizations and businesses in Trumbull County spent the day picking up the pieces after pipes burst and caused damage. Staff at the Warren Family Mission were met with a nasty surprise when they walked into work Tuesday with water pouring down the walls on all three floors.
Man spinning out in parking lot cited by Youngstown police for eighth OVI
Police said a man who was spinning his tires Tuesday evening in a South Side parking lot was cited for his eighth drunken driving offense.
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
Man in serious condition after Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana County
A man was flown to the hospital and is in serious condition after a Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana county.
Local library closed due to broken water pipe
The Brookfield branch of the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library is temporarily closed due to a broken water pipe in the building.
Bob and Michele Lepore-Hagan discuss political careers
Tuesday, Jan. 3 will mark the first time in 36 years that either Bob or Michele Lepore-Hagan hasn't held a position in the Ohio legislature. We recently talked with the Hagans about their years in politics and the decisions they have made.
Bob and Michele Lepore-Hagan discuss Republican dominance in Ohio
Sitting in the living room of their Youngstown home, the Hagans -- both Democrats -- talked about the current Republican dominance of politics in Ohio.
Broken pipe floods Youngstown Police Department
For the second time in just over a year, the Youngstown Police Department is grappling with a burst pipe in their 1930s-era building that flooded several rooms and floors.
Car knocks over utility pole on Youngstown’s South Side
It happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Avenue and East Florida Avenue.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
Clean-up underway after damage at Trumbull County courthouse
Trumbull County employees are picking up the pieces after pipes burst at the Trumbull County courthouse on Monday.
Fire destroys former bar in Warren
The former bar was deemed a total loss, according to Warren's assistant fire chief.
Mahoning County employee files federal lawsuit
A Mahoning County maintenance worker, who was fired and then rehired earlier this month, has filed a lawsuit in Youngstown Federal Court claiming his First Amendment rights were violated.
WFMJ.com
Woman sentenced for double shooting in Youngstown
A woman has been sentenced to a minimum of 12 years behind bars for the attempted murder of two people in Youngstown in September of 2019. Nichole Taylor was sentenced to 12 to 16 and a half years in prison after police say she and another man identified as Robert Young IV allegedly shot a man and a woman at a home on Wayside Drive in 2019.
Local township opens its manmade ice rink
After sub-zero temperatures, Shenango Township in Mercer County was able to finally open up its manmade ice rink.
Comments / 0