Time to begin another cold, cozy, wonderful winter. As we wrap up a productive and busy autumn, time seems to fly by. So, it is fitting that the cool days begin to get longer, as we hope to squeeze in some much-needed rest before a grand New Year: 2023! Now, before we spring into new beginnings, let’s take a look at what we have done this past season—together, as a community, because Philomath Community Services (PCS) is People Helping People.

PHILOMATH, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO