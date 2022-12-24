Read full article on original website
Conor McGregor trilogy fight with Nate Diaz backed for both UFC legends return fights as pair continue bitter rivalry
CONOR McGREGOR and Nate Diaz have been backed to complete their UFC trilogy series. Diaz became the first in the UFC to beat McGregor, in March 2016, but lost a thrilling rematch five months later. A trilogy decider has evaded fans ever since and threatened to fall by the wayside...
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis On Crawford's Brutal KO Over Avanesyan: "I Expected It To Go That Way"
During the lead up of Terence Crawford’s showdown against David Avanesyan, the 35-year-old pound-for-pound star did his best to posture and praise the fringe contender as a legitimate threat. Officially, the two would square off on December 10th, in Crawford’s backyard in Omaha, Nebraska. Although the WBO belt holder...
MMAmania.com
Watch Michael Bisping judo throw KSI around the gym
Way, way back in May 2018, Electronic Arts released EA UFC 3 to the masses. As part of a big promotional push for the video game, Michael Bisping teamed up with YouTuber KSI (a.k.a. Olajide Olayinka Williams) for a little fun in the gym. Despite being retired for several months,...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia On Tank Showdown: “I Have Advantages That People May Not Realize”
Facing Gervonta Davis comes with several arduous and frightening factors. For starters, considering his star power, fighters who take on the Baltimore native are forced to deal with the magnitude of his awe-inspiring events. Secondly, and seemingly more importantly, Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has a penchant for the dramatics. With the 28-year-old sporting a knockout percentage north of 92%, his foes are often left unresponsive on the canvas.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Says He’ll Always Appreciate The Rock
Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s most prominent performers, whenever he’s around. The Beast Incarnate demolished everyone who stood in his way when he debuted on WWE’s main roster in March 2002. Within three months of his debut, the star collegiate wrestler was racking up victories and being crowned King of the Ring.
Sean Strickland Lashes Out At MMA Community For Paying Tributes To Stephan Bonnar
Sean Strickland slammed the MMA community over too-late tributes to the deceased Stephan Bonnar. “Tarzan” argued people should’ve helped the UFC Hall of Famer when he was still alive and not now that he’s already dead. Tributes poured in after The Original Ultimate Fighter Stephan Bonnar passed...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Reportedly Planning Big Change For Roman Reigns As Champion
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed Universal Champion even now, and fans have been wondering whether he will end up dropping the titles or not. Judging by WWE’s recent plans, it seems the company will be splitting up Roman Reigns’ titles by WrestleMania 39.
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford making a pitch to Errol Spence Jr
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford hasn’t given up on pursuing a lucrative fight against welterweight superstar Errol Spence Jr for 2023. Last week, a needy WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) reached out to the unbeaten IBF/WBA/WBO champ Spence on Twitter, letting him know that he’s ready to reopen the negotiations with the Texas native, hoping he’ll let what happen in the past be water under the bridge after walking away from their talks without warning to fight David Avanesyan on December 10th.
Boxing Scene
Broner Opens Up About Split with PBC: 'They Told Me the Type of Money You Want, You Gotta Fight Godzilla'
Adrien Broner apparently wasn’t pleased when his former longtime handlers informed him of a slight tweak to his risk-reward calculus. For the longest time, the career of Broner, the multi-division champion from Cincinnati, was essentially determined by his adviser, Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, the company which has an exclusive output deal with the premium cable network Showtime. Broner was one of the flagship fighters on the network and routinely given main event slots.
Boxing Scene
Broner Aiming for Undisputed at 140: I Want Regis; Get Him Out the Way, Then Knock Them All Out
Adrien Broner apparently has not lost his mojo. The brash, multi-division champion from Cincinnati is set to return to the ring after nearly two years on Feb. 25 against Ivan Redkach in a welterweight bout in Atlanta. After that, according to Broner, he will move down to 140 to not only compete in that division but collect every single belt. Broner has not fought at the 140-pound mark since 2017, when he lost to Mikey Garcia by unanimous decision.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Believes Boxers Use Mental Health As An 'Excuse' To 'Get Out Of Stuff'
Gervonta Davis has his doubts about the legitimacy of Ryan Garcia’s mental health struggles. When asked after a recent open workout whether he is stronger mentally than his rival, Davis suggested that Garcia’s mental health break last year was an “excuse” to “get out of stuff.” Garcia revealed less than two weeks after his July 2021 fight against Javier Fortuna was announced in April 2021 that he had withdrawn to focus on improving his mental health.
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's 2022 Women's Fighter of The Year - Claressa Shields
Claressa Shields didn’t need a win over Savannah Marshall to consider herself worthy of GWOAT status. It certainly helped plead her case, as well as collect year-end awards—including BoxingScene.com’s honor as the 2022 Women’s Fighter of the Year. The unbeaten three-division champion capped the best year...
Khamzat Chimaev accuses UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding title clash
Rising UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev has accused middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding a fight with him.Chimaev has predominantly competed at welterweight in his UFC career, though he has also fought at middleweight en route to compiling a 12-0 record in professional mixed martial arts.Last time out, the Russian-born Swede missed weight for his welterweight clash with fan favourite Nate Diaz, causing the UFC 279 card in September to be drastically altered. Chimaev instead faced Kevin Holland in a 180lbs catchweight bout, submitting the American in the first round.The failed weight-cut has led some fans and pundits to call...
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney Downplays Hector Garcia‘s Chances Against Gervonta Davis
Before his 2022 unfolded, the career of Hector Luis Garcia was floundering into obscurity. Despite being undefeated and a former Olympian, the 31-year-old was given the slimmest of chances during his showdown against Chris Colbert. Yet, even with the Brooklyn native bombastically proclaiming that he made quick work of his man, he was forced to eat his words as Garcia cruised to a unanimous decision victory.
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis: I Never Underestimate Anybody; Don’t Care If I’m Fighting A Little Kid, My Aunt
Jaron Ennis wants nothing more than to test himself against boxing’s elite welterweights. Unfortunately for Ennis, he is instead training for a fight against unknown Ukrainian contender Karen Chukhadzhian. Philadelphia’s Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs, 1 NC) and Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) will fight for the IBF interim 147-pound championship on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury Missing Out on ‘Million Dollar’ WWE Paydays Due to US Visa Issues: Report
Tyson Fury’s inability to enter the United States is hampering his ability to earn extravagant paydays from the WWE, according to a report from The Sun. The WBC heavyweight titlist from Manchester, England, could stand to rake in a few million dollars from the veteran wrestling organization but those chances now "appear slim”, The Sun said, because Fury is having trouble getting clearance to enter America, where many of the WWE’s events are held. Many believe Fury’s visa’s difficulties are connected to Daniel Kinahan, the alleged Irish cartel boss whom Fury has publicly praised as a friend and advisor.
Boxing Scene
"Fight Towns" - New Showtime Digital Series To Debut on January 2
Showtime Sports released the trailer and key art for its new digital franchise, FIGHT TOWNS WITH STEPHEN JACKSON, where the 2003 NBA champion and co-host of the popular podcast ALL THE SMOKE takes a deeper dive into the lives of the sport’s most talented boxers to learn their stories inside and outside the ring while unpacking the history, culture and icons that make up the places the athletes call home. Jackson allows fight fans to see a side of the fighters rarely seen. The full episode will be available on Monday, January 2 on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel.
Boxing Scene
Bakole's Trainer: Martin Would Absolutely Obliterate Daniel Dubois!
Heavyweight contender Martin Bakole is looking for a breakout year in 2023. Bakole (18-1, 13 KOs) has won seven fights in a row since losing to Michael Hunter in October of 2018. Back in May, Bakole picked up the biggest win of his career with an impressive ten round decision...
Boxing Scene
Arum: I've Never Seen Anyone With Concussive Power Like Naoya Inoue
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue, says the punching power of the Japanese is enough to take down just about anyone he faces. Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) had a banner year in 2022, with knockout wins over Nonito Donaire and Paul Butler to become...
Boxing Scene
Fabian Madiana, Debora Anahi Dionicius Secure Wins in Resistencia, Argentina
Welterweight Fabian Maidana returned to action this past Friday night, stopping Carlos Daniel Aquino in the third round at Club Sarmiento in Resistencia, Argentina. Maidana, who resides in Buenos Aires, improves to 19-2, 14 knockouts. From the opening bell, Maidana was the aggressor, walking down Aquino and forcing him to...
