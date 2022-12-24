Tyson Fury’s inability to enter the United States is hampering his ability to earn extravagant paydays from the WWE, according to a report from The Sun. The WBC heavyweight titlist from Manchester, England, could stand to rake in a few million dollars from the veteran wrestling organization but those chances now "appear slim”, The Sun said, because Fury is having trouble getting clearance to enter America, where many of the WWE’s events are held. Many believe Fury’s visa’s difficulties are connected to Daniel Kinahan, the alleged Irish cartel boss whom Fury has publicly praised as a friend and advisor.

