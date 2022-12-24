A day after Cari Miranda’s husband was bit by an unknown insect, his arm and hand swelled, and the pain got so bad he couldn’t get into a vehicle. 911 was called. When EMTs arrived, he was confused, his color had changed and his oxygen levels were low. Suspecting he may have been bitten by a venomous spider in the recluse family, the EMTs transported him to Kona Community Hospital by ambulance.

