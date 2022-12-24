Read full article on original website
Kona police detective honored for his efforts in murder investigations
A Kona police detective was recently honored by a West Hawai‘i organization for his meticulous work in connection with murder investigations on both sides of the island. As a result of his exhaustive efforts, Hawai‘i Police Department Detective Anson Caceres was named the Kona Crime Prevention Committee’s Officer of the Month for December. Caceres received the honor during an awards ceremony Dec. 7 in Kona.
Puna man charged in connection with alleged burglary, car thefts
A Big Island man faces several charges in connection with three separate alleged car thefts and a reported burglary, all of which are alleged to have taken place in past two months. According to the Hawai’i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, 24-year-old Jonah Drummondo-Rodrigues was arrested and charged in...
Hawai‘i Police seek public help finding runaway teen
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a teen reported as a runaway. Seventeen-year-old Deandre Moore was last seen on Aug. 20 at 10 a.m., in the area of the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street in Hilo. He is described as being around 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 to 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Moore is known to frequent the Puna area.
Big Island’s hospitals in Kona and Hilo dealing with overcapacity; what can be done?
A day after Cari Miranda’s husband was bit by an unknown insect, his arm and hand swelled, and the pain got so bad he couldn’t get into a vehicle. 911 was called. When EMTs arrived, he was confused, his color had changed and his oxygen levels were low. Suspecting he may have been bitten by a venomous spider in the recluse family, the EMTs transported him to Kona Community Hospital by ambulance.
Kona vs Hilo: Beaches or Waterfalls? Here’s What You Need to Know
This post may contain some affiliate links, which means I’ll make a little money on anything you choose to purchase. But of course, I only recommend my absolute favorites to you. Thank you for supporting the brands that make the Lincoln Travel Co possible. If you’re planning a trip...
Body Located Along Hilo Bay Shoreline Identified
Hawai‘i Island police have identified the body that was discovered along the Hilo Bay shoreline, near Isles, in Hilo on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Randall Malakaua of Hilo. After an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, the forensic pathologist reported...
33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
Lex Brodie’s Ending Oil Recycling Program
The County of Hawaii announces that effective January 1, 2023, Lex Brodie’s Tire and Service in Hilo will no longer be participating in the Do-It-Yourself Used Motor Oil Recycling Program. Do not abandon used motor oil at this site. Visit http://www.hawaiizerowaste.org for more information on used motor oil collection sites.
Waimea Butcher Shop & Parker Ranch Announce Alliance
Waimea Butcher Shop and Parker Ranch, Inc. announced today that they have signed a term sheet to consummate a strategic alliance. Under the terms of the partnership, Parker Ranch, Inc. will become an equity owner in the existing business of Waimea Butcher Shop and its strategic capital partner for future growth opportunities. Additionally, Mills Stovall will continue to operate Waimea Butcher Shop’s day-to-day business as the manager and majority owner. The deal is expected to close in early 2023.
